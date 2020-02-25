Daily Horoscope: 25 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will be beneficial in terms of finances. Today you can get an opportunity to earn extra money which will strengthen your financial condition. You may also shop for precious items today. Your child will bring some happy news. You will be happy and satisfied with their progress. Today, you will walk by balancing your work and personal life. While on one hand you will complete all your work with enthusiasm, on the other hand you will also spend quality time with your family members. Maybe today you can take part in a social event. The day will be very romantic for loving couples. If your partner is angry with you, then the day is good to celebrate by giving them a beautiful gift. Today be a little careful about court related matters. It is possible that your opponents will create a new problem. Also, health related matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 1:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be very important for your married life. Mutual understanding and patience can make a relationship successful and you will be able to understand this very well. Today is not a good day for you on the economic front. Loans taken in the past may trouble you. On the work front, today people will give you many types of advice, it will be better for you to not listen to everyone, but your own mind. It is capable of making its own decisions. Do not blindly trust anyone in the office, especially if your boss has entrusted you with an important task, then keep his information secret. Today you will be healthy both physically and mentally. You may have to travel for work. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the economic front, this day is going to be a bit cautious. Though your income will be good, but if you take your decisions in money related matters at the behest of others, then you may be at a loss today, so as far as possible, take your necessary decisions consciously. If you are caught in an argument today, then try to solve the case very intelligently and also use your words very carefully because your wrong words can be heavy on you today. The situation will be favorable in the field. Your seniors will be very happy to see your creativity. For romantic partners, it will be a good day. Today you will have fun with your partner. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Negative talk increases mental stress, so keep your thinking optimistic as much as possible. There is no use in worrying about things of the past unnecessarily, you are wasting your precious time. It will be good for you to show some courage and try to do something good and great. You may not get the results you expect today, but you keep trying. Soon your hard work will be successful. Be careful while you speak. You can visit any religious place today for mental peace. There will be full support from your parents. Today you will feel quite tired due to the high workload. Do not ignore your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today expenses may increase slightly due to which you will not be able to save much. Today will be a great day for married people. You will be able to spend a relaxed day with your spouse away from fights. Today you can get into some trouble due to your habit of interfering in matters of other people. It will be better for you that as far as possible you must remain calm and keep working with your business. Today you can get a great opportunity on the work front, so take full advantage of it. Your hard work will be appreciated by the seniors in your office today, which will boost your morale. Just keep working hard to get progress. Your dream will be fulfilled soon. Today you need to be extra careful while walking or driving on the road. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today most of your expectations will be met. This will make you very happy as well as beneficial planets will create such reasons that all obstacles in your way will be overcome. Your health will be perfect and you experience mental peace. Today is going to be a very romantic day for married life.Talking about your work, if you do not put all your attention into it, then your important tasks may get stuck today. Instead of having too much fun, you need to take your work seriously. If you are unemployed, today you can get a great opportunity. It is possible for you to be invited for an interview from a big company. Businessmen can get a good investment opportunity. On the other hand, it will be better for you at this time to keep your plan a secret otherwise damage is possible. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 1:25 pm to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If students are facing any problem in the field of education then you must seek help from a trusted person. This can help you a lot. On the work front, you may be a little disappointed today. Today some of your efforts may fail, which will make you feel that there was a deficiency in your plan. Take a lesson from your mistakes so that you don't regret it in the future. If you talk about your romantic life, it is possible that you will meet someone who truly loves you. At the same time, it will not be a special day for married people will not be special. Both of you will be more busy with your work. Today will be normal in terms of finances. If you want to improve your health, then you have to try to remain relaxed. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 8:30 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you talk about love, you may not be able to meet your partner today for some reason, but you will be thrilled by remembering the beautiful moments you have spent with them. Today, there will be rush at the work front, especially for the employed people. It is possible that today you will be given additional charge, but you will get the support of colleagues as well as bosses, which will make your work easy. If you are a businessman, then time is favourable for expanding your business. Today you can meet an important teacher associated with your work. On the economic front, this day will be auspicious. Your efforts will be successful and there is a strong possibility of getting wealth. Your health will be good, emotionally you will feel great. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Time is favourable for the students. If you are making any effort to get higher education then you can get good news today. You will also get the support of your teachers. If they give you any advice, then definitely follow it. Things seem to be trending in your favour. You will work hard to complete your work on time. Today you will not feel any pressure and your performance will also improve. There will be happiness in your personal life. For some time you were not able to pay much attention to your family members, but today you will spend a lot of time with them. You will be mentally happy and strong. Your economic condition will be good. Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 10:25 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today your financial situation will improve. There will be an increase in your income and this will solve the ongoing problem of finances. It is possible that you can also make some new plans to get big benefits in the future. At this time you are advised to control your expenses. Do not waste your hard earned money. Today will be a bit challenging for married people. It is possible that the mood of your spouse will not be good today. In such a situation, you need to behave properly, otherwise there may be discord in the house. You will get mixed results at your workplace. At this time you will have to keep pace with your colleagues. Avoid debates in your office. If you spend too much time borrowing money from people, today you may be in trouble. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 12:50 pm to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The situation will be favourable in your office. in the field. There are chances that you may soon get a promotion because of your hard work. If you are a businessman, then you can get a new job. Not only this, you can also make a big investment today. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the family members. Both parents will be healthy. Your relationship with your spouse will remain good. Today will be a mixed day in terms of finances. Your income will be good, but today you may spend a lot of finances in an old court case. Talking about your health, some physical suffering is possible today. In this case, you have to be careful, else it can prove to be harmful. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm