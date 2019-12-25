Daily Horoscope: 25 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be very much worried about money. Your budget may become imbalanced due to rising expenses. You will not be able to understand how to stop it, today you can sit back with your book. If you want good results in your romantic life, then you have to understand your partner's feelings. You try to know their heart. If you are married, today you may have a relationship with your spouse. Your temperament can increase the distance between you two. It is better that you keep your behaviour right. With the help of superiors in the office today, you can get a major success. Today there will be something wrong with your health. There may be a stomach problem because of an unhealthy diet. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 7:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The situation will be favourable at the work front. Today you can meet such people who can help you in furthering your career. There is a strong possibility that you will impress them greatly in a meeting. The atmosphere of the house will be quite good. Today you can visit your relatives, who will good care of you. After so many days, you will feel better after spending much time with your loved ones. Money related matters will give you a little bit of trouble. Suddenly there can be some big expense. Talking about romantic relationships, your partner will be in a romantic mood. Today they may surprise you. Stay away from negative thoughts to stay emotionally healthy. Only by positive thinking can make you move forward in life. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 6:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It is good to think about the happiness of others but at this time you should also give importance to your happiness as well. Today you can get a chance to go to a social event, it is better you do not let this opportunity go because today there can be a big change in your life. Today there can be an entry of someone new in your life. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Relax, because your expenses will not be high. Investing in the stock market can be beneficial for you. The office environment will be very good today. You will be able to successfully complete an important task on time, which will make your seniors very happy and you will be highly appreciated. Your health will be good. Today you will be in a good mood throughout the day. Lucky Colour: dark red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Suddenly the arrival of a special guest in the house, which will make the atmosphere quite good. For the past few days, your feud with family members may end today. You better pay some attention to your behaviour. If you are going through some emotional problem then your spouse will help you in solving your problem. Your confidence will also increase with them. When it comes to finances, avoid investing in haste. If you invest at the behest of others, you will definitely lose. In the case of love, you may have to face a stressful situation today. Due to not giving enough time to your partner, there may be a dispute between you two. Lucky Colour: Dark yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is likely to be a stable day for you on the economic front. You can get the benefit due to your financial decisions taken thoughtfully. If you trade then the day is good for doing big business transactions. Talking about love, there can be a big change in your romantic life today. You may not be mentally prepared for this change. If you want to advance your relationship, then make your decision thoughtfully. The situation will be favourable in the field. Apart from seniors, your relations with colleagues will also be good. It is advisable to avoid blindly trusting your colleagues. Also, using mobile phones late at night is not good for your health. This will affect your sleep as well. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 23 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the family front, you may face some problems today. If you ignore your responsibilities then your family members will be disappointed with you. Due to this, the environment of your house can also deteriorate. Avoid quarrelling with your spouse over trivial matters, otherwise, the bitterness between you may increase. The day will be good in terms of money and there will be an increase in wealth. Today you can also take an important economic decision. You can get proper results even today at the work front. You may have to do many tasks today. With a proper plan, you will complete all your work with honesty. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you have any problem related to the eyes, then extra caution is needed today. Avoid dust, dirt or other foreign particles else, your problem may increase. After a long time today, you will experience mental peace. In your romantic life, today you will plan to go out with your partner. You would love to spend quality time with your partner in solitude. If you are married then it is a good day to give a beautiful surprise to your spouse. Any concern related to children will be solved as well, so you must relax. Your financial condition will be normal. Your family members will be unhappy with your habit of spending without giving it much of a thought. Talking about work, you may get a chance to show your hidden talent today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You can be given some difficult task in your office today. You will feel a lot of pressure from this, but the support of the seniors will help. They will also increase your enthusiasm, you try to perform well. Today, with the improvement in your mother's health, your big problems will be removed and all you have to do is take proper care of her. Relationship with your spouse will be cordial. The two of you will perform domestic responsibilities together. Today both of you will also get a chance to spend enough time. Also, it will be a good day for you on the economic front. If you want to invest then today your plan can go ahead. Talking about your romantic life, if you are about to take an important decision, then simply listen to your heart. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If any needy person asks you for help today, do help them. Your little help can save someone from big trouble. On the work front, the day will be busy. If you are employed, then with the seniors in the office today, you will be working hard to complete an important task. Your hard work today can open the way for your progress in future. The day will be beneficial for the traders. You have a good partnership in business, they are likely to get a big benefit from it as well. Your personal life will be blissful. There will be sweetness and love in your relationship with the family members. Today you can also go for a walk with everyone and it will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 6:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today only love will rule your romantic life. You will realize how loyal your partner is to you and you can get an amazing gift from their side which will make your relationship even stronger. If you are married, do not hesitate to share your mind with your spouse. Whatever you want to say, say it openly. Today all your attention will be on your work. Handling work with concentration will remove many problems. Also, today you may have an argument with a colleague of yours. You should avoid arguing otherwise your image may get tarnished. Money related matters will be satisfactory. Today you can spend on something big. Talking about your health, you will feel tired today. You need enough rest. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You try to strengthen yourself emotionally, it is not right for you to be over-emotional. You get carried away in situations many times and take decisions that only you regret later. You not only make trouble for yourself but also for others. Talking about money, you will have to stop your rising expenses, only then you will be able to balance the situation. If you are thinking of investing, then have a proper discussion first. At this time, your luck may not support you in terms of money. A situation of discord can arise in your marital life today. Your argument with your spouse will spoil the home environment. Today will be normal in the case of love. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm