Daily Horoscope: 25 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you work then you will have more workload on this day. You might have to take a short trip all of a sudden. Retail traders can have a good financial advantage, but in money matters, you are advised to be more careful especially if you are going to make a big financial transaction today. Do not be negligent. Today you may get angry with someone close. It is better that you take special care of your behaviour. In the case of money, the day will be expensive. It would be better for you to spend according to your fixed budget. Apart from this, if you have taken a loan, then try to repay it as soon as possible. As far as your health is concerned, if you have any liver-related problems, then you should take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you may get a chance to help a close friend. Your friend will solve your friend's big problem. If the workload in the office is high, then you should try to complete your work with complete planning. You may have many important responsibilities today. If traders are planning for any new work, but due to financial problem, your plan is not going ahead, then today you can get rid of this problem. Talking about personal life, some tension is possible from the in-laws' side. It would be better for you to work wisely. You should stay away from battles, fights, arguments etc. Increased stress can lead to a deterioration in health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be very romantic for you in terms of love. Your meeting today is going to be something special and you can also get a surprise from your partner. If you are married then it will be good to keep pace with your spouse. You will get the full support of your sweetheart in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. If you are a businessman then you are advised to be very careful on this day, especially in the case of tax, do not be negligent at all. Employees will have a normal day. You will be very active in the office and all your work will be completed at the right time. Talking about money, suddenly an old debt can bother you. If you want to get rid of this problem, then make your financial decisions very carefully. Will be more favourable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You may see a big improvement in the home environment. Any dispute that has been going on for a long time is very likely to calm down. If you discuss any important and serious issue with the elders of the house, then you should speak very intelligently. You are advised to avoid anger. Business people can get good financial benefits today, especially if your import is for export then today you are very likely to get results as expected. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the students. You should focus fully on your studies. Money will be better than normal. You should continue to try to increase your income. You can get success soon. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Due to the increasing burden of pending work in the office, you will be under a lot of stress today. Maybe the attitude of your boss is not good for you. Better today, try to complete all your pending tasks on time. Today is going to be a very important day for the banking sector. You are most likely to progress. The natives of the business can get great relief from the receipt of stuck money. Due to lack of money, your stalled work is also expected to be completed today. Talking about personal life, it will be good to keep pace with the members of the house, especially you will get full support from the parents. If for some time the life of the spouse is not going well, then today his health will be improved. If possible, try to spend more time with your sweetheart. As far as your health is concerned, you need to control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If a spouse is heard, avoid using harsh words, otherwise small talk can become a mess. This will disturb the peace of your home, as well as it can have a bad effect on your relationship also. If you talk about work, the employed people will get good results from their hard work. If you are working on a big project, then your hard work seems to be paying off. High officials will be very satisfied with your work and your position in the office will also be strong. Today will not be a good day for traders. There may be a legal hurdle in some of your work. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. Today you can also shop for any precious item for yourself. Talk about health, avoid starving for long. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student and your exam is coming soon, you are advised to work harder. If your preparations are complete, then you should pay more attention to practice. Today is going to be very auspicious for business people. If for some time you are not getting the results as expected, then on this day you may get an opportunity which will increase your business. Employees will have a normal day. If you do a private job, then you need to work harder to get a higher position. Talking about personal life, you may have a relationship with your spouse. There is a possibility of debate between you. Maybe the expensive nature of your sweetheart becomes a cause of trouble for you. You should try to convince them with love and peace. Anger and fighting fights can make things worse. Talking about health, you will feel a bit cumbersome today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a good day for you. You will be very positive and energetic. However, you are advised not to come into overconfidence and do something which you will later regret. You will get the full support of senior officials in the office. Today you can be a part of an important meeting. You can be very impressed by your confidence. Things seem to be getting better in the business case. You may get a good chance to make a profit. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Father's health will be good. Today will be mixed results on the economic front. Increasing expenses can spoil your budget. Will your health be fine? Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you have been stuck for a long time, you should try to complete it, otherwise, the damage is possible. Take special care of your speech and behaviour in the office. If you do not agree on anything from senior officials, then try to present your side in peace. It is possible to improve the economic condition of business people. Today you can do any transaction involving money. Conditions will be normal in family life. You will have a good relationship with the members of the household. The spouse can make a big demand from you. You will be worried about the education of children. Maybe today you can also take a big decision related to their education. As far as your health is concerned, there may be problems like cold, cold, fever etc. You should consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be happiness and peace in family life. Today no good news can be received from younger brother or sister. You will have a great time with your loved ones today. Talking about the work, your little carelessness in the office can provoke the anger of your boss. It would be better for you to do your work with full honesty and attention. At this time, a slight lapse can stop your progress. Today will be a great day for the working people associated with real estate. You are very likely to get results as expected. There will be stability in romantic life. Your trust in each other will be stronger. Talking about money, today someone can repay the old loan, which will remove your big worry. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some problems related to bones. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be a very important day for unemployed people of this sign. Your hard work can bring colour and you are very likely to get employment. Traders are advised to be careful with their opponents. They may try to hinder some of your important work. The students studying engineering can get good success. Your hand may look like a great opportunity. The day will be normal in terms of money. If you are in the mood to spend big, then you are advised to avoid it. Conditions in family life will be stressful. Co-ordination with the elders of the household may deteriorate. Your aggressive nature can disturb the peace of your home. It will be better that you take special care of this matter. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm