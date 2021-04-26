Daily Horoscope: 26 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Employed people are advised to work hard. May be your boss keeps an eye on you today. It is better that you do not leave any of your work incomplete. Today is going to be a very busy day for the people working in the bank. On the other hand, businessmen can get decent benefits. You are advised to avoid making risky decisions. The day will be better than normal in terms of finances. You will spend according to your budget. Conditions will be favorable in your life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your family. As far as your health is concerned, you may complain of pain in hands and feet. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will not be a good day for business people. In the case of money, do not trust anyone too much. To make a quick profit, you should not take such decisions which you will have to regret later. On the other hand, the employed people are advised to behave properly in front of your seniors in the office. They may not be satisfied with your actions. If they give you any advice, do not ignore their words. In the case of finances, the day will be fine. Talking about your personal life, avoid conflict or conflict with your spouse. Due to these unnecessary things, your mental peace may be disturbed. To stay physically strong and healthy, you are advised to eat on time. Apart from this, you must also avoid overheating. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you want to do business in partnership, then time is favorable for this. You can get good success. Jobbers will receive guidance from senior officers and bosses in the office. Even under adverse circumstances, you will be able to work easily today. Promoters of government jobs can get the proper fruits of their hard work as promotions. In the case of money, the day will be expensive. Your budget may stagger. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Today you will get a chance to spend more time with your family members. One can get a beautiful surprise from the spouse. Your love will increase and your trust in each other will also be strengthened. As far as your health is concerned, then follow social distancing outside the home. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking about work, if you are thinking of starting a new job, then you do not hurry too much. Try to pursue what you have at the moment. The workload in the office can bother you. If you complete your work with a calm mind then you will get good success. In addition, you will have to try to improve synergy with colleagues. Today will be mixed results on the economic front. Your income will be good, but today money can easily be moved by your hands. You spend thoughtfully. Ideological differences with spouse are possible. However soon everything will be back to normal among you. You need to control your anger. Talking about your health, if you have any liver related problems, then you should be more alert. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be auspicious day for employed people. You can have some great success. For those working in import-export, today is expected to be a challenging day. You may have to bear financial loss. Talking about finances, you are careful, especially in investing in a hurry, you have to avoid. You will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. If there is any misunderstanding among you, then today you will try your best to remove it. Parents will be in good health and you will get their blessings. As far as your health is concerned, you will feel very tired today due to the high rush. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 10:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If your health is not going well for a few days, then you may see a big improvement in your health today. However you are advised to pay more attention to rest. Avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself. Today will be normal for you, be it a job or business. Today you need to avoid making any important decision. Relationships with your parents will be good and you will get emotional support. If you are married then there can be increased discord in your marital life. You need to avoid conflict and conflict with your spouse on small matters, otherwise the relationship may break. Your financial situation will be better. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will not be a good day for you. There will be many kinds of worries in your mind and you will feel negativity. It is better that you do not disturb your mental peace by thinking about stupid things, but rather make good use of your time and try to do something that will benefit you. Talking about your work, the day will be mixed results for the employed people. You will get the support of seniors in your office. You try to focus fully on your work. If you are a businessman and you are going to make a big deal then you are advised to be cautious. You can get caught in a tricky financial plan. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very beneficial day for people who are into food business. You can get good financial benefit. Today is going to be a very important day for employed people. If you are thinking about a change, then today you can get a great opportunity. The change of location is becoming possible for the working people. Along with work, you also need to pay attention to your personal life. It would be better to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Your concern about children's education may increase a bit. On the economic front, the day will be auspicious. There is a strong possibility of sudden receipt of money. You will be in good health. You will feel very refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may face adversity in the office. It may be that your boss's mood is not good today and his small mistake may provoke his anger. It is better that you work patiently. Avoid repeating small mistakes. Business associates will have to improve their rapport with larger customers. If you have recently started a new business, then you need to pay more attention to publicity. Your financial condition will be fine. You should avoid spending too much. There will be fierceness in your life-partner's nature. The bitter words of your beloved can hurt your heart a lot today. Talking about health, you may have any problems related to the eyes. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Students need to avoid overconfidence. This time is very important for you, so do not be negligent about studies. It is possible to fall in some financial crisis. You may suffer financial loss as well. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Avoid confrontation with your family members otherwise your home peace may be disturbed. You will not get a chance to spend much time with your spouse. Your loved ones may be too busy. Jobly natives may have to work very hard in the office. The burden of pending tasks may increase. Businessmen are advised to avoid traveling. Your journey today will prove to be very tired and expensive. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a very fun day with siblings. You will share your happiness with your loved ones. Health of parents will be good and you will get their blessings. You will get luck on the work front. Any of your halted important tasks will be completed. If you work and recently you have got a chance to work on a new project, then today can be a good thing. Big businessmen will get the full benefit of their contacts. To be healthy, you have to make changes in your eating and drinking habits. Avoid outside food or stale food. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm