Daily Horoscope: 24 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April For some time, your work was progressing very slowly but today you are looking forward to getting positive results. Today you will definitely get a business or job. Some new responsibilities may come on the jobbers, but your bosses will be very happy to see your ability and will be satisfied with your work. On the economic front, the day is auspicious. The money related concern will be over because the financial profit for which you were trying for a long time is very likely to be found today. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the house. You will get the support from your parents, siblings. It is possible that your family members will agree to any of your decisions today and you will get their support. Your relationship with spouse will be good. Overall, today is your day, so enjoy it fiercely. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 6:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Do not play with your health by putting too much work pressure on yourself, it is better you try to tackle only one job at a time otherwise you will get confused. Also, it can also decrease your performance. There may be some problems in your personal life. There will be an atmosphere of tension in the house today. You may have some issues with your younger brother. Your excessive strict attitude can take them away from you. You better keep this in mind. Your financial condition will be normal. To keep your budget balanced, you have to check your expenses. Your distance with your spouse seems to be increasing. You need to pay more attention to your married life. Today your health will be weak and you will feel very tired. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 7:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be in a dilemma and you will not be able to take important decisions due to mental turmoil. In such a situation, you will have to avoid making such decisions for some time. Talking about the work, at this time you need to think not with heart but with the mind. If you are not getting good success even after hard work, then it is possible that the deficiency is coming from your side. It would be better to consider it with a calm mind. There will be peace in your personal life. The atmosphere of the house will be good and your relations with your family will also be strong. Parental blessings will give you a new energy. Your relationship with spouse will improve. Your financial situation is good. Today you can help yourself financially. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 9:50 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July In the case of love, the day is good. If there is some tension going on between the two of you, it will end today. Your partner will understand your feelings and your relationship will be strong once again. Today will also be a day of calm and love for married people. Your heart will be satisfied after getting the love and support of your spouse. It is possible to make your beloved happy today, make a special plan for them at home. Parents will get affection and blessings. Today benefits from father are possible. Talking about money, your financial situation is likely to improve today. Wealth is being acquired. Today will be a good day for businessmen and you will get the benefit of your investment very soon. The day is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 2:55 pm to 8:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today all your attention will be on your work. It is possible that in the office today, you have to deal with some big task which you will be very busy with. However, there will be no pressure on you and you will work with pleasure. Today you will be full of confidence and energy. The day will be auspicious in terms of money. Today you can have extra income. your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with relatives will be good. Love will remain in your romantic life. Your meeting today will not be long but this time can prove to be memorable. Today you will feel mental peace. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your personal life will be happy. After a long time, today you will spend a quiet day with your family members. Today you will feel very good mentally. On the economic front, the day will be fine. You are advised to spend this time very wisely. Do not spend more than necessary, it will be good otherwise your financial situation may be weak. It is possible that today your important work will be completed without any hindrance due to which you will breathe a sigh of relief. However, at this time you are advised to avoid doing anything new or big. Better understanding with your spouse and you will enjoy your household life to the fullest. There will be stability in your romantic life. Today your meeting may be postponed due to some reason. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a bit controversial in the case of love. It is possible today that a small matter can be heard between you two. If you do not control your anger, then the matter can move forward. If you work with patience, then things will gradually become normal. At the same time, it will be a good day for married people. You will have a good interaction with your spouse and you will realize how important your loved one is to you. In the second part of the day, suddenly you can get into some trouble. It is better that you be careful especially to follow the rules of traffic. Today will be good at the work front. There will be too much work for people who are employed. The day will be normal in terms of money. Today the expenses will be less and your budget will be balanced. Talking about health, today you will be physically healthy. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you need to keep more control over your speech, otherwise, your bitter words can cause big controversy in the house. If you do not agree with anything about your family, do not spoil your relationship by arguing, but keep your side in peace. If your elder gives you any advice, do not make the mistake of ignoring it. Talking about the work, you have to maintain good relations with your bosses in the office. At this time you should focus on your work so that you can give your best. Today will be normal for businessmen. The day is not good for making any major business decisions, so you are advised to avoid it. Today, your concern about money may increase. Despite many efforts, your financial situation will not be strengthened. In such a situation, instead of losing courage, keep trying with full positivity. Talking about health, you are advised to be careful at this time. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you are advised to be very careful especially while doing any work related to electricity, you should take extra precautions otherwise an accident may happen. If you are feeling weak physically then at this time you need to pay more attention to rest. Also, do not forget to consult a doctor. Today will be normal on the economic front. Today there will be no major problem regarding money. There will be peace today after a long time in your personal life. Your feud with family members will end today and you will get support from all. You will spend a lot of time with your loved ones today. If you are a businessman and recently you have started a new job, then today you can expect small profits. Employed people are advised to behave properly in front of their superiors today. Today, try to complete whatever task they assign to you honestly. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 8:10 am to 2:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be very important for you on the work front, especially the working people can get the right result today. Today, with the help of a key person associated with the field, any of your stuck work can be completed. At the same time, the work of businessmen will proceed at a fast pace today. Although there may be some delay in getting the benefits related to this, you should work patiently. A sudden problem may arise in marital life today. Your spouse's mood will be much worse today, it would be better not to talk to them on any contentious issue. The day will be fine in terms of money. You will spend according to your fixed budget. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Work-related problems will dominate the mind today. If you do a job, then suddenly the workload will increase significantly on you. However, if you work according to the right plan, then the pressure may be reduced. If you are a businessman then today the situation will be better. Your work will progress only slowly but somewhat. If you work with full enthusiasm and courage, you will definitely get success. Although work pressure today can weaken you physically and mentally, if you want, you can avoid such trouble. You have to avoid working continuously. Talking about love, love can be the beginning of your love life today. May be your love proposal is accepted today. If you are married then today will be normal. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong. You can get good results in terms of money. Your financial position will remain stable. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:00 pm