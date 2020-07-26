Daily Horoscope: 26 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Do not practice at all today, especially keep this in mind while doing office work. Today you have to complete all your tasks fast. If you trade then your competitors can give you a tough competition. In such a situation, you must do all your work according to a better plan. You can benefit from your big contacts. Today there may be a story with a spouse. Ideological differences are possible between you two. In such a situation, you must try to end the matter by showing understanding. Your work may also be affected due to mental stress. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. There will be no financial problem today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be better for you than usual. First of all, talk about improving your health, then you will feel better. If you work, then the workload will be more. However, with the help of colleagues, today all the tasks will be completed easily, so do not worry too much. Businessmen today may face economic problems. In the case of money, it is better that you take your step forward with thought. Discord is possible in your personal life. Parents may be unhappy with you. It is possible that they do not support any of your decisions. In such a situation, you must act with consciousness rather than enthusiasm. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Businessmen may have to bear some losses today. It will be better not to do any big financial transaction today. If the business situation is not improving even after many efforts, then you need to revisit your plans. If you work and you are facing some problems in the office then you must talk to your superiors. Working under stress in this way can cause your performance to decline. Talking about personal life, you will get full support from family and friends. You will stand with yourself under adverse circumstances. Talking about your health, do not invite poroblems by taking more stress. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July An important topic may be discussed with your boss in the office. In such a situation, you must openly and with full confidence. If you succeed in impressing your boss, then you will get the benefit soon. On the other hand, if you have recently started a new business, then today you can get tremendous profits. Talking about money, today's day will give mixed results for you. If you have taken a loan from the bank, you can get a reminder today. Your personal life will be happy. Relationship with your spouse will be intensified. Apart from this, you will also get the support of your parents. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very auspicious for the Leo sign. You may get a big achievement. It will increase your honor. You will get a chance to help your colleagues in the office. Your superiors will be greatly influenced by your habit of working together. Today will be very beneficial for small businessmen. You can benefit financially. The atmosphere of your house will be quite good. You will get support from parents, siblings and all. If there is an elderly person in your house, then at this time you need to take more care of their health. Money will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, avoid running too much. Today you will be worried about the stretch in the veins. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you come to expect any help today, do not disappoint her. May your help help get someone out of the big trouble. Speaking of work, today will be a good day for you. If you do a job, you will get a lot of compliments from your seniors for your best performance in the office. Today, due to high workload, you may also have to work overtime, but you will not hold back in working. The day will be normal for businessmen. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Your beloved's romantic style will surprise you today. Talking about your health, there is no problem today. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be worried about children's education. If your children are young then you must concentrate on their studies at this time, otherwise they will be far behind. There may be a conflict with your spouse. You are not very fierce and try to keep your words in peace. The day will be normal in terms of money. To strengthen your financial position you need to work hard. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid unnecessary expenses. On the work front, the day will be very busy. Today you will have many such tasks which you will have to tackle today. Talking about your health, your habit of starving for a long time can increase your troubles. Lucky Colour: purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do not get the expected results today, then you do not have to be disappointed. You have to understand that not every day is the same. Continue to try on your behalf, and soon you will get good results. If you work, it is better for you to keep your business in office. Avoid confrontation with colleagues over unnecessary things. If you trade gold and silver, today will be very beneficial for you. You are likely to get big financial benefits. Your personal life will be happy. The relationship with the members of your household will remain in harmony. At this time, your spouse is advised to be more conscious about his health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you feel difficulty in taking your important decisions, then you must take the final decision only after consulting your close friend or your elders. Haste-taking decisions often prove to be wrong. Employed people may face adversity. In the office, you have to walk according to your boss. It is for your own good. Bringing your self-respect in the middle can prove harmful to you. The atmosphere of your house will be normal. You can get rid of any parental concern today. The Your financial situation will be fine. The day is not favorable for spending big. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a great day for businessmen. If you want to increase your business and for this you have applied for a loan from the bank, then today you can get good news in this direction. Employed people are advised to refrain from sharing their secrets with their colleagues in the office. If you do this then it can be very difficult for you. Money will be in good condition. There will be no financial problem today. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Today, your spouse will be in a more romantic mood. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel very good mentally and physically you will be very agile. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do business with clothes then today you can get a big order. It is possible that this will compensate for all your recent losses. On the other hand, employed people can get success today. Efficiency in negotiation will prove to be your strong side and any of your impaired work will be completed easily. Talking about your personal life, if the atmosphere of your house is not going well for some time, then today will bring a lot of happiness for you. Due to the removal of misunderstandings with your family, love and belongingness will be seen once again in your relationship. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 02: 05 pm