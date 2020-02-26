Daily Horoscope: 26 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There may be some challenges on the work front. If you are thinking of doing something new, then some of your efforts may fail today, which will leave you very disappointed. If you are going to do any financial transaction then today you have to be careful otherwise you may be cheated. If you are facing any problem in your love life, then try to overcome this problem by talking to your partner. By keeping quiet you are increasing your misunderstandings. It is possible that today your partners will understand your point. Married couples also have to strengthen their trust in each other to maintain happiness and peace in their married life. Your relationship is being weakened due to the dispute between you both on everything. Due to excess stress, your health will also not be good. To sum it up, your day is going to be difficult for you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you want to enjoy then this is not the right day because there are some important tasks which you will have to tackle today. It is not right for you to ignore your work in any way. Focus on your work today. Students may have some problems. You will not mind studying. If you are feeling tired then you need a short break. Spend some time with your friends. You must also take care of meditation, it will definitely benefit you. Your financial condition will be normal. Today, your opponents may try to harm you. If you get into any trouble, you can avoid using your skills. You have to be very careful, especially use the vehicle carefully. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today too much work can affect your health, therefore it is necessary that you better take enough rest. your personal life will be good. Your child will bring you some good news. The problems of your married life seem to be solved today. Arguments with your spouse will end and today and they will treat you with great love. On the economic front, the day will be good. It is possible that there will be an increase in your income. Today you can have a dispute with someone unnecessarily in the office. You must try to avoid such a situation and concentrate on your work. The day is favourable for any pending court cases and you may receive success. Control your anger today and avoid doing something that will make you regret it in the future. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is full of romance in the case of love. You will enjoy walking around your partner's favourite place. Today you can also give a gift to your partner. Married couples need to add some colours to their dull life. Both of you must spend more time with each other and bring back the spark in your relationship. Today is not a good day for you in terms of money. Economic problems may increase. Time is not favourable for taking any major economic decision. Today will be a very busy day at the work front. You will have more work and less time, so your stress may increase. You have to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today your love life will be your priority. If you are not able to spend enough time with your partner for a long time, today you will meet them and enjoy this day. Today will be a bit disappointing for employed people. If you are expecting a promotion and you hope that your boss will make a decision in your favour, then you will have to wait a little longer. Today will be lucky in terms of money. Your income is likely to increase. If you get into any trouble, then you must seek the help of your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be full of ups and downs on the economic front. Sudden increase in expenses will spoil your budget. Also, not getting the money that was expected to be returned today will increase your stress. You can get better results today. Your ongoing efforts will bring results and you will grow. Today will be a normal day for businessmen. You will be able to solve some domestic problems with your knowledge. The situation in your married life will be a bit tense. Your life partner may have trouble with you, due to which they will be very angry with you. In such a situation, you must try to convince them with love. Today, health related matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Employed people will have to keep pace in their work today. Also important tasks have to be done very carefully. Today all the work of the people associated with business will be completed and they will also get benefits. If you invest in the stock market then you can get benefit. Talking about your married life, today the life-partner's attitude may bother you a bit. Their callousness in conversation can make you sad. The day will be normal for loving couples. On the economic front, the day will be very profitable. Today you will be able to earn extra money. You need to control your emotions. It is not right to be overly emotional. At this point, you need to be practical regarding the decisions you make. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Auspicious time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You can get a chance to showcase your talent at your workplace today. Today will be a great day for the employed people. It is better that you do not let this opportunity go by. If you are in a financial crisis, today your situation is likely to improve. You can get financial benefit from a small work that exceeds your expectations. Today will be a great day for the students. You are expected to have some great success in the field of education. If you want to study abroad, then you can overcome any issues related to the issuance of your visa or passport. Your relationship with your partner will be blissful. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you talk about your health, then today will be a normal day, but you must do light-hearted exercise daily, you will remain agile. Today will be an auspicious day on the family front. Suddenly you may get some good news which will make the atmosphere of the house even better. You will receive blessings from your parents. Your spouse was busy and can't pay any attention to you, but things will change for good today. Today your spouse can give you a wonderful surprise. Some improvement in the economic situation is possible. There will be financial profits as well. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will be very busy with work. If you are employed, your boss can give you some new responsibilities. Business people may have to travel suddenly today. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. You along with your spouse will try to find a solution to some serious and complicated issues related to your home. The economic situation will be better than normal. If any of your work is stuck due to money, then the day is good for completing it. Today you need to be a little careful in your romantic life. Avoid arguing unnecessarily with your partner. If you are a student then you need to use your energy properly. At this time you must study with complete integrity and work hard, only then you will get the desired result. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the economic front, the day is nothing special. Today your financial efforts can fail and the profit you get today can also be postponed. Although you hold on to hope, soon things may turn in your favour. Also it will be better if you do not spend to make others happy. Today will be a good day with your spouse. His love and cooperation will give you relief even in difficult situations. Excess anxiety is not good for you both physically and mentally so you have to avoid it. Everything will be normal in your personal life. Your parents' health will be perfect. You may have to travel suddenly today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:10 pm