Daily Horoscope: 26 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Talking about work, today will be a very busy day for employed people. You may be assigned additional work in the office. However, you do not have to worry about this because your hard work will not go in vain. This will increase your income. On the other hand, if you do business, you will get good success in the work done with confidence. You can also make up your mind to start a new business. If a member of your house is angry with you, then you must try your best to convince them. Talking about health, you are advised to avoid taking more stress. Apart from this, you also have to take care of your food and drink. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You need to change your nature. Your stubborn nature can cause problems for you. You need to take special care of your words while talking. Avoid hurrying in office work, otherwise today your tasks may get spoiled. Also, do not make the mistake of ignoring the talk of your seniors. If you do business then you can get profit today especially if your work is of iron then you are likely to get financial benefit. Do not bring work tension at home, it may spoil your home environment. Try to keep good rapport in the relationship with your spouse. Talking about health, you must focus on strengthening your immunity. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:35 am to 1:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You can get good fruit in terms of money. Your financial endeavor can be successful, which is the sum of getting money. If you are troubled by an old debt, then soon you can get rid of this problem. There may be some changes in the atmosphere of your house. If your relationship with your elder brother or father is not going well, then you have to try to handle the matter wisely. Employed people can get any major success today. Your honor and respect will increase in the office. If you do business then today you can get a new business commercial offer. You will not get a chance to spend much time with your spouse. It is possible that they will be very busy today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Unnecessary laziness can spoil your health. You better try to keep yourself fresh. For this, you take a walk in the open air every morning and do light exercise. If you are thinking of traveling at this time, you are advised to avoid it. You must not travel for the health and safety of your family. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you can spend any big amount. There can be many obstacles in the work of employed people today, but you do not have to worry. You must be patient. Soon all your problems will be solved. If you do business, then use your words to negotiate with your customers, otherwise your bad words can become the reason for your loss. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you work together with your colleagues in the office, it will be good for you. Be fair to everyone and avoid confrontation. Apart from this, keep your important documents. If today even a single document goes here and there, you may be in trouble. Today, if you do business, then due to the advice of an experienced person, your impaired work can become sudden. Money will be better than normal. Although household expenses may increase somewhat. Do not ignore the words of your spouse, otherwise there can be infighting in your married life. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Workload may increase on you. In such a situation, you have to keep your mind calm. Try to complete your pending tasks in the office as soon as possible. Senior officers may be angry with you. If you are thinking of doing an online course then the time is appropriate for this. This time is very good for businessmen. Today you can benefit financially. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. You may not get the opportunity to spend more time with your family today. Your parents can make an important decision related to you. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. Any anxiety related to children can be overcome. However, at this time you need to pay more attention to his studies and writing. Talking about health, you will be troubled by any pain today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will feel very weak emotionally today. Small things can hurt your heart. You need to work courageously. This time is very important for you, so do not waste it unnecessarily. Work hard and move forward. If you work and are not satisfied with your current job then you can start your search for a new job. At the same time, businessmen can get great relief today. If your money has been stuck somewhere for a long time, there is a strong possibility of getting it today. Today you may have ideological differences with your spouse. It is possible that they do not agree with you. Today will be mixed in terms of health. Although negligence can increase your discomfort. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may face adversity in the office today. You may be assigned some extra work today. In this case, you will feel a lot of stress due to increasing workload. You must not hold back from working hard. At the same time, businessmen will have to avoid making big decisions in haste. If you have a business of clothing then today you can get a decent profit. Today will be very expensive on the economic front. Suddenly there can be some big expenses. It will be better for you to prepare your budget in advance. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. Love and unity will remain among the family. Talking about health, your physical issues can increase today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you take advice from your elders before taking any decision in business matters, then you will get good benefits especially if you are thinking of increasing your business, then you have to act wisely. . If you do a job, then you will get full support of your seniors in the office. You will be able to complete even the toughest tasks easily. On the other hand, if you are unemployed and looking for a job, you can get some good news today. Your personal life will be happy. Today will be a fun day with your family. There may be a sudden arrival of guests at home in the evening. Health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student and there is an obstacle in your education, today with the help of friends and gurus, this problem can be overcome. You will be able to study diligently. Today will be an auspicious day on the work front. If you work, then your work will be appreciated in the office. Your boss will be very happy with you. They may also entrust you with some new responsibility. If you want to start a business, today your plan can move forward. You are very likely to get financial help. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You will feel better by spending time with your loved ones. Parents will be blessed and they will support your every decision. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Keep your mind calm in the office and concentrate on your actions. There may be a rift with your seniors and colleagues. It will be good for you to avoid such things. If businessmen are thinking of making a big investment then today you can get a good opportunity. If your pesticides do work then today you can get good financial benefit. Your angry temper can cause discord at home. If you work peacefully today, then you can avoid the troubles that come. Today will be normal on the economic front. Use caution when transacting money. Talking about health, today there can be complaints of headache and insomnia. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:00 pm