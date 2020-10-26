Daily Horoscope: 26 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are thinking about any change at present, then you have to make your decisions very carefully. Do not make any decision in a hurry. Today there will be unknown fear in the mind. You will also experience negativity. In this way, your stress will increase due to thinking unnecessarily, which can also have a bad effect on your health. It would be better to share your mind with friends or family. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Family will get full support. Health of parents will be good. You may get a chance to spend a good time with your spouse. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also do any financial transaction. Talking about your health, if you have respiratory disease, then take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do business then you are advised to take extra precautions while doing any paper work otherwise it can be difficult. Be completely devoted to your work in the office. If you are entrusted with additional responsibilities, do not steal from your work, otherwise you can invite unwanted troubles. If you will do your work with hard work and honesty, then soon new avenues of progress will open for you. The situation will remain stressful in your personal life. Relationships with the younger members of your family may cause bitterness. You have to rein in your tough attitude. Talking about money, household expenses can be high. When it comes to health, avoid worrying too much otherwise it can have a bad effect on your health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Do not be negligent about your health or else you may have some serious disease. If you are not well, then you need to consult a good doctor immediately. Remember, you can be successful in life only by staying healthy. If you do a job, then your boss will be very appreciative of your enthusiasm and enthusiasm towards work. Today you can also find signs of your progress. You may get good results in business matters. Some of your important work can be completed today. Your financial condition will be good. Today the expenses will be less, although the chances of getting the economic profit that you are expecting are quite low. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 6:40 am to 12 noon

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you can get rid of any big worry. For some time, your professional and personal life has had a fluctuating situation. If you were not able to pay proper attention to your work due to domestic troubles, then today will be a relief for you. First of all, talk about your relationships, today you will be able to overcome the displeasure of your family. You need to take a lesson from this so that you do not do any work in the future that will have a bad effect on your relationship. Talking about work, if you are a businessman now, you can expect good profit today. The same employed people are advised to avoid the decision for changing jobs. That kind of decision must not be taken in haste but by thought. Your financial condition will be good. Your budget will be balanced. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may be honored at the office. With your great performance, you will be able to strengthen your image. The seniors will look very impressed with you. Businessmen may suffer economic losses. If you get a new business proposal, then make your decision thoughtfully. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will feel very good by getting love and support from family. Today will be a very fun day with siblings. Love will remain in relationship with your spouse. You will get their full support in completing everyday tasks. Today will be fine in terms of money. You will spend according to your fixed budget. As far as your health is concerned, today is the day of mixed living. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will be very worried about your health. Due to poor health, you will not be able to pay attention to your work properly. It would be better for you to pay more attention to your health at this time. Do not put too much work pressure on yourself. If your money has been stuck somewhere for a long time, then even today your hands will feel disappointed. You may be harmed by the debate. It is advisable to avoid losing your temper under any circumstances. Today will be mixed results on the work front. Jobbers need to follow the advice of higher officials in the office. If you are entrusted with any important responsibility today, then try to fulfill it on time. At the same time, businessmen will have to avoid storing more goods. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Lucky Colour: purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, the day will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. If you are working hard for some work, you may not get success today but there is no need to be disappointed by it. You keep trying with full positivity, soon things will turn in your favor. On the other hand, the jobless people need to abandon laziness and concentrate on their work, especially try to complete the pending tasks. Keep distance from drivers and selfish people. You have to understand the difference between praise and flattery, otherwise today someone can take advantage of you. The day will be normal in terms of money. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid eating outside food. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 12:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are unemployed, you will be very worried today. Delay in getting a job will increase your stress and weaken your confidence. However, given the current situation, it is advised that you work with patience soon your problem will be resolved. businessmen have to be careful today. Do economic transactions carefully otherwise losses may occur. If you have made any investment recently, you will not get good benefits. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. It will be good to keep pace with your family. You must also focus on your health at this time. Avoid working continuously. Do not be negligent in eating and drinking, and also take adequate rest. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You have to take every step forward with great care and understanding. Do not expect more from others. You will feel very sad today because of someone. Looking at your hard work in the office, your boss can make a big decision. Your dream of progress can be fulfilled. If you work in fashion, you can expect good profit today. On the other hand, those who do business online will not get the results as expected. Your financial condition is possible to improve. Your financial efforts will be successful and you will get wealth. Marital issues can occur. There will be issues in your marital life. In such a situation, if you do not keep yourself calm then it can be difficult. Talking about your health, you will feel lethargy and lethargy today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a day of mixed results for you. You will be very serious about your work in the office. You will complete all your work with full energy and hard work. The boss will be attained. On the other hand, if you do business, then you can benefit financially. People working in the finance industry are advised to be careful in terms of money. Your financial condition will be satisfactory but this time is not appropriate for doing any major work related to money. There will be some upheaval in your personal life today. Try to keep pace with younger siblings. You are advised to control your anger. Today, your spouse's behaviour will not be right for you. You need to treat your sweetheart well. Talking about your health, there can be problems related to your ears today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will get some relief from the stressful daily routine. Today you will get enough time for yourself. The day is good for refreshing oneself, so take full advantage of it. Your marital life will be happy. You can get a chance to go for a walk with your spouse. Spend time with your sweetheart, these moments will become memorable for you. Financial benefit from mother is possible. The working people can get the fruits of their hard work. You can be assigned the job that you have long desired to do. If you do business and are working hard to pursue your business then you can get good success today. If you talk about your financial situation then the day will be better than usual. Today you will be able to save well. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm