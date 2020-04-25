Daily Horoscope: 25 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be quite busy. You will remain confident even under adverse circumstances and you will be able to complete your work easily. Business-bound people will face a lot of difficulties in completing some important work today. However, your hard work will not go in vain and you will get proper results. The day will be mixed in terms of money. Income will be good, but you may spend a lot of money to pay some old bills. You are advised to avoid any kind of dispute at home and outside today. It is better to keep yourself out of trouble. Today you will not get enough rest due to which your health is possible to decline. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a good day for you. Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. Although today you will have to work hard to complete the work of the office, you will get proper results. Maybe today you will find signs of your progress. On the other hand, Businessmen will take whatever decision they make today. Talking about your personal life, treat your spouse properly because your wrong attitude can cause estrangement between you. Apart from this, some things related to family may bother you today. Your financial condition will be good and you will spend according to your budget. Today will prove to be better for you in terms of health. With improving health, you will also feel fresh emotionally. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On this day you need to be very calm and stable. In haste, you can do some big carelessness which can cause a lot of damage. Apart from this, your mood will not be right today. You will feel some change in yourself. You may feel irritable. You better control your anger. The situation will be tense in the workplace. Today your seniors can criticize you. At this time you need to focus more on your work. Good results can be found in your personal life. The day is good for clearing misunderstandings with family. There will remain compatibility in your married life. The day will be fine in terms of money. Talking about health, if you are a patient of blood pressure, then today you have to pay more attention to rest. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a wonderful day in terms of love. Due to being busy with work for the last few days, you can not meet your partner, but today you will get an opportunity to meet. If you are married then today will be very romantic for you. You must try to maintain your love in this way. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. You can get help from parents to solve any of your problems. Some positive changes are possible at your workplace. Your talent will be revealed to everyone and today your honour will also increase. Businessmen can also get good profits today. If you talk about your health then today will be a favourable day. You will be quite happy away from all worries. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, if you want to succeed and pursue your career, then you must work hard and with full confidence. Keep in mind that the fruit of hard work is always sweet. At this time, any kind of negligence is not right for you. The day will be fine in terms of money. You can try faster today for extra income. If a needy comes to you today to ask for help, help him selflessly. You will also receive the blessings of God along with mental peace. A good day in terms of health. You will feel very refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, there may be a problem related to your health. As far as possible you have to avoid eating outside food. There will be compatibility at your workplace. You will perform well and you will also be satisfied with your work. If you are expecting a transfer then you are very likely to get the transfer you want. On the other hand, today is not much beneficial for businessmen. Your business will run a little slow. There will be happiness and peace in Your personal life. If the relationship with the father is not going well, then today your effort will pay off and your father's resentment will go away. Your love and enthusiasm will remain in your romantic life. Good day to give some beautiful surprise to your partner. Your financial situation will be strong. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Love and peace will remain in your marital life. If the burden of domestic responsibilities is more on you then your spouse today will be ready to help you in every way. This will not only lighten your burden but will also increase your love and respect for each other. Happiness will come from the child's side. If you are worried about the health of any member of the household, today you can get rid of this worry. In case of money, the day will give mixed results. If you do not spend wisely then you can get into trouble. You can get any benefit at your workplace. You need to keep working. Health-related matters will be good. Today you will experience mental peace. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the economic front, the day is good. If any of your financial efforts are successful, you will improve financially and you will be able to pay your small debts. Not only this, your stuck plans can also move forward today. If you want to start your own business then you can get a great offer today. On the other hand, employed people can get some good news today. The day will be very controversial for loving couples. Today, you must avoid lying and respect your lover / girlfriend's feelings. If you do not keep transparency in your relationship, then you will not be able to stay together for long. There will be compatibility in your married life. You will have a better understanding of your spouse and together you will fulfill your domestic responsibilities. Today, the matter of health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Auspicious time: 11:30 am to 6:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today suddenly you can get some good news which will make you very happy. On the economic front, the day is quite good. Today your income will increase. It may be possible to do any transaction related to money today. The situation will remain stressful in your marital life. If you keep your behavior balanced and calm then you can avoid quarreling. On the other hand, your relations with family will be good. The grace of their seniors will remain on the employed people. If there is any problem today, then you will get full support of the officials. If you do business then your ongoing efforts and hard work will soon give you good results. Talking about health, today you will be worry free so that you will feel better physically. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 20 Auspicious time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are worried about your health, today you will get rid of this problem. Today you will enjoy good health. If you do a job, you will be successful in completing your pending tasks, which will reduce your burden considerably. On the other hand, the businessmen are expected to get proper results of their hard work today. The work for which you have been trying for a long time can become a work today and you will be benefited. Your personal life will be happy. Family will get affection and companionship. On the other hand, you will not be able to spend much time with your spouse today, but the mutual understanding of both of you will be good. Your economic situation will be better than normal. Today you will also be able to focus on your savings. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 7:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There will be happiness in Your personal life. Any good news can be received from the child side which will create an atmosphere of excitement in the house. Apart from this, today your life-partner will also help you in your daily activities. This will give both of you a chance to spend some time together and your relationship will get stronger. There may be some problems in the workplace today. High officials will be very unhappy if the work is not completed on time. You better keep this in mind. Also don't be lazy today. Do your work with honesty and hard work. Avoid saying bitter or wrong things today, otherwise you can hurt someone's heart. Your financial condition will be normal. At this time you need to pay special attention to savings. Talking about health, a physical problem can occur today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm