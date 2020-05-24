Daily Horoscope: 24 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, if you are not getting the desired results, then you need not be disappointed. You can achieve good success by using your positive thinking and inner energy. Keep your enthusiasm up and keep trying. From an economic perspective, the day is good. Today there will be no problem related to money. In the second part of the day, suddenly a situation may arise in front of you which will be very difficult for you to handle. The matter may be related to your personal life. It is better that you show understanding otherwise the bitterness in the relationship may increase. Talking about health, today will be a better day. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will be very fresh and agile. You will pay more attention to your favorite tasks. Apart from this, today will be a lot of fun with family. You will be busy with all the recreational activities. You will be able to perform better at the workplace. Your bosses will be satisfied with your work and today you will also get their full support. If you want to talk to your boss about something important, then today is a good day for this. If you do business, assess your problems closely, your problems will be overcome soon. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. The positivity of your beloved will strengthen your relationship even more. Talking about money, today your financial situation can improve somewhat. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You need to be very balanced. If you do not like what someone says, then in such a situation it would be fine to ignore it. By unnecessarily arguing, you will only waste your precious time. Today is not a good day on the work front. Suddenly a big problem may occur. You will be in a state of confusion, it will be difficult for you to decide in which direction to move. Businessmen may face some new challenges. Talking about finances, strengthening your financial position depends on your efforts and hard work. The day is not good in terms of health. Speaking of health, do not take too much stress and get enough rest. Avoid waking up late at night otherwise it can be difficult for you to maintain your physical health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking about money, today is the day for you to be mixed. Your economic condition will be good but due to rising expenses you may spend more than your budget. You have to stop your extravagance otherwise your future plans may get hampered. If you make an important decision today, you will definitely get good results in the coming time. Speaking of work, today you will feel that you are trying in the right direction and your hard work is also being successful. Similarly, keep moving forward with positive thoughts, soon your dream of a beautiful future will be fulfilled. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. Today you will spend a great time with your parents. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 2:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you get any new business offer today, then only after thorough investigation, accept it, otherwise you may suffer loss. At this time it will be beneficial for you to choose safe proposals. If you do a job and want to increase salary, then today your boss may refuse your request. Given the current situation, you are advised to refrain from taking any concrete steps at this time. It will be better that you be satisfied as it is now. This problem will also be resolved when the time comes. There will be peace in your married life. Today a big change will be seen in the life of your spouse. Today, your spouse's mood can be more romantic. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your financial situation may decline drastically. It would be better if you are careful in terms of money. If you are about to start a new work, then time is not favorable for it. If you work, then you may have some feelings with senior officers today. You will not agree with anything about them. It would be better for you to use the language while staying within your radius. Being angry can worsen the situation and you may have to suffer the wrong result. In adverse circumstances, the members of the house will encourage you. You will get full support of your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, today is not a good day. You will not feel well emotionally and physically. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are unmarried, today a good marriage proposal may come for you. Married people will also have a loving day today. Employees will have a normal day. Your work will continue to progress smoothly. If you do business then today you can take an important decision to further your business. Not only this, you can also benefit from your old contacts. On the economic front too, the day will be fine. The expenses will not be high but you need to work hard to strengthen your financial position. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There may be some unwanted changes in the workspace that will keep you worried. This is not the time to be upset but work hard with full confidence. You keep trying on your behalf, soon things may turn in your favour. Talking about money, do not be worried about rising expenses because today you can get a good chance to increase income. You can also make small investments if you want. You will get good benefits in the future. Today you will get good results in your personal life. If for some reason your parents are angry with you, then today you will be able to overcome their displeasure. You will get his blessings, which will make the mind very happy. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, your health will be your priority. You can decide to abandon wrong habits and adopt a healthy lifestyle. If you do light exercise everyday with good food, then you will get good results soon. Avoid taking too much work stress. You may have more workload at this time. If you act wisely then things can be easy for you. Do your work slowly and calmly. You will not make mistakes with this. If there is fear or doubt about something in your mind, then share your heart's talk with someone close. Your problem will be resolved. Today will be a good day on the economic front. Today you can make a big purchase. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a better day than usual for students. If your education is getting interrupted then there is a strong possibility of it going away today. Trust yourself and keep working like this. Today stress will reduce your mind in almost everything and you will feel quite good. The day will be very good for the employed people. Today, your career can get a direction. Merchants are likely to benefit. Your financial position will remain strong. Today you will be relaxed about money. Today you can get any such advice from your father who can soon make a big financial profit for you. There will be disturbance in married life. Relationship with your spouse is likely to increase bitterness. It is better to keep transparency in your relationship. Health will remain good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day is good for businessmen. If you do business in partnership, the partners will agree with you and today you can also plan to work on a new project. If you are employed, today you will be very agile and complete all your work with full responsibility. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the house and you will feel much better by spending time with family. Use your words thoughtfully while interacting with your spouse as well as other people, otherwise your relationship may deteriorate. Your financial situation will be normal. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm