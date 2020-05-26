Daily Horoscope: 26 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are a businessman then today will be a good day for you. You will get relief from money related concerns. Maybe a close friend of yours will help you financially. Though you are advised to start at a small level this time, it would be better. Employees will have a normal day. Today all your work will be completed on time. In the second part of the day you will have some opportunity to have fun. You will enjoy this day with your family. Respect your spouse. If there is some change in the nature of your beloved, then try to know their problems through conversation. It is possible they need you with them. Talking about health, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Things seem to be getting better on the business front. Whether it is a job or business, you will get good results. Businessmen can find any good option today. This will make your business grow again at a faster pace. The day is favorable for the students, it will take your whole mind to study. If you are making any effort to get higher education then you can get some good news today. Your personal life will be happy. Relationships with your parents will be good. If you are married, then the day is good to give a nice surprise to your spouse. This will increase your love and your relationship will also be stronger. Talking about health, if you are an asthma patient then take care of yourself more. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Employed people are advised to avoid committing any kind of negligence today. It is possible that your boss can write a description of your work. It is better that you do not leave any of your work incomplete. If you do business and are about to travel today, it is in your best interest to postpone the trip. Today's journey will not benefit you, it can also have a bad effect on your health. Today many kinds of thoughts can come to mind, but you must think well. Talking about Your personal life, if you ignore the things of your elders, then you may get in trouble. You may hear voices of protest against you at home today. On the economic front, this day is expected to be mixed. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you want to improve your relationship, then you have to be gentle in your nature. Your harsh words can hurt your feelings. If you do business, do not follow any wrong path in the process of earning quick profit, otherwise you may get into some big trouble. The same employed people are advised to be more serious about their work. However, the changed mood of your seniors or bosses can cause problems for you today. If you work wisely, then you can avoid the problem. Today will be expensive on the economic front. Today you may spend more money in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Take care when climbing and descending stairs today, otherwise you may get hurt. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:30 am to 6:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Any matter related to land property may bother you today. However, you do not need to worry too much, the decision will come in your favor only when the appropriate time comes. Talking about work, if you work then today will be auspicious for you. Given your best performance, your seniors or bosses can make an important decision today. The positions of the planets are pointing towards your progress. Talking about your personal life, today the situation in the house will be a bit tense. Although everything will be normal by the evening, you are advised to avoid becoming furious. Health matters will be good today. You will feel positive. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 9:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September To strengthen your financial position, you can adopt some new methods. Maybe today you will also get a great investment opportunity. However, at this time it is good for you to do a thorough investigation before doing any work related to money so that there is no scope for damage. Job seekers may face small challenges today, but with the help of your seniors or bosses, your problem will be solved. You will also have good rapport with colleagues. You will also get help from them if needed. If you do a government job, today is going to be very busy for you. Your personal life will be happy. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. As far as your health is concerned, if you work on a laptop or computer for a long time then take good care of your eyes otherwise there may be some problems related to the eyes. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be very worried about old debts. Anxiety of money can increase. It is possible that due to financial constraints many of your work will remain incomplete today. Talking about work, if you do a job then today you may have to be the victim of the anger of your seniors or bosses. You need to improve your performance otherwise you may get in trouble. Businessmen can get a small profit today. Even if slow, your business will grow. You just be patient. There will be tension in your personal life. Your family members may not support you. In this case, you may feel somewhat depressed. This time must be the biggest priority, so avoid doing even the smallest carelessness. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will feel lonely and restless, especially because of your spouse you will be very depressed. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. However, do not undermine your relationship by thinking unnecessarily. If there is any dilemma in your mind, it is better that you talk to your partner. Today you can have many important conversations with your lot. It is possible that he will also agree with your views. You must be confident with your side. Businessmen may have to bear some losses today, but do not get distracted now because such fluctuations in business are frequent. You keep on doing your work honestly. Talking about health, you will feel very burdensome today. Mental stress will remain and you will also be very sluggish. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you can get some good news, which will make you very happy. Today most of your work will be completed easily. You can get some benefit from the cooperation of friends. If you talk about your work, today the work in the office will be more, but you will be successful in settling all your work slowly. You will also get the chance to spend some time with the family. Businessmen need to be a little careful. If you suddenly get a business proposal, do not take a decision immediately but it is in your best interest to think well. Over-zeal can be harmful for you. If you talk about your married life, today your spouse will make you realize how important you are to them. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Today, wealth is also becoming profitable. Today is a very good day in terms of health. You will be happy. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The movement of planets indicates that health problems may come today due to which you will feel weak not only physically but also mentally. You will have to try very hard today to earn money. There may be some disappointment even if you do not get the right investment opportunities. On the other hand, you also need to check your expenses. Today is not a good day for the students. They may face many obstacles. They may also get irritated due to lack of attention in the studies. If they want better results, then they have to try and increase their efforts themselves. There can be mutual differences between your family members. You will be unnecessarily embroiled in quarrels. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a very good day in terms of health. You will feel energetic and better, especially if you are suffering from a chronic disease, then you are likely to get relief today. If you are thinking of spending money on things of comfort, then it can be very difficult for you. Not only this, your hasty decisions can cause huge losses to you. On the family front, the day will be fine. You can avoid many problems by keeping yourself away from contentious issues at home or workplace. If you do a job, today you can get some shocking news. It is possible that you are transferred. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm