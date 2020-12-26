Daily Horoscope: 26 December 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be important for you. The day is good for resuming an old stuck plan. Today you will be full of new ideas and you will get full benefit from it. If you do business then you can benefit well from an old business contact. You can make a big deal. On the other hand, the employed people will get their boss's respect. If you are facing any problem in the office, then with the help of the boss, this problem will be removed. On the economic front you will not get good results. Lack of money can increase your anxiety. Your health will not be right today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:35 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a positive day for you. The mind will be happy and you will be in a mood for fun. Today will be a very fun day with your family. Your relationship with siblings will be strong. If you are worried about something for a long time, today your anxiety seems to be over. Talking about the work, you will be very active and positive in the office and will also give full attention to your work. Businessmen may have to travel long distances. Talking about money, your budget will be balanced. Today, the attainment of wealth is also being made. You will feel better mentally and physically as stress reduces. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will be worried about money. It may be that you will be disappointed due to any failure of your financial efforts. However, when the right time comes, things will go well on their own, so you are not too worried. Talking about personal life, today the life of the spouse will be very good. You will also get a chance to spend more time with each other. You may also discuss some important issues. Today, there will be more rush to work. You may have to work very hard, be it a job or a business. To be healthy, you have to organize your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Forget all your stress and enjoy this day to the fullest. If you are bored at home, then read a good book or watch your favorite movie. This will also make your brain workout. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relations with your family will be intensified. There will be full support of siblings. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will pay more attention to savings. Any of your ongoing efforts can be successful. If you work, you can get the fruits of your hard work. Businessmen in the clothing industry can benefit greatly. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August To keep yourself fresh, you must also take adequate rest with work. It must be better to take some time for yourself today. This will relieve all your fatigue. Whether it is a job or business, you will get good results. You will achieve success on the strength of your hard work and intelligence. You can get some good news related to money. There can be a big improvement in your financial situation. There will be tension in your family. Mutual estrangement between family members may increase. You will have to settle the matter peacefully otherwise the matter may escalate. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you want to keep your social image strong then increase your interaction with people. Take part in social events. Maybe today you have to face a big challenge, but you do not have to worry because this problem is temporary. As far as money is concerned, today if you spend money only on essential things, it will be good for you. If someone is ill at home, their health will be improved. Jobs will be very busy. Workload may increase. If you complete your work according to a calm mind and better plan then you will surely get success. The day will be spent with your family in bliss. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today many types of negative thoughts can come to mind. You will be under a lot of stress about something. It would be better to share your mind with your loved ones. Maybe your problem will go away. At this time you have to take less patience. Your personal life will be happy. You will get love and support from family members. If you do business and are thinking of doing something big, then your plan can go ahead when the time comes. At the same time, the day of employed people will be very busy. Today you may have to do many tasks at once. Your financial situation will be fine. Health matters will be normal. However, due to mental turmoil you may feel a little lethargic. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 11:00 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be very special for you. The mind will remain calm and you will experience happiness. There can be positive changes in the marital life. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. You will take full care of your sweetheart's happiness. Students will get great relief today. The obstacle in your education can be overcome today. With this you will be able to study diligently. The natives working in the office are advised to devote their full attention to the work. Avoid loopholes of colleagues. Big businessmen will get good results today. If you talk about your health, do not be careless about your health, especially you must be more alert towards this widespread global epidemic. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be very exciting for you. You will be in a good mood and excited. You will get to learn something new. This will be a great experience for you. There may be some differences with the spouse but everything will be normal by the evening. Have fun laughing with friends in moderation. Otherwise you can hurt the feelings of others unknowingly today. Your financial condition will be good. However, if you do not spend too much in enthusiasm, it will be better. Businessmen can get good success today. Talking about your health, you must also eat fresh fruits along with green vegetables daily. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work, then your goal must be to complete the pending tasks in the office, otherwise you may get in trouble. If you are unemployed and looking for employment then your search may be over. At the same time, businessmen will have to avoid making any important decision today. Today, you will be under some stress regarding the stuck tasks. Students must take full advantage of this time. Do not be lazy at all but concentrate more on studies. Your financial condition will be fine. Today you can do any important work related to money. Talking about your health, there can be a problem related to the throat today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will get enough time for yourself. Most of your time may have been spent on social media. Keep in mind that you use this platform properly. Do not do any work that gets you into controversies. Conditions in marital life will be stressful. You need to pay more attention to your married life. If you act with love, then bad things can be managed. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Today you will spend only after keeping your budget in mind. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems related to muscles. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 10:10 pm