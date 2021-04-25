Daily Horoscope: 25 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Avoid a confrontation with your spouse, otherwise you may increase the distance between you. In such cases you need to act wisely. Today is likely to be somewhat stressful for the natives who trade in import and export. You may be harmed. On the other hand, employed people are advised to work hard. Your hard work will be successful soon. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Do not make the mistake of spending more than you earn. As far as your health is concerned, if there is even a small problem today, consult a doctor immediately. Negligence can be costly. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 1:25 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, today will be a good day for you, especially for those who are employed, there is a strong possibility of getting the proper results of their hard work. Your performance will be commendable and today you will be able to shut the mouth of those who doubt your ability. Businessmen may have to run a lot, but some of your spoiled work is likely to be done today. On the economic front, your heart will be expensive. You must not go far beyond your budget. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Love and unity will be seen among your family members. As far as your health is concerned, avoid haste and panic outside today, you are likely to get hurt. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June To stay mentally strong, you have to stay away from negative thoughts. If you are unable to do any work, then you need to control yourself. Do not do any work that you have to regret later. Employed people will get the boss's office in the office. Today you may get to learn something new. Businessmen may suffer economic losses. Make your business decisions very wisely. Talking about your personal life, you will continue to worry about the health of the mother. As far as your health is concerned, the pressure of work and mental stress can be the reason for your health deterioration. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be very important for you on the work front, especially if you want to leave your job and start your own business then you can get some good news today. There can be a big jump in your financial condition. Your income is likely to increase. Apart from this, today you can also get rid of any old debt. Talking about your personal life, do not do any work against your family, otherwise the loss will be yours. Try to improve synergy with your spouse. You have to respect the feelings of your beloved. Also you need to understand their side too. As far as your health is concerned, avoid the consumption of cold things. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is not a good day to take important decisions related to business. Do not be in any hurry. If traders are thinking of making a big investment, then take your step forward only with proper advice. On the other hand, employed people are advised to be courteous in their dealings with colleagues. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Your relationship with some household members may be weak. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. It is better that you keep a record of your expenses properly. To stay healthy, you need to stay away from bad habits like alcohol and cigarettes. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you work, then walk in the office according to the advice of your boss. You will definitely get good benefit from it. Economic problems of traders can be solved. Your business is expected to grow. Small businessmen can benefit well. Talking about personal life, today it is possible to have ideological differences with elder brother or sister. Though soon everything will be normal, but you are advised to control your anger. If for some time you are not getting a chance to spend more time with your spouse then today is going to be a very romantic day for you. Your sweetheart can do something special for you. Your health will be good and today you will be very energetic. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very beneficial day for traders of this sign. You can connect with a large client or financier. Your business will move in a new direction. There are also signs of growth for the employed people. You can get a promotion. Also, your income is also likely to increase. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the members of your family. Today you will spend a great time with your spouse. You can also get some good and important advice from your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems like gas, indigestion, acidity etc. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do a job, today is a very challenging day for you. There may be an argument with colleagues in the office. It would be better to keep your anger under control, otherwise you can cause a lot of trouble for yourself. Businessmen are advised to be vigilant in economic matters. You can cheat someone Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get support from the members of the house. Relationship with your spouse will be good. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, then today is a favorable day to talk about your relationship with your family. Talking about health, diabetic patients of this amount are advised not to be a little careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be full of zeal and enthusiasm. You will also feel very good mentally as well. If any of your work has been stuck in the middle for a long time, then today there is a strong possibility of its completion. If your work is connected with general store, stationery etc. then today is the day for you to be very profitable. Today, there will be movement of customers. It is going to be a very busy day for employed people. You may have increased responsibilities in the office. However, you will get full support of your seniors. You will be lucky in terms of money. You can earn good money today with less effort. In the evening there will be a chance to reconcile with friends. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Business people can get a great chance to make a profit. If you are thinking of taking a loan to further your business, then today is a favorable day for this. However you are advised to work hard. Employed people need to be careful with their colleagues in the office. It would be better to avoid sharing your secret information here and there. Talking about your personal life, you will be under stress due to increasing burden of household responsibilities. If you are not able to give enough time to your spouse for a few days due to busy working, then take time for your dear today, otherwise your relationship may get bitter. Improvement in your health is possible. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your confidence will increase, but take care that you do not take wrong decisions in overconfidence. Today is going to be a very important day for the employed people. There may be a good chance on your hands. You better try to give your best. The sum of profit is being made for the traders, especially if your work is related to iron then today is going to be very beneficial for you. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. You will be able to pay more attention to savings. You can get a chance to go for a walk with your spouse. However, you need to take all necessary precautions while going out of your house. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm