Daily Horoscope: 24 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will be good in terms of money. Today you may get a good investment opportunity. So, take financial decisions wisely as it may bring huge benefits. Apart from this, today you may get something very precious. From the work perspective, the day may bring some obstacles. Your computer or laptop may suddenly deteriorate or some paperwork may get stuck. Don't get tensed by the situation but try to find a solution to your problem calmly. There will be happiness and peace in the family and siblings will be supportive. You can enjoy an evening walk with your spouse. Health matters will be good today and you will feel active. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 6 pm - 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May A legal matter which was long stuck is likely to be resolved. The ball will be in your court today and a huge benefit is expected. If you want your romance to rekindle, then first try to soften your behaviour. Your irritation on every matter will annoy your partner. Don't be too serious and try to take things on a lighter note. If you are married, some differences with your spouse may get serious today. Do not ignore them. Instead, take some time out of your busy routine to spend time together. Money matters will be normal. You will spend according to your budget. Speaking of work, today you may have to travel due to official purpose. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 8:20 pm - 8:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your family will be your priority today and you will focus more on spending time with your loved ones. After a long time, you may go for a walk with your family members which will fill your mind with happiness. The situation will be favourable at the workplace. Due to less workload, your stress will be reduced. If you do business, then a big problem may arise suddenly, especially if you are about to finalize a new deal. However, such a situation will not last long. Financial situation will be better than normal. The work which was not completed due to lack of money is expected to be completed today. Days are favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm - 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, you may face some challenges today. Be cautious of some of your colleagues who envy you. Maybe today they can hinder your important work or try to take credit of your hard work. If you are a businessman, avoid any dispute with your partner, otherwise, you may face some big losses. Family life will remain normal. Today you will get a chance to spend extra time with your spouse. Days are favourable for giving a beautiful gift to your beloved. The day will bring some economic profits. Do not neglect your health today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:15 am - 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will not be anything special for you. The mind will be troubled and restless. Some domestic troubles will dominate your mind. You will be very disappointed due to not getting the support of your family, especially today your parents will look unhappy with you. If you openly stand by your side, it is possible that you will understand your point. You can get good results in married life. Spouse will encourage you in difficult times. Problems related to the child side are expected to be resolved. There will be a situation of fluctuations in the field. You will work hard on your part, but today you will not get any special results. Health may decline. You have to avoid being negligent. Today you will complain of pain in any part of the body. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The day will be joyous and funfilled. You will be engaged in recreational activities with friends. From the work front, the day will be fruitful. There's a strong possibility that you will be rewarded for your honesty and hard work. Your seniors will be supportive today and your work will be appreciated. For businessman, the day will bring big profits. There will be happiness and peace in the family. A beautiful twist in romantic life is waiting. Your partner may propose you for the wedding. If you are married, today you can get some good news from your spouse. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:25 am - 12:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Bring clarity in your thoughts and focus on some important issues. Don't waste your time and energy thinking unnecessarily about stupid things. There will be some trouble in family life today. Relationships with family members may deteriorate. It would be better to keep your behaviour and speech balanced, especially in front of your parents. The health of your spouse will be a concern today. Consult a good doctor as they need good care and treatment. From the financial front, some old loan can bother you. You are advised to avoid wasting money on silly things, otherwise, you may face a huge crisis in the near future. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm - 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Happiness will remain in married life. Life-partner's love will increase and peace in the family will continue due to your mutual understanding. Your relationship with parents will also be good. On the other hand, lovers of this zodiac sign are advised to be careful today. The situation will get tensed due to your feelings for your partner. Don't get excited and do something that you have to regret. The economic situation is likely to improve. Suddenly there is a possibility of getting wealth. If you are about to start a new business, then time is not favourable. Put the decision on hold for a few days. Days are not good for traveling, so avoid traveling today, this will increase your tiredness and health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm - 4:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December From some time, you were disturbed by the ups and downs in your life. But today you will feel that the situation is improving for better. There will be positivity all around you. Love and unity will be seen among the family members. Today, your siblings will help you to complete some important work. Mother's health will also improve. Avoid taking any hasty financial decisions today. Life partner will be supportive and lovable. You will get mental peace by visiting a religious place in the evening. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:00 am - 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day will be fortunate and you will get the fruitful result of your work. From the work prospect, if you are an employee, the big news is expected today. Maybe your dream of increment with the promotion will come true. For a businessman, the work which has been stuck from long will be done today, bringing you a lot of benefits. Also, today you can get some new work done. Family life will remain happy. There will be a peaceful atmosphere at home and your relationship with your loved ones will also be good. Misunderstandings with your spouse will be cleared and today both of you will spend a great time together. The economic situation will be normal. Avoid spending too much. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am - 12:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Due to an unexpected visit of a guest today, some of your plans may get interrupted leaving you a little annoyed. Spouse's fast-paced attitude can lead to big fights between you both. Whatever the situation is, avoid losing yourself. Today you will be very busy at work which will annoy your children. Try to spend some time with them. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are in the mood for any big expenses, avoid it otherwise it may trouble you later. Something interesting in romantic life is expected today. Your partner may take a promise from you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm - 9:40 pm