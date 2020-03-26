Daily Horoscope: 26 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If not necessary then you must avoid travelling today otherwise your health may be affected. You will feel quite tired and your stress may also increase. In this case, you need to pay special attention to comfort. If you work, today you can put pressure on you to complete work at your senior time. It may also cause you some annoyance. You will definitely benefit if you try to do your work with a calm and cool mind. There will be discord in your personal life. A household member may hurt you emotionally. They may not like anything about you. In such a situation, it is very important for you that you speak only where necessary and your words are given importance. Today is not giving good signs in terms of money. Your jobs may get stuck due to economic instability. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be your auspicious day. The mind will be happy and you will be very excited. Today, your long-standing efforts can be fruitful because today you are expected to get some great success in the field. It is possible that your wish to transfer will be fulfilled today. Business people can give tough competition to their competitors. You will have a lot of names in the business sector and your work will also progress. You will get love and understanding from your spouse and your relationship will also remain strong. In terms of money, you will work very wisely and will run according to the budget, so that today you will be able to save a lot. Talking about health, you will be very agile today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today all the work in the office will be completed on time, which will give you a lot of relief. Also, you will be able to take some time for yourself. Today you will feel mental peace, talk about your personal life, today you will get a chance to spend some time with your family members. You will feel better by sharing happiness and sorrow with your loved ones. You will get lucky today in terms of money. You may achieve some financial wealth. However, you must not be negligent or hasty in making decisions related to finances at this time. If you want to invest then take your step forward with proper advice. In the case of love, the day will be normal. Good physical health will make you feel good mentally as well. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 12:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Time is unfavourable for the students especially for those who are making any efforts for higher education. If you want to study abroad then you will feel disappointed. Talking about work, today your day will be very busy in the office. You will be engaged in preparations for an important meeting. At this time, you must work with a little confidence so that you get proper results. With the improvement in the economic situation, the money related concern will be removed today. Today will take a beautiful turn in romantic life. Today, your partner may propose marriage in front of you. However, you can take some time to accept this offer. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your personal life will be disturbed. A situation of tension may arise between family members. Though you will be able to handle the situation, you may have to take some important and concrete steps to prevent this from happening again in the future. You can have an argument today with your spouse. Today they may make any demand from you which you are unable to fulfil at present. In such a situation, you must try to convince them with love and peace. It is possible that they understand your point. You need to be careful in terms of money. If you do business, then do the economic transactions very thoughtfully today. Talking about romantic life, you will not get a chance to meet your boyfriend/girlfriend today, this will disappoint you a lot. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, your work in the office will be a little lighter, so that you will get extra time for yourself. If you talk about your married life, if you do not give enough time to your spouse, then there will be dullness in your married life and your loved one may also lose interest. It will be better today to make them realize how special they are for you. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Expenses are likely to increase. It will be good for you that you spend thoughtfully today, your confidence will be increased by getting support from friends and family. Today is a favourable day for students. Any problem going on in your studies will be solved today. Try to avoid such food and drinks, which have high cholesterol. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today's businessmen are likely to get a little fat but profit. Though there may be some delay in getting a big profit you don't have to be disappointed. You just keep going according to your plans. On the other hand, people working today need to control their anger. Maybe you have an argument with the officials in the office today. It is better that you accept your mistake and try to complete your work carefully in time. There will be happiness in your personal life. Today, due to the receipt of any good news, the atmosphere of the house will be greatly enhanced. You will enjoy this time together with your family members. Talking about money, the money will be beneficial, on the other hand, there can be some big expenses today. Be a little careful in terms of health. Physical exhaustion can cause mental stress. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be full of fun and entertainment for you. Today you will spend a great time with your friends. Talking about work, today with the help of some experienced people, you can get a big benefit. Business people, in particular, are expected to get good profits today. On the other hand, you are advised to avoid making any new investment at this time. There will be happiness in your married life. Couples who wish to have children can get some good news today. There will be a festive atmosphere in the house and you will celebrate with your family. People will be greatly influenced by your good behaviour and skill in conversation today. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 10:00 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you have been postponing your important work, today is a good day to complete it. You are advised to try to handle your work on your own. Do not leave your work, trust others. You need to become self-sufficient. Today will be a very special day with your spouse. Today you will be in a very romantic mood. Maybe to make your day more memorable, you must make some good plans with your spouse at home today. On the other hand, if you are single, you can get a love proposal today, but you must control your emotions and avoid hurrying. You can get good fruit today in terms of money. If any of your work is stopped due to lack of money, then it is possible to get financial help from a friend or relative. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is a good day on the economic front. Today you will be able to earn money easily. Also, it is possible to get the money stuck today. Today will be a very busy day on the work front. Suddenly you will be put under an extra workload due to which you will feel a little pressure. However, you will be able to handle all your tasks better with your understanding and understanding. There will remain compatibility in married life. You will feel relieved by the love and support of your spouse and your relationship will also get stronger. Today will prove to be very beneficial for people working with foreign sources. You may face some problems with a member of the household. In such a situation it can be difficult for you to understand them. In the evening you will feel refreshed by spending some fun time with your friends. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you may have ideological differences with someone, but you will stick to your point. You will not be willing to compromise if someone is agreed or not. In such a situation, you have to find a way that does not hurt anyone's feelings and you can keep your side open. You can get good results today in the field. Working people can get a chance to show their hidden talent today. If you take advantage of this opportunity, soon you will be at the peak of success. Today can be difficult with your spouse. You may be so busy with work that you fail to fulfil the responsibilities of the house. This may annoy your dear ones. Your financial situation will be in good condition. Talking about health, avoid doing risky work today. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm