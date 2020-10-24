Daily Horoscope: 24 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is not a good day for you on the economic front. Money can be lost. It is better that you make your decisions carefully in terms of money. If you work, then you must use your time well. Try to complete your pending tasks in the office, otherwise you may suffer the wrong result. On the other hand, the business class can get some relief today. If your work is stalled due to any paper bottleneck, then your problem may end today. There will be happiness in your personal life. Relationships with your family members will be sweet and you will also get emotional support. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The day is favorable for students. The obstacle in your education will be removed and you will be able to study diligently. If you are planning to do an online course, then time is great for this. Speaking of work, today you will get the full support of luck. Your work in the office will be highly appreciated. Businessmen will get good results in terms of money. You can get great relief today after seeing long-term ups and downs. Talking about personal life, a sudden problem may occur. If you work wisely, you can avoid trouble. You may get upset with a member of your house. You do not take the matter further. It will be good if you focus on your important tasks without ignoring the meaningless things. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your financial situation may improve. Any of your financial efforts can be successful. Today you can also do some urgent shopping. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of parents. Relationships with siblings will be stronger. If you have recently started a new job and you are not getting any special profit then there is no need to be disappointed in such a situation. Do not make haste, you will have to wait for some time for a good profit. Employees will have a normal day. Talking about your health, you need to be more careful, especially if you have a respiratory disease then do not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be under a lot of stress. There will be worries in your mind and you will feel a little stressed. You may forget about putting things here and there due to mental stress. Do not take too much stress otherwise, your health may decline. If you move forward with positive thoughts, courage and determination in adverse circumstances then you will surely win. To strengthen your financial position, you need a better plan. Your personal life will be normal. You may be very busy with your work today so that you may not get a chance to spend time with your family members. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to change your nature. Your tough attitude can distance you from your loved ones. Also, it is having a bad effect on your image. Whether at home or outside, you need to control your anger. Talking about your work, the working people need to keep a good rapport with colleagues besides your seniors. If your seniors give you any advice today, don't forget to ignore it. Today is not a good day for businessmen. Avoid making big financial transactions, especially neither borrow nor lend. Your health may not be good today. If you are already ill, your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, you will get good results today. All your work will be completed according to your plan. Whether it is a job or business, you will definitely get success today. If you are trying for a government job then your hard work can bring colour today. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Due to lack of money, you can complete your stalled work. There may be sudden problems in Your personal life. The health of a family member is likely to decline. This will keep you under a lot of stress. You will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. Today you will be reminded of an old good. Talking about your health, you may have problems with your hands or feet. You must do a light-hearted exercise every day. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The beginning of the day will be very good. You can get some good news in the morning. The atmosphere of your house will be very good. You will share your happiness with your loved ones and celebrate fiercely. If you are having a feud with a member of your house, then it is a good day to celebrate them. It is possible that all the bitterness between you will end today. Money will be in good condition. Even if you spend more then today there will be no problem. Your marital life will be happy. You will feel very emotional by getting the love and support of your spouse. Workload will be more in the office. In such a situation, if you plan your actions in advance, then you will get the benefit. If your work is connected to a restaurant or hotel, then you can get good benefits. Talking about your health, your fatigue can increase today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may face adversity in the office. Cooperation with your colleagues can be impaired and they may oppose you. You better try to handle the matter wisely. The business people are expected to have an economic benefit. If you are a big businessman then you can get some big work in your hands. Conditions will be fine in your personal life. You can maintain the peace of your home by ignoring the small things. You must keep your behavior with your spouse right. Your angry nature can increase tension between you. When it comes to health, you are advised to avoid taking more stress or getting angry. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will pay more attention to your personal life. You can try to remove the bitterness going on in relationships with your loved ones. You will also get a chance to spend more time with your family. Your spouse is advised to take more care of his health. Do not be negligent in the matter of money. If you spend freely, you may face a big financial crisis. Avoid getting involved with colleagues in the office. Focus on your work and stay away from unnecessary talk. At the same time, any important work of the business people can be hindered. Whatever work you do, it will be better if you do it within the scope of rules and law. When it comes to your health, avoid being very angry otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you do business then today you will get good results. You will get relief from money related concerns. If you want to do a new job, then time is good for it. The job seekers will get the support of high officials and some of your important work will be completed on time today. In the second part of the day, you will have the opportunity to have fun. You will enjoy this day with your family and friends. Respect your spouse. Avoid fuss over small things. There may be some changes in the nature of your beloved. Through the conversation, you try to know their mind. Talking about your health, today will be a good day. If you do yoga and meditation regularly, you will definitely benefit. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be worried about your health. Avoid cold water, cold drinks etc. Otherwise, your health can worsen. To strengthen your financial position, first of all, change your habit of spending without thinking. Apart from this, do every economic transaction thoughtfully. The day of working people will be normal. You may have an important discussion with your bosses in the office about a major task. It is possible that everyone will be very impressed by your words. On the other hand, the business people in partnership can get good benefits. Your personal life will be happy. With the help of parents, one of your major problems can end. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your loved ones will boost your enthusiasm and stand with you in adversity. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 5:00 pm