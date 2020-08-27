Daily Horoscope: 27 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will feel very energetic and full of confidence. Conditions will be favorable in the office. However you are advised to avoid laziness otherwise your tasks may get interrupted. If you trade clothes or wholesale then you can get good profits. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your family will be strong. If there is a dilemma about something in your mind, then you can share your mind with your spouse. You may get answers to your questions. Talking about health, you will feel better today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your performance in the office will be commendable. You can get great respect for your good work. If you are unemployed and are looking for a job, then soon you can get a great offer. If you do business, then this day is likely to be normal for you. At this time you are advised to avoid buying more stock of goods. There will be peace in the family. Any serious domestic issue is likely to be resolved today. Your financial situation will be strong. You can also do the necessary shopping today. When it comes to health, avoid worrying too much otherwise your health may decline due to stress. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It will be better if you pay more attention to your work in the office. If you pay more attention to things here and there, then you can get caught in unnecessary disputes. This will affect both your work and image. Today is going to be a mixed day for you on the economic front. Your income will be fine, but due to some old debt, you may feel some pressure. You better try to repay it slowly. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Due to the affection and blessings of the parents, your courage will remain even in adverse circumstances. If you are married, keep transparency in your relationship with your spouse, especially avoid lying to them. Today will be a good day in terms of health. To be physically healthy, you also have to be mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do business and some of your important work is stuck due to a paper bottleneck, then it is very likely to be completed today. Employed people are advised to be careful in the office. Your boss is watching over you. In such a situation, even a small mistake can fall on you, so try to complete whatever work is assigned to you. Some stress is possible in your personal life. Today you can have an argument with your elder brother about money. It will be better to avoid using the wrong words in anger otherwise your relationship may get a big rift. Talking about your health can cause problems related to your ear. It will be good for you to consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Sky blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The office environment will be very good. You will get guidance from your senior officers and today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Businessmen can also get good success today. If you work related to grocery, general store, stationery, etc., then today you can get a big financial benefit. Today will not be good for you in terms of health. If you are already ill, then you are advised to avoid getting out of the house at this time, otherwise, you may suffer the wrong result. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. However, at this time you need to focus more on savings so that you can get rid of your small debts as soon as possible. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In the case of money, you are advised to be careful. The planetary positions are not giving good signs, especially at this time you are advised to avoid borrowing or taking loans. If you do a job, then try to complete your work in the office fast. Your loose-minded attitude towards work can get you in trouble. Businessmen will have a busy day. Today you will work hard to complete any important task. If you are planning to expand your business then today you can get some good suggestions. Talking about your personal life, try to keep a good rapport with the members of the house, especially your parents do not make the mistake of ignoring the things of the parents. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Mentally you will feel quite weak. There can be many negative thoughts in the mind. In such a situation, you will not feel properly in any work. You better try to keep your mind calm. Those working in jobs may face some challenges today. Senior officers will not be satisfied with your work. You may also get a warning from them. If you take his words seriously then it will be good for you. Businessmen are advised not to hurry in terms of money, especially if you want to invest, then make your decision carefully. Your health may be affected due to high anxiety. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, if you are not getting the expected results then you are advised to avoid worrying too much because it is all temporary. Soon your problem will be resolved. You just keep moving forward with positive thoughts. Today is expected to be mixed in terms of money. Wealth is gaining, but expenses can also be high. It will be good for you if you keep balancing your income and expenses. Your relationship with your family members will be good. Your spouse will get support and your mutual understanding will increase. Talking about health, health disturbances can occur due to disturbances in the routine. Along with work, you must also make time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 12:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is auspicious for the people working in government jobs. There is a strong possibility of an increase in salary with the attainment of the higher post. If you trade electronic goods, then today you can get the biggest benefit. On the other hand, you have to keep your mind cool while doing any big business dealings. Talking about health, you need to control your increasing weight, otherwise, you may be a victim of serious diseases. The atmosphere of the house will remain cheerful. Today will be spent in peace with your family. If you are married, you may have a small point with your spouse, but there will be no major problem due to your better understanding. Any financial effort that has been going on for a long time is very likely to succeed. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:40 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are feeling pressured due to some problems going on in your professional and personal life, then you must give your mind a rest. It will be better to forget all your worries and focus on yourself. Today you will miss your spouse a little too much. Maybe you must stay away from your beloved in connection with work. Talking about money, if you want to avoid a financial crisis, you have to curb your rising expenses. Spend only on the things needed so that you can focus on savings and your deposit capital increases. Businessmen can get a chance to negotiate any new deal. Take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the health front, the day is not good. Poor health can hamper your day-to-day plans. It will be better for you to pay more attention to your health at this time. Economic problems appear to be increasing. You can have a dispute with someone about money. You are advised to avoid losing your temper under any circumstances, otherwise, you may suffer financial loss. Today will be mixed results on the work front. Working people need to follow the advice of their seniors in the office. If you are entrusted with any important responsibility today, then try to fulfil it on time. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm