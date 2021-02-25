Daily Horoscope: 25 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to behave in a very balanced in the workplace. Avoid losing your temper in the office. If the senior officers treat you strictly, then you have to avoid being furious. Better than normal for businessmen. If you work related to grains, oil, pesticides etc. then today you can get good benefits. Talking about your personal life, your father will be angry with you. It is better that you do not do any work that hurts their feelings. Your mother's health is likely to decline. You have to be careful in terms of money. Do not spend excessively on what others say. Talking about health, today you may have a cold, cold, or fever. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will make rapid efforts to strengthen your financial position. You will look for new opportunities. You are very likely to get success in your efforts soon. The office environment will be very good. You will do your work diligently. If you have been entrusted with an important task, then do not go over it. If you are planning to start your own small business, then you can take your step forward with proper advice from an experienced person. The atmosphere of your house will be good. You can get a good gift from your parents today. If you are married, your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. The day will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Try to strike a balance between personal and professional life. Along with work, you also need to pay attention to your personal life. If you continue to ignore your family in this way, then the distance in your relationship can increase. The economic problem seems to be getting deeper. If you have borrowed or borrowed, try to repay it as soon as possible. Working people are advised to focus fully on their work in the office. You are advised to refrain from criticizing or criticizing colleagues. Businessmen may have to travel suddenly today. Your visit will be pleasant and you can also benefit financially. Talking about your health, today you may have problems like headaches and insomnia etc. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be lucky for you in terms of money. Your income is likely to increase. If you keep thinking about financial decisions, then soon you can get rid of all the problems related to money. The days of employed people will be very busy. Workload may increase but all your work will be completed on time. If you have recently started a new business, then today you can make tremendous profits. Your personal life will be happy. Today will be a very fun day with family. If your spouse has been troubled for some time, then you must talk to him openly so that you can know his heart. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is the day for you to be mixed. Worries about the future may haunt you. Nothing will be achieved only by worrying. You have to work hard to achieve success. Apart from this, you have to avoid doubting the decisions you have taken. Talking about your work, it will be a hectic day for employed people. If you are connected with electronic media then you may get a golden opportunity to move forward. Today's day will be full of ups and downs for the working people associated with a hotel or restaurant. Small businessmen are advised to follow the rules of the government. There will be an atmosphere of tension in Your house due to your feelings with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today can bring great relief for you. If you want to start a new business but due to financial problems, your plan is not going ahead, then this problem can be overcome today. On the other hand, employed people will have to be very active mentally and physically in the office. You may have to do many tasks at once. However, you will get full support from your superiors. Work hard on your behalf. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. The health of parents will be good. Your financial condition will be good. The day is good for giving a good gift to your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, avoid sitting and working continuously. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:00 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you take a big and important decision today, then make your decisions carefully. Do not be misled by others because you understand your good and bad well. You need to be mentally strong. You may have to work hard today in the office. You will complete all your work with full enthusiasm. Today will be beneficial for the working people of gold and silver. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with household members will be strong, especially today you will spend a perfect time with your spouse. Talking about health, you may have an infection. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the business front, the day will be fine. Do not be hasty while doing any office work. If you make any mistake today, you may have to suffer its bad consequences. Businessmen are advised to avoid making big economic transactions. If you do business in partnership, then avoid any argument or debate with your partner. The home environment will be tense. You may have an argument with some members of your family. Though everything will calm down by evening, you will have to control your anger. Respect your spouse's feelings. Your financial condition will be good. Your budget will be balanced. As far as your health is concerned, avoid being angry otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Health matters are going to be wrong. You may have a problem with the lungs. It would be better not to be negligent at all. Your performance in the office will be appreciated. Your boss will be very satisfied with your work. Your respect and respect among colleagues will increase. If you trade, you may lose money. Be careful in financial matters. There will be happiness in your personal life. Any good marriage proposal can come for a younger brother or sister. You will get parental blessings and emotional support. Talking about your finances, you need to curb your increasing expenses. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:55 am to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Due to increasing physical fatigue, there may be some problems today. It is better that you give yourself enough rest. Try to complete your pending tasks in the office as soon as possible. Today your boss can review tasks. If you do business and any of your business matters have been troubling you for a long time, then this problem can be removed today. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You may get a chance to take a short trip with household members. Mutual attachment with your spouse will increase. Your trust in each other will also be strong. The day will be expensive in terms of money. There may be some major expenses. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If any of your work has been interrupted for a long time, then start your day today with the worship of Goddess Durga. With the blessings of your mother, your work will be completed without any hindrance and you will also feel mental peace. Be nice to the female colleagues in the office. Avoid rhetoric or conflict with anyone at the workplace. If you do business then today is a good day to make a new deal. Love will increase with your spouse and you will get their full support. Today, you will feel better after spending time with the children. Suddenly you will get a big relief by getting a lost item. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm