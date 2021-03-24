Daily Horoscope: 24 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, your financial condition will be good. The money which was stuck for a long time can be retrieved. Apart from this, you can also make an important decision related to money. There will be some tension in family life. Parents will be very angry with you because of your careless attitude. It is better to not do anything that may hurt their feelings. If you are married, try to improve your relationship with your spouse. Make ways to understand them, otherwise, there can be disputes in your married life. The day will be normal on the work front. Employees must try to reach the office on time. On the other hand, businessmen should avoid taking any decision in a hurry. Talking about health, it will be beneficial for you to wake up early in the morning and perform some activities like walking. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today, your health will be very good and you will stay energetic all day round. The relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. You will start to understand the importance of your relationship. You should also try to keep them happy. Today, you will get the affection of your parents and you may also likely to get benefit from the mother. Talking about the work, there may be some dispute with colleagues in the office. Though the matter will be resolved soon, but do not get angry and use abusive words. Traders can get a big advantage after a tough struggle. All this is the result of your hard work. The financial situation will be normal. You are advised to avoid borrowing and lending. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a good start to the day. You will feel better physically and mentally. The atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. The day will be spent well with the family. Any problem with a younger brother can be solved with your help. You may get a chance to go for a walk with your spouse. Today is a day of hard work on the work front. Workload may increase if you are an employee. At the same time, traders are advised to be careful in terms of money. Do not make any decision to get a quick profit as you may have to regret it in the future. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are businessmen and are planning to invest, today is a very auspicious day. You can benefit from this investment in the days to comes. Your senior will give you full support in the office. Any important work of yours will be completed very easily. Your boss will be in a very good mood today and will praise you a lot. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of the house will remain cheerful. Your spouse can have some great success. You will celebrate fiercely with your loved ones. If any elder member in the house is not well, their health may be improved. The day will be normal on the economic front. As far as your health is concerned, there will be no major problems. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day will be mixed on the work front. There may be a big interruption in any of your work today. In such situations, you can get help from your superiors and colleagues. If you are a businessman, today you may face some disputes with the employees. In such cases, you need to act calmly and wisely. Do not take any decision in a hurry or else you may have to suffer the wrong result. Any concern related to children can give you tension. Today you will be under a lot of stress regarding their education or health. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today the expenses will be less. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The day is auspicious on the work front. You may get some great benefits with the help of your senior officials. If you are a businessman, the problem related to money will be solved. Stuck work can be completed. Talking about family life, the atmosphere of the house will be calm. The relationship with the father will be strong. If your spouse is angry with you, you should try to put your side wisely. Only then, they will be able to understand your point. The marriage of unmarried people can be discussed in the house. Soon the search for your spouse may also be over. To improve health you have to regularise your routine. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you may face some problems in any matter, but will soon be able to get out of the problems with your excellent understanding. If you are an employee, your performance will be commendable. However, due to a high workload today, you may have to devote extra time to your official work. The more you work hard, the better results you shall get. Small traders can get good profits today. If you are thinking of doing something big, you may face certain obstacles. However, you should not worry about it and proceed with full positivity. The relationship with your spouse will be mixed today. Talking about health, your fatigue can increase. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 8:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, you have to be very careful. Some people may try to hamper your reputation. You better be careful with such people. Socially, you will be very active today. You may get a chance to participate in some function, but you have to take care of your health as well. The day is not good on matters related to your personal life. There may be some coordination problem with any of your friends or family members. You are advised to control your anger and speech. You need to be very balanced in stressful situations. Today you will be very busy with work, especially if you are a businessman. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The day will be challenging for traders. Today, an important work of yours may get stuck in the middle which will make you disappointed. However, you should not give up. You will definitely get success when the time will come. If you are an employee, avoid laughing and talking more at the workplace and focus on your work. If you are facing any problems with your spouse, today their anger may get calmed. Financial situations will be fine. You will spend very thoughtfully today. You will feel quite good in the evening by spending some time with your close friends. As far as your health is concerned, daily yoga and meditation will be very beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Students who are trying to go for higher studies must work harder than before. The financial conditions will be satisfactory. You can also take some important decisions to improve your financial situation. If you are married, avoid arguing with your spouse about unnecessary things. Honour your beloved. On the work front, you will get good results. Be it a job or business, today your work will be completed without any obstacles. If you do a government job, you can get some important information. Talking about health, you may face problems related to the eyes. Do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 9:20 pm

Aquarius 20 January - 18 February The happiness in your married life will increase. The day will be very special for you. Your spouse will be in a good mood today and you will spend a good time together. If you are an employee and trying for a promotion, you have to complete even the smallest task assigned by your seniors with sincerity and hard work. Traders, especially those in the clothes business, can get good financial benefits by a big order. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. The burden of debt may increase. In the case of money, you should work sensibly. Talking about health, you have to avoid eating outside as you may face some stomach problems today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm