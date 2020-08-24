Daily Horoscope: 24 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you try to keep your mood good. Avoid being angry with small things. As far as your health is concerned, you will be very tired. In such a situation, you must also pay attention to rest, otherwise your fatigue can physically weaken you. If you do business then today you can take a short journey which will be very beneficial for you. The day will be normal for the jobbers. You will feel positive by getting affection and blessings from elders of your house. Apart from this, today you will benefit from any advice from your mother or father. Today will be fine on the economic front. You can spend some money on home repair. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Marriage can cause discord. You may have an argument with a spouse. Instead of accusing each other, it is better to try to understand each other. To make your relationship stronger you have to trust your sweetheart. Treat the elders of your house with respect and avoid adopting a harsh attitude with the younger ones otherwise you may be criticized. Your financial situation will be normal. Today you can spend some money on things of religion. If you work then this is the right time to show your talent in the office. You work hard, and soon you can have big progress. On the other hand, if you want to start your own small business but due to financial problems, your plan is not going ahead, then you can get some good news today. Talking about health, there may be some stomach problems. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Job-oriented people need to do their work with full honesty and dedication. Also try to maintain good relations with your colleagues and seniors. If you have any problem in the office, then openly talk to your superiors. If you are associated with your father's business, then today there can be good profit. On the other hand, there can be a dispute with the elder brother today about the money. It will be better to keep your behavior balanced and try to handle the matter calmly. You will get pleasant results in married life. Love will increase with your spouse. Avoid needlessly getting out of your house and follow social distancing properly. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your mental confusion may increase. You will not understand how you will get out of these problems. You better keep your mind calm. You can also seek the help of family and friends if needed. Talking about your work, the atmosphere of the office will not be right today. Your boss may be angry with you for your mistakes. It is better that you do not be negligent towards your work. Businessmen today are advised to refrain from making any important business decisions. If you are thinking of starting a new work, then there may be some obstacles in your path. Talk about your health, do not ignore even the smallest problem. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may be worried about money. To avoid financial constraints, you will have to cut your expenses. Avoid spending money on unnecessary things. Talking about work, if you do a job and are hoping for a promotion, then your hands may look disappointed. However you do not lose courage and keep working hard. On the other hand, the businessmen will be very busy with their new plans. If you have a small business then can benefit quite well. Today you need to take more control of your anger. You may be harmed by the debate. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful. Mutual disputes between family members that can happen. Talking about your health, today will be full of ups and downs for you. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a day full of happiness for you. Mentally today you will feel very well and you will feel positive. If you do a job, your boss will be very happy with your work and can entrust you with a big responsibility. On the other hand you need to keep good rapport with your colleagues, especially avoid criticizing them. If you do business then your scope of contact may increase. Some big clients can join you. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. The expenses will be less and you will be able to save. Relations with your family members will be intensified. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you are advised to control your speech. Do not say anything that gets you in trouble when you are excited. If you work then today your speed will be a little slower. It is possible that your work remains incomplete today. If this continues, then your boss can make a tough decision about you. Businessmen can get a big chance today. You better take advantage of this opportunity. Today, reform is possible on the economic front. Stopped money can be obtained. If you are thinking of doing some big work related to money, then time is not favorable for it. Talking about your health, there can be problems related to your ear today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your health must be your priority at this time. Today you must also relax with work. Also, avoid worrying too much. If you are facing problems with money, then there is no need to worry. You will soon get lucky. Today will be a better day for employed people. Your seniors will notice your hard work. On the other hand, businessmen need to focus more on their work. To expand the business, you must make new plans. Talking about your personal life, love will remain in relationship with your family. Your spouse will get full support in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be good for you in some cases. First of all, let's talk about the job of your working people today. Today your pending work will be completed and you can also get your stalled salary. If you do business then today huge financial gain is possible. Your hard work will bring color and your hands can look like a big deal. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Love and unity will remain among the family. Do not ignore your spouse. You must respect the feelings of your beloved. You have to work wisely in terms of money. Avoid spending with open arms. Today will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work, then due to your carelessness in the office, there can be a big loss. You better be careful. Do not do any work in haste today. If you do business and want to speed up your business as before, then soon your wish can be fulfilled. However, you need to be patient. Ideological differences with your spouse is possible. In such a situation, if you talk peacefully instead of anger or debate, it will be good. Money will be better than normal. Today you can get a chance to earn extra money. Talking about your health, if you do light exercise everyday, you will be very healthy and agile. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You need to pay more attention to your personal life. To maintain the peace of your family, you need to keep good rapport with the members of your household. Talking about your work, the employed people can get the fruits of their hard work today. You may get a higher position. If you do business then today you can plan to make a big investment. It is possible that you will get good results in future. You will have a good time with your spouse today. Talking about health, a chronic disease can emerge due to negligence. Take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:20 pm