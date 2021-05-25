Daily Horoscope: 25 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. If you do a job, then try to complete all your pending tasks in the office today. You will get positive results of your hard work done sincerely. If you are a businessman and are planning a big change in your business, then you are advised to take your decision carefully. You need a better plan at this time. Your financial condition will be better than usual. You are advised to spend thoughtfully. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will get affection and support from family members. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have any problem related to bones. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do a job, you are advised to behave very balanced in the office. There is a possibility of a dispute with colleagues. It would be better for you not to interfere in the affairs of others. The natives of the business will get good results especially if deal with fashion industry then you can get big financial benefits on this day. Talking about your personal life, there will be some curiosity in the behavior of the spouse. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid discussing any disputed issue, otherwise there may be a quarrel between you on a small matter. Your financial condition will be good. You will have to accelerate your efforts to increase your income. Health is likely to decline. You are advised not to be careless. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The atmosphere of your house will be quite good today. Today will be a blissful day with family. If your younger brother or sister is eligible for marriage, then today a good marriage proposal may come for them. There is a strong possibility of organizing a spiritual event in your home soon. Today will be lucky for you from an economic perspective. Your income is expected to increase, if you talk about the work, then the business people are advised to avoid taking any risky decision today. On the other hand, the employed people should not be negligent about the work in the office, otherwise your job may be in danger. Today will be a mixed day for you in terms of health. You are advised to be more vigilant in view of this global epidemic. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today your health will not be good, especially if you have diabetes, then suddenly your health is likely to deteriorate. You better be careful. Talking about your work, today is going to be a very busy day for the employed people. There is a possibility of increasing the burden of responsibilities on you. It is better that you do not do any work in a hurry, otherwise you may make a big mistake. Business people can get good financial benefits today. After a long time, your business will accelerate today. Conditions will be normal in private life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. Today will be mixed results on the economic front. Your income will be fine, but increasing expenses may spoil your budget. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you need to use your words very thoughtfully, otherwise you may have to face humiliating situation. Avoid speaking unnecessarily on any issue. On the work front, you can get good results today. There are signs of your progress. There is a strong possibility of getting good news today to the people desirous of working in a foreign company. On the other hand, big businessmen need to be careful in terms of finances. If you are going to do any big financial transaction today, take full caution. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of parents. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to eat on time. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, today is the day for you to be mixed. If you do a job, then try to keep good rapport with the senior officials in the office. If they give you any advice, then definitely consider it. Today is going to be a profitable day for small businessmen. You are very likely to get results as expected. If you want to start a new task, then you have to avoid hurrying. Some problems may arise in personal life. Ideological differences are possible with the elders of your family. You need to act calmly and wisely. Your financial condition will be fine. Avoid spending too much by being overjoyed. You will be in good health. However, in view of this epidemic, you need to take more care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you do business then today you can get a chance to further your business. Soon all your problems will be solved. Employees will have a normal day. Workload in your office is expected to be less. Apart from this, you will also have better rapport with your seniors. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will be able to pay more attention to savings. Talking about your personal life, try to maintain a good relationship with the elders of your house. Your wrong attitude can hurt their feelings. Love will increase with your spouse. Your trust in each other will be stronger. Today is a good day for health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work, today will be a better day for you. Your pending work in the office will be completed and you will get full support of senior officials as well. A big problem of the people who are working in government jobs can be solved. Businessmen will get mixed results. If you are not getting good financial benefit then you do not need to be disappointed. Looking at the current situation, you are advised to work with patience. Conditions in your personal life will be unfavorable. The unity of the members of your family may be disturbed. You may have some feelings with your spouse. In the case of finances, the day will be expensive. You may have to pay an old bill. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid anger and stress. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The office environment will be very good today. Today all your work will be completed on time. your boss will be very satisfied with your performance. Today you may also get signs of your progress. If the people associated with business are thinking about any change, then the day is good for this. It would be better for you if you consult some experienced people. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the support of the member of your house. You will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. Your financial condition is possible to improve. Due to lack of money, some of your stalled work can be completed. Your health will be good and today you will be very energetic. Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 45

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a good rapport with the family members. You will have a great time today with siblings. Apart from this, you may also get some good news from your in-laws' side. With the help of your spouse, you are very likely to complete an important task. Talking about work, job or business today, you may have to work very hard. The mood of your boss in the office will be very hot. In such a situation, you are advised not to be negligent at all. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Do not spend more than income. If you have a heart disease, then you have to be careful today. Auspicious Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your stress on functioning may increase a bit, especially if you work, then there will be more competition in the office. Today you have to deal with many tasks at once. In such a situation, you have to keep your mind calm. If you take more stress then it can also have a bad effect on your work. Businessmen may face economic problems. Lack of money that is stuck can increase your anxiety. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Relationships with your older brother will be stronger. Try to spend enough time with your spouse. Your health will be weak. You have to focus on comfort. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm