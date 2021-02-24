Daily Horoscope: 24 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very busy day for you. It would be better to plan your entire day in advance. If you are going to do some important work today, do not be hasty at all. Talking about the work, the environment of your office will be good. You will get full support of colleagues. Businessmen are advised to avoid making risky decisions today. Talking about personal life, you are likely to have a friendship with your spouse. In such a situation, you are advised to use your words very thoughtfully. Money will be fine. If you spend thoughtfully then there will be no big problem today. As far as your health is concerned, you need to be more vigilant about health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will be very energetic and full of confidence. Also, you will use your energy to complete the right tasks. Talking about the work, if there is any problem in the office, then do not forget to ignore it. Talk to your seniors on this subject. Small businessmen can be of good economic benefit. Today is the day to spend expensive in terms of your finances. You may have to repay an old loan. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family today due to busy routine. Days are expected to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 8:18 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a student and your exam is coming soon, you are advised to work hard. Try to focus on your studies by abandoning laziness. Today is expected to be very beneficial for stationary working people. You can benefit tremendously. Businessmen will also get an opportunity to do a big deal today. Your financial situation will be fine. If you are thinking of spending big then you need to avoid this. To maintain the peace of your home, keep your behaviour with your family polite. Avoid arguments over trivial matters. As far as your health is concerned, today you may feel some weakness. In such a situation, you need to take more care of your food. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the work front, today is a challenging day for you. There may be some obstacles in your work whether it is job or business. In such a situation, you are advised to behave very balanced. You should work patiently soon all your troubles will end. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. You can get a great chance to earn money in the second part of the day. If you take your decision thoughtfully, then you will definitely get the benefit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. Your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will get full support of your beloved in adverse circumstances. Use your words very carefully while interacting with friends, otherwise small talk can lead to big ruckus today. Talk about your health, avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 5:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, you will get good results. If you do the job then senior officers will get guidance. With their cooperation, you will be able to complete even the toughest tasks today. Today is a very important day for employed people in the banking sector. You are most likely to progress. All this is the result of your hard work. Businessmen in the clothing industry can benefit well. You are very likely to get a big order. Your financial condition will be good. You can spend some money on your hobbies. Situations in your personal life look stressful. Relationships with some of your family members may deteriorate. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Talking about the work, the atmosphere of the office is expected to remain tense today. Under any circumstances, you should avoid confrontation with your superiors otherwise you may get in big trouble. Businessmen may suffer economic losses. Today, any of your sudden work is likely to go wrong. Conditions will be normal in your private life. The relationship with the parents will be stronger. You will also get the full support of your siblings. For some reason today, your spouse will be under a lot of stress. There may be some confusion between you. Mixing on the economic front will give results. Stalled money can be obtained after a hard struggle. Talking about health, if you are having a minor problem, immediately consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Talking about the work, today is going to be very auspicious for the businessmen who are involved in import export. You are very likely to get results as expected. Employees are advised not to be negligent at all in their work today in the office, otherwise your boss's mercury may rise significantly. Talking about personal life, at this time you need to pay more attention to children. If possible, try to spend more time with them today. Your financial condition will be normal. Avoid spending more on hobby leisure. You will get an opportunity to visit some religious place in the evening, which will give you a feeling of mental peace. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is a very auspicious day for you. You may get good results in personal or professional life. First of all, talk about your work, if you do business then good profit is being made for you. Your business is likely to grow. Employed people may also progress. If you are employed in a foreign company, then you are likely to get a high position. If your home environment is not working properly for a few days, then some changes can be seen today. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm and your differences with family may also be overcome. Today you will have a very romantic time with your spouse. You may also buy a precious gift for your sweetheart. Talking about health, avoid eating more fried roast or spicy food. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are advised to be more cautious about your health. If you are already ill, do not be negligent. It is possible to fall in the situation of money. There is a possibility of economic loss. Businessmen can plan new stocks today. Employed residents may have to work hard in the office today. Suddenly you may have an overload. The situation will be normal in your personal life. The relationship with the members of the household will remain in harmony. Getting affection and support from your parents will give you courage even in adverse circumstances. If you are unmarried, your marriage may be discussed at home. However, in such cases you need to hurry. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January To keep your married life happy, you need to keep transparency in your relationship. Avoid lying of any kind to your spouse today, otherwise your relationship may get a big rift. Today is going to be very auspicious in terms of money. You can get big financial benefit. People engaged in the pharmaceutical business may earn some profit. Businessmen can also benefit well. Employees will have a normal day. All your tasks will be completed easily. Also, the boss will be attained. Avoid sharing your secret things with an outsider, otherwise you may be in big trouble. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 5:25 am to 2:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Sweetness will remain in your married life. Mutual attachment with your spouse will increase. On the other hand, there can be some improvement today in a deteriorated relationship with a friend. Today you will be full of positivity and confidence. Luck will support you and any work related to money will be completed today without any hindrance. You will be very satisfied with your work in the office. If you continue to work at the same pace and hard work, then soon you can progress. Businessmen will also get a chance to make a profit. Your health will be good and you will be very productive. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm