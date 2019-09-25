ENGLISH

    Daily Horoscope: 25 September 2019

    By Lekhaka

    Find out what the day has in store for you. Read your horoscope and it will give you a hint about how today is going to be. Also find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

    Array

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    A visit from a neighbour or relative will instantly lift your mood. This person might also bring some gifts, share some interesting news or encouraging words. Just listen and enjoy but stay away from gossips. What you hear may not be true and therefore it is best that you keep it to yourself. Also, go out for an evening stroll.

    Array

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    You can try working on some kind of artistic projects as you have your creative juices flowing today. You are high on inspiration and imagination and therefore, your results may surprise you. Also, your understanding of the people around you will increase because your intuition will guide you. Act on your instinct and everything will fall in place.

    Array

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    No doubt you are gorgeous, but you will be also eager to socialize today. You may attend an event or decide to host a social event yourself. You are a congenial person and your enthusiasm is high today. People love your company and you may have some interesting information to share with them.

    Array

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    Some misunderstandings could cause confusion in home. Your intuition and insight should defuse the situation, especially since you're more diplomatic than usual. You could also have an artistic inspiration, perhaps you will land on a new project that could be very important to you. It could be important to your career or it could open up new opportunities for you.

    Array

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    You will get in touch with some fascinating people if you attend social events today. These individuals may be highly educated and from a field that interests you. They may be from other states or countries. Also, a new acquaintance may become your close friend. Matters related to teaching, writing or publishing will be discussed and the conversations will be intense.

    Array

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    You generally like to think about yourself as a practical and down-to-earth person. Also, you are high on your intuition today. So, even if people act weird, your instinct will tell you how to deal with them. Just follow your heart today and you won't have to worry about anything else.

    Array

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    It might seem that everyone around you is in a bad mood. Being an emotionally intelligent person, you will be able to calm them down when they are surrounded by too many people. You will make some valuable contacts today and social events may keep you busy.

    Array

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    Your health is good today and it will give you a reason to smile. Apart from that, your warmth, sensitivity, and understanding for people you really care about will make your bonding with them stronger. Go out and socialize with family and friends. If no outing is planned, make a plan and take your loved ones along with you. No doubt, everyone loves your company.

    Array

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    Cheer up as anything related to romance, love, and marriage will go well for you today. You are kind-hearted and supportive by nature and therefore, you are good with emotional and intimate conversations. Think before you speak so that your partner doesn't misinterpret your words and get hurt for no reason.

    Array

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    You and your family may have a difficult conversation. But, because of your calm and understanding nature, the other person may find the courage to voice their opinion. Adventure is on the cards. So, plan a romantic date with your partner, put on your heels and step out in style. You both will enjoy each other's company.

    Array

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    Be ready for a pleasant surprise. A letter, phone call, or perhaps visit from your lover or a close friend will brighten your day. You are high on creativity and so try writing, painting or create a new tune. Apart from that, you may also send some letters or make a lot of phone calls. You may go to a library or bookstore as well.

    Array

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    Financial gain is on your cards and this will make you think about revamping your home. You may lift the decor of your room by adding some paintings or placing ornamental plants. Also, you may shop for wooden furniture. Your family members will also join you happily and there will be lot of fun today.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
