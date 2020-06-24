Daily Horoscope: 24 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be auspicious for you on the work front. If you do business then on your strength today, you may have a big job. This will strengthen your business. Jobbers can get good results from their hard work. You can get a chance to do the work that you had long wanted to do today. You will be very excited and full of enthusiasm. Talking about money, it is possible to decline your financial situation due to sudden expenditure. It will be good if you are careful in terms of money. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support from your family members. There may be arguments with your partner. If you will show understanding then the matter will not progress much further. Today will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today the atmosphere of the house will not be very good and you will feel the lack of peace. It is better that you do not allow the outsiders to interfere more in your personal matters. Talking about work, you can get great relief today. If you are facing any problem then today your problem will be solved. Apart from this, you may get to do something new today. Today will be a difficult day for businessmen. Today if you trade iron, there may be losses. Talking about health, if you are already ill, then you are advised to avoid negligence. You must take complete care of yourself in view of the present situation. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will not be a good day in terms of money. While on one hand you may face a lot of difficulties in earning money. On the other hand, the list of expenses seems to be increasing somewhat. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress today. Workers will have more workload on their pets. You also have to take care that you do not make big mistakes in a hurry. On the other hand, today will bring some relief for businessmen. If you do real estate business, today you have to make your decisions carefully. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today you will enjoy a very nice and quiet day with your family. Today will have mixed results in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Avoid excessive anger otherwise you will find yourself surrounded in controversies. Also, increasing stress will have a bad effect on your work. Talking about the work, the hard work of employed people seems to be paying off. Senior officials can give you some good news today by looking at the way you have been working continuously for some time. There is also a strong possibility of increment with your promotion. Talking about your personal life, you have to give importance to the views of your parents. It can be harmful for you to insist on unnecessary talk. If you are married then try to spend more time with your spouse so that your married life will be happy and peaceful. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 8:18 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do a job, then try to tackle your important work yourself. Don't expect much from colleagues, otherwise today you will feel disappointed. On the other hand, businessmen must follow the rules of lockdown or else you may have to suffer loss today. There will be peace in your personal life. Today you are going to have lots of fun with your family members, especially with brothers, today will be a happy day. Married people are advised to avoid any argument with your spouse today. You need to soften your behavior. Today, try to help the poor financially as per your ability, you will definitely get good benefits in the coming days. Talking about health, if you have thyroid problems then keep taking your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today may be a bit difficult for you, especially for the employed people of this sign are advised to be very careful today. Do office work very carefully, otherwise your mistake can damage your reputation and you may be embarrassed. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to take their economic decisions carefully today, otherwise financial losses may occur. If you are married, take your spouse's feelings seriously. Your rude behavior can make your loved one unhappy. It is possible to meet old friends suddenly in the evening. If there is any problem related to the eyes, then avoid using the TV, computer, laptop or mobile more. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 2:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Workload will be more and today you may have to work very hard. Anyway, at this time you need to focus on hard work. If you work honestly then soon you will get a good result. Today will be beneficial for the people who trade wood, oil or food items. Talking about personal life, today is the day for you to remain normal. However, you will have to give more time to the family to address their grievances. Bitterness may increase in a relationship with your spouse. It is better that you try to improve your relationship otherwise it can have a bad effect on your children too. Today will not be a good day in terms of health. You may get cold. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky number: 29 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today's working people can get good news from anyone. You can get the desired transfer or you can get a higher position. On the other hand, if you do business in partnership, then support your partner's decisions. If you keep opposing them in this way, then you may have to suffer loss. Today you can make some useful plans regarding money so that you can avoid a financial crisis. Your personal life will be happy. Love and meaningful conversations with your family will increase. On the other hand, if you are married, then with the help of your spouse, you will have a solution to your big problem. You will realize how well your beloved understands you. The day will be good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your personal life will continue to fluctuate. The elders of the house will not agree with any of your decisions today. You better keep calm and try to convince them. Do not argue and take care of your words more. You need to listen and understand the needs of your family. Today will be fine on the work front. If you work, then with less work pressure today, you will be able to complete all your work comfortably. Apart from this, you will have good rapport with senior officials. On the other hand, people doing business can benefit financially. Talking about health, you will feel better today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Talking about the work, your seniors can assign you some important work in the office today to test your ability. It will be better if you do your work diligently and carefully. On the other hand, if you want to start a business of your own, then today you can get help from some experienced people, especially the problem related to money will be solved. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Relationships with your family members will increase sweetness. If your mother is facing health related problems, then you must immediately seek proper advice from a doctor, otherwise a little carelessness can be overwhelming. The day will be normal in terms of money. Today you will feel very tired due to excessive running. In such a situation you need to take adequate rest. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front you will get good results. Your financial endeavor will be successful and the wealth is getting accumulated. If you have lent someone, then please remind them once for your money today. Today some thoughtful tasks can be completed which will give you a lot of relief. People working in government departments can get good benefits. Talking about your personal life, your siblings will get full support and your relationship will also be strong. On the other hand, today parents can make an important decision related to you. Avoid debate with your neighbors. Do not waste your precious time by getting into such troubles. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. However, you need to take care of your diet. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 06:50 pm