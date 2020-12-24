Daily Horoscope: 24 December 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Employed people may face adversity in the office. In such a situation, keep your mind calm and concentrate on your actions. Try to improve your rapport with senior officers and colleagues. If businessmen are thinking of making a big investment then today you can get a good opportunity. Your angry nature can become a reason for discord at home today. It will be better to use your words carefully. Today will be normal on the economic front. Use caution when transacting money. Talking about your health, today there can be complaints of headaches and insomnia. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are associated with your father's business, then take your father's advice before taking any decision in business matters. It will get good benefits, especially if you are thinking of increasing your business, then you can get success. If you do a job, then you will get full support of your seniors in the office. Today you will be able to complete even the toughest tasks easily. On the other hand, if you are unemployed and looking for a job, you can get some good news today. Family life will be happy. Today will be a fun day with your family. There may be a sudden arrival of guests at home in the evening. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Emotionally, today you will feel weak. Small things can hurt your heart. You have to keep yourself strong. This time is very important for you, so do not destroy it in such things. Work hard and move forward. If you work and are not satisfied with your current job, then this is the right time to apply for another job. At the same time, businessmen can get great relief today. If your money has been stuck somewhere for a long time, there is a strong possibility of getting it today. Today you may have ideological differences with your spouse. It is possible that they do not agree with you. Today will be mixed in terms of health. Negligence can increase your discomfort. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 2:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the economic front, the day will prove to be a relief. If you have been worried about money for some time, today you can get some relief. There is a strong possibility of increase in the salaries of the employed. Businessmen can also get good results. You can give tough competition to your opponents. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in your house. You will get the blessings of your elders. If you are married then today will be a very special day with your spouse. Your dear will be in a very romantic mood today. Your problems seem to be increasing due to health. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are a student and there is an obstacle in your education, today with the help of friends and gurus, this problem can be overcome. You will be able to study diligently. Today will be auspicious on the work front. Your work in the office will be highly appreciated. Your boss will be very happy with you. If you want to start trading, then today your plan can go ahead. Your financial problem can be solved. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You will feel better by spending time with your loved ones. Parents will be blessed and they will support your every decision. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The office may face some challenges. You may be given some extra work today. In this case, you will feel a lot of stress due to increasing workload. This time you must not hold back from working hard. At the same time, businessmen will have to avoid making big decisions in haste. If you are a businessman, then today you can benefit well. Today will be very expensive on the economic front. Suddenly there can be some big expenses. It will be better for you to prepare your budget in advance. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. Love and unity will remain among your family members. Talking about your health, your physical fatigue can increase today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You can get good fruit in terms of money. Your financial efforts can be successful and the sum of money is getting. If you are troubled by an old debt, then soon you can get rid of this problem. There may be some changes in the atmosphere of your house. If your relationship with elder brother or father is not going well, then try to clear all misconceptions today, you will get success. Employed ones can get some good information today. Your honor and respect will increase in the office. If you do business then you can get a new business business offer today. Today you will not get a chance to spend much time with your spouse. It is possible for them to treat you with some rude behavior. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you complete your unfinished work and do not postpone it for tomorrow. Today is nothing special on the economic front. With the increase in expenses, there is a possibility of sudden money loss, so take decisions in matters related to money. If you talk about your married life, then give your spouse a little more time. This will keep your married life on track. Also, spending time with each other will strengthen your relationship. For a long time, you can get a solution to any of your problems today, there will be an atmosphere of peace in your house and a sense of solidarity and harmony will be awakened among the members of your house. Health related matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Avoid laziness and try to keep yourself fresh. Take a walk in the open air every morning. Apart from this, yoga and meditation will also be beneficial for you. If you are about to travel today, you are advised to avoid it. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can spend on something big. There can be many obstacles in the work of employed people today, but you do not have to worry. You must be patient. Soon all your problems will be solved. If you are doing business, then use your words to negotiate with your customers, otherwise your bad words can become the reason for your loss. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It will be good for you if you work together with your colleagues in the office. Be fair to everyone and avoid confrontation. If you do business in partnership then today with the advice of your partner can become your impaired work. Your financial condition will be good. Although household expenses may increase somewhat. Do not ignore the words of your spouse. Today will be a good day in terms of health. If you are already ill, then keep taking your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You need to change your nature. Your stubborn nature can cause problems for you. You need to take special care of your words while talking. Avoid hurrying in office work, otherwise today your tasks may get spoiled. Also, do not make the mistake of ignoring the talk of your seniors. If you do business then you can get profit today especially if your work is of iron then you are likely to get financial benefit. Do not bring work tension at home, it can spoil your home environment. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Talking about your health, this time you must focus on strengthening your immunity. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 8:45 pm