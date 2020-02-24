Daily Horoscope: 24 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Emotionally, you will find yourself quite weak today. Your mind will remain restless about some old things. In such a situation, you must spend time with your family and friends so that you can stay away from negative thoughts. If something is bothering you, then you must share your problems with your loved ones. In this way, your problem can be aggravated by your thoughts. Talking about your work, you need to make contacts so that you can make benefits. Your financial condition will be good. If you are planning to invest, then investing in the stock market will be beneficial for you. Take care of yourself to reduce your stress. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There may be some problems in your romantic life. If you do not agree with your partner on anything then instead of arguing, try to explain your opinion to them peacefully. Do not increase your talk by being angry. At the same time, married couples also have to avoid fighting each other over unnecessary things, otherwise, your day will go into a useless mess. This is the time to focus on your important tasks, so focus on your work as far as possible. You will feel much safe financially today. It is possible that you will get more than expected from any old investment. If you are having any problems in the office, it does not mean that you leave your work and worry about waste. In such a situation, you must try to find a solution to your problem by talking to your seniors. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be able to take some time for yourself from your busy routine so that you will be able to focus on yourself. It is possible to shop for beautiful costumes to enhance your physical beauty even more. Today you can try to give yourself a new look and it will be a special day for people in love. Your friendship, which has been going on for a long time, will turn into love today. It is possible that someone will propose you today, you will immediately accept it. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you will be relaxed about money. Health-related matters will be good. Today you will complete all your work quite fast. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Failing any of your financial efforts may disappoint you. Due to financial constraints, there can be some problems today. Thinking about tomorrow, do not destroy yourself today, but enjoy this time. To make your future bright, you need to revisit your plans. If possible, make some necessary changes as well. Today will be a normal day at the work front. If you want to get the praise and support of your boss, then you have to work hard. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid taking any kind of risk today. This is the time to become self-reliant, do not leave any work in the hands of others. If your emotional health is good, your physical health will also be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, your focus will be more on the money. You can make some new plans to strengthen your financial position. Your mind will suddenly have a fascination with materialistic things. You have to understand that money is not everything in life, and that mental satisfaction is also very important. At this time you must focus on positive thoughts. There may be a problem in your personal life. Your aggressive mood can make your family unhappy. You better keep your behaviour fine with everyone. Talking about love, this day will be very memorable for you, especially if you are single, then you can bump into someone with a beautiful and attractive personality, today it is possible that you will fall in love at first glance. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 8:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Hard work is the biggest key to success, so to get success, you need to work even harder. It is possible that things are not going as per your plan today, but there is no point in blaming luck or wallowing in self-pity. You will waste your precious time if you do this. It is better if you keep thinking positive. Today your mind will be troubled due to financial problem. It is possible that due to lack of money, some of your important work may get stuck in the middle. Today they will not get enough time for you due to the busy routine of your spouse. Try to avoid arguments with them. To stay healthy, you must avoid eating unhealthy food. On the economic front, this day is going to be normal. Spend according to your fixed budget. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Ignoring health today will be too heavy for you, especially avoid eating outside food, otherwise, the chronic stomach disease can recur. Everyone will be impressed by your dedication and hard work towards work in the office. Today your opponents will also praise you behind your back. You will win the heart and trust of your boss with your great performance, maybe today they will entrust you with some important responsibility. A business partnership will prove to be beneficial. It is possible that due to your partner, you will get a big benefit. There may be some problems in married life. Your mysterious behaviour can upset your spouse. If you are angry with them, talk to them and tell them their mistake. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If there is any problem in romantic life, then today will be a positive day. It is possible that misunderstandings going on with your partner will be cleared today and both of you will spend a lot of time. Your situation will be favourable in this field. You can do something constructive, which is likely to give you much better results than you expected. If you talk about money then it is better if you do not take any economic decision without thinking. Take advice from your father or any trusted person, it will benefit you. One wrong decision can affect your whole family. Businessmen are advised to avoid arguing with your partner. Your mutual estrangement may have a bad effect on your work. There are some important things that you need to pay attention to today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It will be a good day for you and your luck will favour you. Whatever work will be entrusted to you in the office today, you will complete it with full honesty and enthusiasm. Today you can achieve any big achievement which will increase your honour and respect. Put your energy into meaningful work. Do not pay too much attention to things around you because at this time you have to focus all your attention on your work. By getting the love and support of your spouse, your confidence will increase further and after a long time, you will enjoy your married life to the fullest. If you complete your pending tasks on time, then you will get more time to have fun with your family this weekend. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 7:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very profitable day on the economic front. There is a possibility of some big financial gain suddenly. There will be compatibility in your married life and today you will be able to understand what true love is. Today you will be in the mood for fun by keeping the work aside. It is also necessary to keep yourself fresh, but you have to keep a balance between your personal life and work, otherwise, negligence can prove to be harmful to you. For lovers, this day is going to be romantic. Your boyfriend/girlfriend is going to give you a beautiful surprise. Do not take jokes seriously, otherwise, things may get blown out of proportion today. Excessive anger can disturb your mental peace. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 12:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You are going to be in a very romantic mood and will roam around with your spouse to make today's day memorable and have lots of fun. It is possible that today in your married life you can feel love like before. If you talk about your financial situation, today is going to be a profitable day. It is possible to increase your income. Today is going to be a great day for businessmen. You can execute any major transaction. This commercial bargain will give your business a new direction. Your work in the office will keep pace and with the support of your seniors, your work will become easy. Your health will be good. Today you will find yourself full of passion, enthusiasm and energy. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm