Daily Horoscope: 26 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Problems related to health may arise today. Avoid eating street foods. Today, do not overload yourself with too much work pressure. There will be compatibility in the workplace. You will perform well and will also be satisfied with your work. If you are expecting a transfer, then there is a strong possibility of getting transferred to your desired location. On the other hand, the day is not beneficial for businessmen. There will be happiness and peace in family life. The relationship with your father will improve today. You may take part in any social event. Love and enthusiasm will remain in romantic life. The day is good to give your partner a beautiful surprise. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the economic front, the day is good. Some of your financial efforts will be successful which will improve your economic condition and help in paying small debts. Not only this, you may get many investment opportunities today. However, if you take any decision without thinking, it may prove to be harmful to you. It is better that you consult your elders first before taking any decision. The day will be very controversial for loving couples. Today, you should avoid lying and respect your partner's feelings. The work pressure will be high due to which you will be upset. If you do not complete your unfinished tasks soon, you may face a lot of problems. There will be compatibility in married life. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 6:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are going to travel today, it is possible that at the last moment there may be a change or postpone in your plan. After a long time, you may get a chance to spend some happy moments with your family. You better enjoy it. Today you will get enough time for yourself and will focus more on keeping work aside. This is likely to improve your health as well. The sweetness of love will remain in married life. The loving behaviour of the spouse will make you relaxed. Your financial condition will be good. Today you may spend on some funfilled activities. You have to avoid lying today with your closed ones. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 7:05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Some good news is expected from the child side which will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Today, your spouse will give you full support in every task which will allow both of you to spend some time together. There may be some problems in the workplace today. Your high officials will be unhappy with your laziness. You better learn the importance of time and avoid being lazy. Today, you may get into a heated discussion with your friend. It's better to control your anger. A big jump in the financial situation may give you some big financial profits. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Good news is expected today which will increase your happiness. On the economic front, the day is good. Your income will increase and your expenses will be low. Today your spouse may attempt to do something different and wonderful for you. You will be very relieved to find love and companionship of your beloved. There will be happiness and peace in the family. It is possible to have a special event organized at your home today and have a lot of fun with your family members. At the workplace, the grace of superiors will make your work even easier. Not only this, your ongoing efforts and hard work will soon give you good results. If you are involved in a business, then you will get expected profits. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Love and peace will remain in marital life. The burden of responsibilities will be too much upon you, but your spouse will be ready to share the burden in every way possible. This will not only lighten your burden but will also increase love and respect between each other. Happiness will arrive from the child's side. If you were worried about the health of any family member, today you can get rid of this worry. Financial condition will be good and you will get a good opportunity to invest today. The day is auspicious for travelling. Employees will have a normal day. Today's journey will be beneficial and entertaining. Health will be fine and you will experience mental peace. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day is favourable in terms of health. You will get rid of your health problems and will feel much better today. If you do a job, all the pending tasks will be completed successfully. On the other hand, the businessmen are expected to get proper results of their hard work today. The work for which you have been trying for a long time may get completed today giving you a lot of benefits. Family life will be happy and relationship with them will be good. You may not get more time to spend with your spouse, but the mutual understanding between you both will remain strong. The economic situation will be better than normal. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be quite busy. Work pressure will be high in the office due to which you may have to work very hard. Business-bound people will also face a lot of difficulties in completing some important work. The day will be mixed in terms of money. It is good for you to spend money thoughtfully. If you are planning to shop, today is not the right day. You are advised to avoid any kind of dispute both at home and outside. In the workplace, neither interfere nor make any more comments on anyone. You are advised to mind your own business today. Due to the busy routine, you may not get enough chance to rest which may decline your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to be very careful these days. In haste, you may make some big mistakes which will cause a lot of trouble for you. Today, you will not be able to control your anger. Due to your aggressive mood, you may face criticism from your high officials. Good results are expected in family life. You may get a chance to spend some time with your family and will feel much better among your loved ones. The relationship with the spouse will remain in harmony. Both of you will be able to fulfil the household responsibilities together. The day is not good in terms of money. Your income may exceed your expenditure. People with blood pressure need to take special care of themselves. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to succeed in your profession and advance your career, work diligently to make your dream come true. At this time, any kind of negligence is not right for you. The day will be fine in terms of money. You can accelerate your efforts for extra income. If a needy come to you today to ask for help, help him selflessly and you will get the appropriate results soon. Talking about health, you will feel a little sluggish today. To keep yourself energetic and fresh, you need to make changes in your diet and perform a light exercise. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day will be good for you. Conditions will be favourable in the field. Your hard work will be rewarded and praised. On the other hand, traders will make an important decision which will prove to be beneficial for them. Talk softly with your spouse today as your harsh words may cause disputes between you both. Apart from this, some things related to the family may bother you today. Your financial condition will be good and will spend according to your budget. With your improved health, you will also feel mentally fresh today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm