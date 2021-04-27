Daily Horoscope: 27 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you take an important decision today, then you have complete control over your emotions, otherwise you may take the wrong decision. Your concern about money can be a bit deep, especially if you have a debt burden, then today is going to be very difficult for you. It would be better for you to work wisely and try to get rid of them as soon as possible. You may be assigned an additional charge in the office. It is possible that you have to work very hard. Today is going to be a very profitable day for businessmen. You can benefit tremendously. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. As far as your health is concerned, avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:10 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are single, you can get a love proposal today. However, before adding any new relationship, you should think carefully. If you are married, try to strengthen your relationship with your spouse. You have to respect the feelings of your beloved. Today will be mixed results on the work front. If you have any kind of dilemma in your mind, then you must consult an experienced person or one of your well wishers. There may be obstacles in the education of students. You need to be patient. The condition of your finances will be satisfactory. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be full of zeal, enthusiasm and confidence. The environment of your office will be very good and you will get full support of seniors. If you are working on a big project, then today you can get good benefit from the advice of the boss. If you do business in partnership, then you can decide to take your business forward. However, given your current situation, you need to take all your decisions very wisely and carefully. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can shop fiercely for your loved ones. The relationship with the parents will be stronger. At the same time, love will increase with your spouse. Today you will spend a great time with your loved ones. Talking about health, you need to be more alert towards this widespread global epidemic. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today your mood will be quite good. You will also get a chance to spend more time with your family. Your happiness will increase due to the full love and support of your spouse. Talking about the work, the day is very important for employed people, so try to give your best. You are expected to get big success soon. There can be a big improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. Due to lack of finances, your work is likely to be stalled. Students need to pay more attention to their studies. Negligence can outweigh you. Take more care of the health of the elders of your house. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 3:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The coordination with the boss in the office may deteriorate. Your boss is very angry today and his bitter words can make you sad. However, this is not the time to be frustrated and frustrated, but to work hard on your part, so take a lesson from your mistakes and try to give your best. Businessmen may have to work very hard to make a profit. However, such a situation will not last long. Soon things will look in your favor. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong. You will also get support from your spouse. If you are a diabetic patient, do not be a little careless Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There may be some big problems in family life today. Coordination between members of your family is likely to deteriorate. In such a situation, the atmosphere of the house will be very tense. It would be better for you to try to resolve the matter with a calm mind. As far as your financial situation is concerned, you are advised to rein in your useless expenses. The more you focus on saving, the better it will be for you. The day is expected to be disappointing for businessmen. Your hand can miss a big chance. Employed people are advised not to be negligent at all about work in the office. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Avoid unnecessary anger. With this you will disturb your peace of mind. You better be positive and focus on your important tasks. Businessmen are advised to avoid large investments. Apart from this, today is not a good day for any change in business. If you work and today your boss assigns you any job, then you have to give it priority. You better try to complete your work on time. Discord can increase in your marital life. Avoid being suspicious of your spouse by getting into the words of others. Your financial condition will be normal. To strengthen your financial position you need to take some tough decisions. Your health will be weak. You can relax and concentrate. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do a job then you are advised to be very careful these days, especially strictly follow the rules of the office otherwise your difficulties may increase. If you are a businessman and you are not making good profit then you do not need to be disappointed. Work hard on your part and stay positive, you will soon see an improvement in your situation. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. If you are married then today is going to be a very romantic day for you. You may get some good news from your spouse. Your health will be good, but you keep exercising daily. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Conditions in your personal life will be favorable. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your family. Today you will spend a very fun time with family, especially with younger members of the house. If you are married, keep your dealings with your spouse right. You need to avoid unnecessarily drawing someone else's anger on your beloved. Days are expected to be expensive in terms of money. Household expenses may increase. Talking about your work, you do not take any decision in a hurry. If businessmen want to start a new work, then the day is not right for it. Talking about your health, if you are having problems like cold, fever etc. then seek medical advice immediately. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be auspicious day for the people who are doing government jobs. There are signs of your progress. You can also get the transfer you want. Big businessmen are likely to benefit tremendously. Your business will grow rapidly. If some of your deal is stuck due to some reason, then it is also likely to be completed today. There will be improvement in home environment. If there is a rift between the members of your house for a few days, then everything can be normal today. Your spouse will get emotional support. Your trust in each other will be stronger. Your financial condition will be good. Today, you can also make a big financial transaction. As far as your health is concerned, then you have to avoid the consumption of cold things. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm