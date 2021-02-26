Daily Horoscope: 26 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be very energetic and positive. The beginning of the day will be very good. Some good news can be received in the morning. Talking about work, it will be better if you focus your work in your office. Coordination with colleagues will be good but do not expect more from anyone. People who trade in iron or wood can get a good economic benefit. If you have recently started a new business, today you are expected to make tremendous profits. Conditions seem normal in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Your financial condition will be good. You avoid unnecessary expenses. As far as your health is concerned, if you have any disease related to the heart then on this day you are advised to be very careful. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If your health is not well, then you need to consult a doctor immediately. A little carelessness can prove harmful to you. Talking about the work, you need to be careful with the politics going on in the office. It is possible that some of your jealous colleagues try to tarnish your image. Businessmen today can benefit well. If you are planning to make a big investment, then take your decision carefully. Stress is possible in personal life. Today, your life-partner's mood will not be right. There may be differences between you on small matters. It is possible to meet an old friend suddenly in the evening. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is the day for you to be mixed. In some cases today, you will be disappointed due to not getting the results as expected. However, you have to keep your thoughts positive. When the time comes, things will automatically turn in your favour. Keep your important documents in the office, otherwise today your difficulties may increase. Today is expected to be very important for government jobs. Today you can suddenly get some big news. If you now do business and are planning to take a loan for your new business, today is a favourable day for applying. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Differences with the mother or father can be deep. As far as your health is concerned, today you can be troubled by pain in any part of the body. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are feeling mentally disturbed, then start the day by worshipping God, you will definitely feel good. If you talk about your work, then the workload in the office will be more. You may have many important tasks that you have to tackle today. In such a situation, you are advised to be very active and agile. Businessmen may get a good chance of making a profit. Your personal life will be happy. Your parents will get your full support. Your relationship with siblings will also be strong. If you are married, today you can have a small job with your spouse. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are doing business and legal hurdle in some of your important work, then today you can get great relief. It is possible that your problem must end today. There is also a strong possibility for the employed people to get good results for their hard work. You can have important discussions with senior officials in the office and they will also give a lot of importance to you. On the economic front, this day is expected to be very expensive for you. Your family expenses may increase. It would be good for you not to go too far beyond your fixed budget. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Today you will spend a very romantic time with your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, there is no big problem today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are worried about your health, then you need to increase your immunity. Along with good food, you must also take some essential medicines. Talking about the work, you will complete your work with full enthusiasm and enthusiasm in the office. Seeing your hard work and dedication, your boss will also be impressed today. Those working in the finance industry can benefit financially today. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. You will have a great time with your siblings. If you want to have a love marriage, then it is possible that you take an important decision today. Your financial condition will be normal. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Some big changes are possible in your personal or professional life. Today, a new person can enter your life. Talking of work, you are very likely to get the fruits of your hard work. You can get the transfer you want or you are also likely to get promoted. If you are a businessman and are thinking of making a big investment then today is a favourable day for this. You are very likely to get results as expected. There will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. You will get the support of your beloved in adverse circumstances. Not only this, financial benefit from your beloved is possible today. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. There may be a problem due to food and drink disturbances. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The atmosphere of your house will be quite good. Today any religious program can be organized at home. We will now spend a very good time with family. After a long time, you will also feel mental peace. All your work in the office will be completed smoothly. Along with this, the full cooperation of your boss and seniors will also be available. Today, people working in the transport industry may have to suffer financial loss. In the second part of the day, you can get some good news from the child side, which will make you very happy. In the case of money, the day will be good. Your financial efforts are expected to be successful. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Pregnant women of this zodiac are advised to be more careful today. A little carelessness can cause problems for you. The atmosphere of your house will be stressful. Avoid unnecessarily giving your opinion on any disputed issue, otherwise, the matter may worsen. Your financial condition will be good. Your deposit capital is likely to increase. Talking about the work, today, abandon laziness and try to complete your work with full energy. Businessmen are advised to avoid making any major economic transactions today. Today you need to be very restrained. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10: 45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Try to do your little work carefully today, otherwise, your boss can take some strict steps. If you are planning a job change then the day is not right for this. Avoid making such decisions in haste. Businessmen are advised to avoid debates. Those working in the stock market may suffer economic losses. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the family members. Love will increase with your spouse and your trust in each other will also be strengthened. If you are a student and planning to study abroad, then you can get some good news today. Your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 9:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Kumbh (January 20 to February 18): Your performance in the office will be commendable, and your boss will be pleased with you. Not only this, but you can also benefit financially today. For businessmen, the days are likely to be mixed. You may have to work very hard. Talking about your personal life, there is a strong possibility of going away with any member of your family. Today, positive changes will also be seen in the home environment. Emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. Today you can also get some good advice from your beloved. Your financial condition will be good. You can buy any precious home decoration item. As far as your health is concerned, avoid alcohol consumption. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm