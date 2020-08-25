Daily Horoscope: 25 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Any decision taken by you in a hurry can put you in trouble. It is better that you take your decisions carefully. If for some reason you are unhappy, try to keep yourself happy. Pay attention to the things of religion. Also spend time with your family and friends. This will make you feel good. Your life partner will get full support. Concerns related to the education of children may haunt you. It is better that you take some time out of your busy routine for your children as well. In case of money, the day will give mixed results. You are advised to avoid financial transactions. Today, you may spend too much money on medicines and doctors. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are thinking of changing jobs, then time is good for this. You can get success in your efforts. businessmen today can benefit well. You can also start work on a new plan. On the economic front, the day will be tough. If your money has been stuck for a long time, then you may have to fight very hard to get it. Your personal life will be happy. To improve your relationship with your spouse, you need to understand your loved one. Talking about your health, you need to pay special attention to cleanliness. Also, in case of food and drink, you are advised not to be negligent. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June One can get rid of money related problems. You are very likely to get financial help from close quarters. However, today you are advised to prepare a list of your expenses in advance. In the office you are advised to pay more attention to your work. Just by talking here and there, you will not get success. On the other hand, if you are a big businessman, then you need to treat the staff softly. Anger can cause you harm. Your personal life will be happy. Today you will have lots of fun with the members of your house. You can also shop for any entertainment item today. The day will be good in terms of health. To keep yourself healthy you do yoga daily. Apart from this, it will also be beneficial for you to participate in sports. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today can test your patience. Maybe despite many efforts, today you may not get good success. You may have to work hard today in the office. However, the more effort you put in this time, the better it will be for you. You may soon get the proper fruits of this hard work. If you are thinking of some change in business, then you are advised to avoid haste. If you do a small business, today is the day for you to be alright. The atmosphere of your house will not be right today. Today you will be more worried about the health of any member of your house. If you talk about money, then expenses can increase. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. There may be any abdominal discomfort. To keep your digestive power strong, you are advised to take special care of your food. Avoid over-roasting fried and stale food. The atmosphere of your house will be good. If there are any elderly members in your household. You need to take care of their health. Any dispute over ancestral property can be settled. If you follow your father's advice, then it will only benefit you. The relationship with your spouse will be strong. The loving treatment of your beloved will make you feel special today. Talking about the work, if you are not getting the expected results for a few days, then today you can get success. Lucky Colour: yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3 pm to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you finish your work in the office fast, it will be good for you. Your boss will not be satisfied with your work. On the other hand, you are also advised to keep your behavior right with your colleagues. Do not make the mistake of treating others as less than yourself. If you do wood business, today you may have to suffer financial loss. Please consider properly before any bargaining. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Health of parents will be good. Suddenly some good news can be found today. If you are married, then you need to pay more attention to your married life. Take special care of your words while talking to your spouse. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today your mind will be very depressed. You will feel quite annoyed and you may get angry over small things. It will be better for you to keep your mind calm and stay away from negative thoughts. You will be very worried about children today. Their stubborn nature can increase your problem. You need not handle me like this. Talking about the work, the employed people are advised to complete their work on time today. Maybe you have a story to say with a colleague today. In this type of situation you need to act wisely. Money situation will be normal. You are advised to spend thoughtfully. Today is a possibility to be mixed in terms of health. Meditate daily to stay strong mentally. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you can have a big dispute with someone about money. It is possible that some misunderstanding in the transaction may lead to a misunderstanding. In such cases, you need to act peacefully, not with anger, otherwise you will be doing your own harm. Today will be normal on the work front. Today, there will be no obstacle in any of your jobs whether it is a job or business. If you do leather or furniture related business then you can expect good profit today, there will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with your parents will be good. The ongoing feud with your spouse may end. To get rid of your spouse's displeasure, spend more time with them today. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will be very worried today due to the decline in your mother's health. It is better that you take proper advice from a doctor on time. Money will be better than normal. Today you can also do some urgent shopping. If you are thinking of doing some big work related to money then you can get success. Today will be a very busy day for the working people. Today you will work hard to complete any important work. In this, you will get full support of your superiors as well. Differences with your spouse regarding small issues can weaken your relationship. You better try to avoid it. Do not rely too much on what you hear, you have to trust your spouse. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to be cautious today, whether at home or at work. It is possible that a close betrayal can come to you today. If you are associated with the banking sector then today the workload will be more, however your hard work will not go in vain and you will surely get good results from it, so you work hard. Today is expected to be a good day for businessmen. If you are thinking of trying your luck in a new business, then this is not the right time. At this time you will have to keep an eye on your financial situation. The relationship with your spouse will be good. Today you will get an opportunity to spend more time with your beloved. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you keep your thinking positive then you can get rid of many problems. Your negative thoughts are the root of many of your problems. Do not be negligent towards work in the office. Also avoid confrontation with senior officials. If you are a businessman then today you can have a big deal. Your business will grow rapidly. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong, especially with siblings, today will be a day of great joy. If you are unmarried, today a good marriage proposal may come for you. Talking about your health, there may be discomfort associated with hands and feet. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm