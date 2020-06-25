Daily Horoscope: 25 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you want to get rid of the problems going on in your married life, then you must listen carefully to your spouse. You have to understand what they expect from you. Talking about work, the working people will work hard today. Your hard work will also be appreciated and you will also be satisfied with your work. On the other hand, you need to strike a balance between work and personal life. You must also focus on your family at this time. Your financial situation will be normal. Minor expenses are possible. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. However, you are advised to avoid working continuously. Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be full of ups and downs for you on the work front. Employed people may face some problems today. If you are associated with the bank, then you have to do all your work diligently because your boss will keep an eye on you. On the other hand, if you do business of food stuff or cereal, then today you can get good profit. However, you may have to do a lot of luck. Stress seems to be increasing in your personal life. There are some serious domestic issues that you need to focus on immediately. Today will not be a good day in terms of health. Mentally, you will feel a lot of pressure, which will also affect your physical health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be auspicious for you in terms of money. If you have made an investment recently, then you can get good profit today. Talking about work, whether it is a job or business, you will get pleasant results today. Your hard work will pay off and you will move fast towards your goal. There will be some tension in your personal life today. Disrupting the relationship with your family members can disturb the peace of your home. When it comes to loved ones, it is good to give up the ego. You better keep this in mind. If you are married, do not put much pressure on your spouse to accept any of your things. You also need to take care of their choice and not their choice. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 2:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you can make an important decision related to your career. Keep in mind that your success and failure depends on this decision, so whatever decision you make, be very careful. If you do a job, then the workload will be more today as well as the pressure of your seniors will also be on you. On the other hand, businessmen will benefit financially. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Today will be a blissful day with family. You will feel very relieved due to the support of your spouse in adverse circumstances. Your closeness with your beloved will increase. Talking about money, today will be a good day for you. However, today is not a favorable day for any big expenditure. Talking about health, you will be tired today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a good start to the day. Your mood will be very good and you will feel positive. Today will be very beneficial for people who are medical practitioners by profession. There may be a big hike in your income. On the other hand, if your work is related to sales, then today you will be able to meet your target easily. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you will get a chance to spend more time with family. The ongoing tension with the brothers will end and your relationship will improve. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Manage all the things in the office today and manage properly otherwise your tasks will not be completed on time. On the other hand, the coordination with senior officials today may deteriorate. It will be better to keep your tongue under control, otherwise your spoiled words can put you in big trouble. On the other hand, the business people will not get the results as expected today. Today is not a good day for you to start any new work. The situation will be normal in your personal life. You will be able to resolve any dispute going on in the house for a long time today. Talking about money, it is possible to increase expenses today. However, there will not be any major problem, so do not worry too much. Talking about health, if you have an allergy problem, then use any medicine very carefully today. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are a student and there are some obstacles in your studies, then you must seek the help of your gurus. At this time carelessness towards studies can increase your difficulties in the coming days. Talking about work, if you are working in the government department then you can get some good news today. On the other hand, the stress of businessmen may increase today, especially if you do business in partnership then you may face some adverse situations. It will be good for you to try to keep pace with your partner. The atmosphere of the house will be fine. Trying to improve a relationship with your spouse can bring some good results today. There will be love in the air. Talk about health, avoid eating stale food. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Talking about work, today's day is going to be very busy for you. If you do a job then the workload will be high and you need to complete all your work fast. Do not leave any work unfinished today. On the other hand, if you do business and are thinking of putting money in a new business, then there may be some obstacles in your way today. It is good that you make your decisions carefully. You can get happy results in your personal life. You will be very happy to get any good news from children. There will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. Talking about health, you need to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 12:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be difficult for students of this sign. Your attention will be less in studies and you will feel quite annoyed. To maintain your concentration, first you need to keep your mind calm. Stay away from unnecessary talk. Today will not be good for you on the economic front. In case of money, avoid taking any kind of risk today. If you work then today will be normal for you. At the same time, businessmen will not be able to get special profits. You will be very worried due to the decline in the health of any member of the house, it will be better not to be negligent and consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be an auspicious day for the jobbers. You are looking forward to getting a promotion. On the other hand, if you are thinking of changing jobs, then today you can get an offer from a good company. Today will be very important for businessmen. You can plan to expand your business. If you are trying to get a loan from a bank for a new job, then today you can get good news. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Today will be a happy day with your family. Talking about health, today you will be very strong both mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you want to maintain your mental peace, then stay away from unnecessary talk. At this time you need to focus your attention on your work. If you do a job, do not be negligent while doing your important tasks. Days are expected to be mixed for businessmen. If you do business with electronic items then you can get good benefits. Due to small talk with your spouse, the environment of the house can deteriorate. You better try to understand each other. In this way, everyday quarrels are weakening your relationship. Talking about health, today there may be a complaint of stomach irritation or constipation. Avoid eating too much fried roast or spicy food. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm