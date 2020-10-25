Daily Horoscope: 25 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will feel better today due to improvement in health and you will experience mental peace. You will forget all your stress and focus on yourself. Today is showing good signs on the work front. Though you will have to work very hard, you will also be appreciated for your hard work. If you do wood business then you can get good profit. In the case of money, one needs to be careful. Excess income is likely to be incurred. Today you are advised to avoid financial transactions. Your marital life will be happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You will get the support and affection of family members. Suddenly some guests may come in the evening. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On this day you are advised to be very careful. Be more careful while walking on the road or using a vehicle. It is better that you avoid doing risky work also. The situation will be adverse in your personal life. The behavior of the members of your house will not be right towards you. In such a situation, you will be very sad and sad. Misunderstandings increase due to being silent, so it is better that you talk openly so that you can find the root of the problem. Today is not a good day for you in terms of money. If you are expecting financial help from someone, then you will feel disappointed. The matter of health will be fine. You also need to make time for yourself with work. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to be very balanced. Avoid arguments or confrontations with your colleagues in the office, otherwise you could be in big trouble. Stay away from negative emotions like anger and ego. Businessmen today may suddenly face a big challenge. Some of your work may be stuck in the middle. The day will be mixed in terms of money. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. Talking about your personal life, you will get courage in adverse situations due to the love and support of your spouse. You can discuss future plans with your beloved today. Talking about health, if your health is not doing well then some improvement is possible today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Health problems may occur. If there is any lung disease, consult a doctor immediately. A little carelessness can increase your problems. Today will not be a good day in terms of money. If you have taken a small loan, then the pressure to repay the money may increase on you today. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress. At this time you need to be patient. If you work and you are facing any problem then you must take help of your senior officers. If they find out the shortcomings in the work done by you, then it is better that you pay attention to their words. Today will be normal for businessmen. Today you will feel somewhat alone. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your stress will reduce and you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. A new energy will flow in you. Today you will be able to do all your work diligently. If you work then you can get a good chance to show your talent. You can also be part of an important meeting in the office. If you do business then after a tough struggle you will get the expected result. Talking about personal life, you will try your best to remove all the complaints of your spouse. You can make some good plans for them. Due to lack of money, your stalled work can be completed today, which will remove your big worry. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will feel positiveness and you will face adversity with courage. All your attention will be on your work and you will try to give your best. You will also get full support of colleagues along with senior officers in the office. Businessmen may receive less than the planned profits. However you do not need to be disappointed because every day is not the same. Your personal life will be happy. Coordination with your family will be good. You will have a great time with your father. You may get to learn something new from them. Today will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student and there is an obstacle in writing, then you must seek the help of a good advisor or your gurus. This time is very important for you, so do not be careless about studies. On the work front, you may have some disappointment today. Your small mistake in the office may be overshadowed by you. Your seniors may deal strictly with you. On the other hand, the businessmen are advised to take their decisions carefully. Do not let small profits go by hand in the circle of big benefits. There may be a new turn in your life. If you are single then today it is possible to meet a special person. At the same time, the day of married people will be normal. You will be very busy with your work, so you will not get a chance to spend more time with each other. Your financial condition will be normal. If you want to improve your health, then you have to try to remain relaxed. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a busy day for employed people. Suddenly you may have to travel today in connection with work. Your visit will not only be beneficial but it will also be very fun. On the other hand, businessmen will get the benefits as expected today. If your work is for import export then you can get financial benefit. Talking about personal life, you may have to make an important decision. If there is any dilemma in mind, then please consult family members. You will feel much safer financially today. The auspicious position of the planets is pointing towards a big financial gain. Your marital life will be happy. Today you can go for a trip to your favorite place to spend a romantic evening with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you may have some sweet and sour experiences. You will help any needy with selfless spirit, which will give you a lot of happiness. Your mind will be very excited and you will fulfill your every responsibility. If you work then today is going to be important for you. You may receive a good payment and also you will be given some big responsibility. On the other hand, if you are thinking about changing jobs, then time is favorable for this. The day will be mixed for businessmen. Your marital life will be happy. Today, you can get a special surprise from your spouse. The love between you will be even deeper. Talking about health, stay away from bad habits like alcohol and cigarettes. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February A problem may arise at the workplace. You need to be careful with your opponents otherwise your reputation may be tarnished. If you do business and are thinking of starting a new job, a situation of confusion may arise in your mind. In such a situation, you must take your step forward only after consulting an experienced person. It will be better to get relaxed on your part first. You may financially benefit today. There may be a sale of an old property which can benefit you financially. There will be happiness in your married life. Your life-partner's mood will be much better today. Your relationship with your parents will be good. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm