Daily Horoscope: 24 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today can prove to be a busy day for you. Meeting with friends for dinner or drinks or attending a party is on the cards. You will spend time with people you really care about. With nostalgia in the air, the atmosphere will also be relaxing for you. Most importantly, you will receive significant information today from the people around you.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Who doesn't like to earn some extra money? Good news for you, financial gain will come your way and it will be through the use of technology or computers. You will like what you do today and will be excited by the thought of making money. You may postpone your thought for now and this idea can develop into a lucrative business in future. Also, this might create self-doubt or question, where your life is heading and what you want to do with it.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are not interested in computer or video games, you might soon develop an interest in them because there are strong signs that you will be with friends who have a deep interest in technology. You will enjoy the company more than you expect. The conversation will be an interesting one too.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There is a high chance that you will entertain a houseful of healers, astrologers and few psychics. The in-depth conversations and concepts discussed will be difficult for your brain to process or quickly absorb but fret not, for you are absorbing new ideas quite fast. If you have trouble sleeping today, then take a walk after everyone leaves.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Interesting activities are about to take place today in your neighbourhood. Shake off your shyness and check out what's going on around you. If you are living in a major city, expect something exciting such as a movie being filmed or a news event taking place with people gathering around these events. Even if you live outside a city, there will be some interesting events too.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You might be starting a new business to increase the efficiency of your current one. In order to do something like this, you, Virgo has to process a lot of information. Making use of state-of-the-art technology might be one way to make your finances better. One step at a time will help you to catch up and try not to get intimidated by the technical stuff.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Adventure is always your top priority and therefore, today you might be flooded with the idea of adventures you never opted for or tried before. It can be exploring Rome, visiting South Pacific, going for a scuba diving or climbing a mountain. No matter what your plans are, start working on it else you won't be able to execute it.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Want to know what is your primary focus today? It will be the study of psychic disciplines and astrology. It won't stop here, you might also opt for a class today in the subject of your interest. Meeting new and interesting people is also on the cards and you might become close friends with them. Keeping safety on your mind, walk home after the class. And before you jump on the bed, clear your head for a sound sleep.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today your day will be interesting and therefore, you will spend a lot of time with friends, take part in group activities and social events. It might be anything from educational to social. Apart from being productive, your day will be interesting, gratifying and entertaining. What's more? You will meet at least one potential love partner and make some new friends.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will be concentrating on two things today. The first will be related to your creative capacity and will involve working with computers or other technology. The second one will include interacting with a lot of new people. The communication or contact with these people will be enriching, pleasant and stimulating. This will shape your busy day. Therefore, make the most of these opportunities.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February This will be a day full of fun and excitement and therefore, you should feel enthusiastic about life. Romance will be on your mind, but you won't be obsessing over it. Your mind might get tangled in various things at a time. Be it creative projects, philosophy or travelling to distant places, you may consider all of them to be potential future activities.