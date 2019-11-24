Daily Horoscope: 24 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day may test your patience in many cases. Firstly, in romantic life, you may face some differences with your partner. Do not waste your time on unnecessary discussions. Just say whatever you want to say to them. On the other hand, there will be a disappointment in married life due to the lack of support from your spouse. If possible, try to spend more time with your beloved as it may reduce the distance between you both to a great extent. The senior in the office will be satisfied with your work. Also, the workload will be lighter. Your cheerful nature will change the atmosphere of the house. You will be able to relive some old sweet memories with your family members. The day will also be beneficial on the economic front. There is a possibility of an increase in income. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 6:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today your health will be very good and will feel both physically and mentally strong. Even if you face some challenges in the office today, no one will stop you from moving forward. You are going to make some great progress in the times to come by your hard work. From the family front, the day is favourable. For the past few days, you were quite irritated due to some household problems. Don't worry as the situation will improve today. Your romantic life will be full of love. On the other hand, the relationship with your spouse is likely to deteriorate. You need to pay a little more attention to them. Financial benefits are possible today. Today, you may get something precious. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The atmosphere at home will be disturbed today. Misunderstandings can cause bitterness in your relationship with siblings. Try to avoid extending the discussion. If you act wisely then things may turn in your favour. On the economic front, the day will be normal. You will manage according to your budget, so there will be no major problem. There may be some problems in marital life. Your busy schedule may cause a problem between you both. The day will be good from the work front. Be it a business or a job, you will be fully concentrated on your work today. You will also be able to complete the tasks with hard work and honesty. Any long-planned work will be completed today and you can also be able to take some important decisions. Don't be negligent of your health today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day is perfect to spend time with your spouse. It would be better to take your beloved to a place of their choice. This may improve their mood and give you a chance to speak your heart out. The atmosphere of the house will be fine. There will be affection and support from the parent side. Today, there is a possibility of financial benefits from your father. He may help you to start a new business. The day is also great for employees. Workload will be less and you will get enough time for yourself. Make good use of the time. In terms of health, the day is favourable. You may get rid of any chronic disease related to the stomach and will be able to enjoy your favourite dish. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you spend much today to make others happy, soon you will be in a financial crisis. It is better not to spend much on over-excitement. Today is a perfect day for married couples. The love between you both will increase. On the other hand, you may face some problems with your love partner. You should trust your partner and avoid getting suspicious upon hearing someone else's words. If there is any doubt in your mind, talk to them openly. In the office, you may take your anger out unnecessarily on someone which may spoil your image. Keep your mind cool to avoid such situations. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Due to negligence, your health may get worse today. Deterioration in health may also ruin your day and you may have to spend most of the time at the hospital. From the financial front, there are chances of an increase in your expenses. Today, even an old debt can bother you. There will be a disturbance in the house. You may get into a conflict with your mother. Also, due to your busy work schedule, your spouse may not be able to give you enough time. At this time you need to keep a balance between family and work otherwise, your family members may feel neglected. This may impact especially your children as they are in great need of you. Avoid travelling today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 10:00 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be happiness and peace in the house. Relationship with the family will be good. Today after a long time you will sit with your parents and discuss some important issues. Spouse's behaviour will be normal today. Both of you will understand each other and will also respect each other's feelings. Today, your boss will be very happy with your good performance and give you a great chance to move forward. You will also have a good rapport with colleagues. Today you may also go for a picnic with friends. Your financial condition will be better. Even if you spend too much, there will be no problem. Health matters will be perfect today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 10:00 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be mentally strong and able to take all the decisions very thoughtfully. There may be some positive changes on the work front. Today will be a very important day for employed people. You will be able to tackle a difficult task very easily, which will make your superiors very happy with you. At the same time, people related to business can also get good success today. You are likely to get financial help for your new business. Talking about romantic life, today love and romance will be on your mind and you will want to spend more time with your partner. Father will be supportive today and he may also give you any work-related advice. Take more care of health today as you are likely to have a cold or any kind of allergy. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may get an opportunity to have fun today. You can also organize a small party with friends. The day will be very good for employed people. It is possible that you may get a promotion or good news of your hike. The day will also be good for you in other aspects. A normal day for married couples is expected. On the economic front, you may get sudden profits. Apart from this, you can also take an important financial decision today. For some time, your health was constantly falling down, but today you will get a lot of relief. You will feel much better today due to your improved health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, you need to be calm and patient to solve the problems of your marital life very wisely. You may have to face stressful situations today. Disputes with your life partner are possible. Remember that such problems are deviating you from your goal. To be successful, you have to stay away from negative thoughts. Also, be careful as your enemies will be active today. Today will be a day of great ups and downs in your workplace. Sudden increasing responsibilities will make you feel tiresome. Your financial condition will be normal. The day is good to control expenses. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There are chances of financial crisis today. If you keep spending money without thinking, then soon you may have to borrow from someone. So, it's better that you make your financial plan accordingly. There can be some problems in family life. Maybe, your family members will be unhappy with your attitude today. In such a situation, avoid doing any irresponsible act. On the other hand, you can get a chance to spend time with children, which will reduce your stress to a great extent. Spouse's behaviour will also be good. Talking about romantic life, you can make some good plans today to address the complaints of your partner. Today will be normal on the work front. However, you may feel a bit depressed and sad. Take a walk outside to keep yourself fresh. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 9:00 pm