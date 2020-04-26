Daily Horoscope: 26 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is not a good day in terms of health. You will be very upset due to the emergence of some chronic disease. You need to pay more attention to yourself. On the economic front, the day will be normal. If someone is thinking of spending too much, then time is not favourable for this. On the work front, the day is very good. Some of the suggestions given by you in the office can be considered by your seniors. They will also be highly impressed by your efficiency. On the other hand, businessmen can get some work today, which can benefit them greatly. Your social circle will increase. Today you can get a chance to connect with some new and important people. Talking about your personal life, then due to your small mistake, the peaceful atmosphere of your home can be disturbed today. You better be careful. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you have to be very careful in terms of money. If there is a problem with money, then you can get into a lot of trouble. You better not be careless. Today you may have some differences with your father. Your careless attitude will be severely criticized. You need to pay more attention to your personal life at this time. If possible, take some time today and spend time with your family so that you can overcome all the grievances. Your spouse's health will not be good today, due to which you will get irritability in his nature. In such a situation, you have to take care of them. Today will be very busy on the work front. If you work then you can also work overtime to complete some important work. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be very good for you in terms of your career. Your constant efforts can soon bring you great success. On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of getting employment to unemployed people today. At the same time, businessmen can get any opportunity to pursue their work. However, you will have to struggle a lot at this time. You better keep yourself ready. Married couples have to avoid unnecessary arguments otherwise the distance in your relationship may increase. Today is giving some good signs in terms of money. If you had made any investment recently, today the result will be as per your expectation. Today will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today at the workplace, you need to be careful with your opponents otherwise they can cause some big trouble in your way. If you are a businessman, there may be confusion in mind about a new deal. It is possible that you have a lot of difficulty in making your decision. It will be better if you first get comfortable on your behalf and then decide. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. There is a strong possibility of receiving money. There will be happiness in your married life. Your spouse's changed mood will put an end to all your complaints. Today will be a wonderful day for loving couples. May you soon get united with your life partner. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you can take some important decisions to resume your stalled plans. However, at this time you need to work very wisely, so do not make any hurry. The day will be fine in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting money but rising expenses can increase your stress. Talking about the work, people who are unemployed can be assigned any difficult task today. It is possible that you will work very hard today. If any problem arises, you will be able to complete your work with the help of your seniors. Your marital life will be happy. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your spouse. Talking about health, today both your health and mood will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 2:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your day off from stress will be full of happiness for you. If you work, then your relationship with seniors and colleagues will be good and you will get the benefit of it today. You will get their help if needed. Today will be a good day on the economic front. However, do not get caught in idle economic schemes. Use caution when investing. With the support of your family and spouse, you will remain mentally strong. There will be stability in romantic life. Today your partners are going to do something special for you which will make your day more memorable. Time is favourable for students. Your health will be good and you will feel very good. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 11:00 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be in a very romantic mood. Today you will spend a love-filled day with your spouse away from fights. It is possible that you experience love as before. If you talk about your financial situation, today is going to be a profitable day. Although some increase in expenses is possible but there will be no problem. Today will be normal for businessmen. Support from superiors in the office will boost your confidence and give your best. On the other hand, some colleagues may try to hinder some of your work. In such a situation, you have to work very wisely and wisely. They can test your endurance. To stay fit, light exercise daily is very important for you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Due to financial problems, the mind will remain troubled. You will also face difficulty in meeting everyday needs. Difficulties can increase in married life. All misconceptions can be cleared by negotiation. It will be better today to sit calmly and have a conversation with your spouse. If you talk about your professional life, today will be a bit difficult for you. You will feel lethargic and you will not feel much at work. The businessmen need to be careful in terms of money. It will be better if you do not do any business transactions today. Your romantic life will be normal. Your love will deepen and harmony will remain in the relationship. Take care of your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There are small troubles in life. You must face them instead of worrying about problems. Keep your thoughts positive and maintain your confidence. Today you will understand the real importance of your loved ones. Your family and friends will stand to help you even in odd circumstances. This will strengthen your mutual relationship. If you work, the workload of the office will increase your stress. It will be good if you work with understanding and peace. This is the time to work hard and bring your talent to the fore. On the other hand, the businessmen can get a chance to make a big economic bargain today. Love will remain the love in romantic life. You can soon be the companion of a lifetime. Today your financial problem will be solved. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8: 45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Family members may face some problems. In such a situation, you have to be very balanced. On the other hand, with the love and cooperation of your spouse, you will be able to face the odd situation easily. Today, with the help of your sweetheart, there is also a possibility of solving a complicated matter. On the work front, the day is good. Newly launched projects will deliver results as expected. Your financial situation will be strong. If any work is stopped due to money then it can be completed today. If you talk about your health, then eat food on time and also a little exercise every day will be very beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the business front, the day is not good. If you do not try to create concentration in work, then many of your important tasks will be incomplete today. Also your seniors can also be angry with you. Today will prove something better for you on the economic front. Any economic effort of yours is highly likely to succeed. There may be some problems in your marital life. Your spouse will feel unhappy because of you. It will be better to use your words thoughtfully today. Talking about romantic life, do not panic in speaking your mind to your partner, but keep your side with an open heart. Today your health will be very good and you will be happy. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 9:30 am