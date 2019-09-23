Daily Horoscope: 23 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be an unfavourable day on the family front and sibling rivalry will be a serious matter of concern. Your elder sister may have a different opinion, which will worsen the situation. Sudden news regarding a close one's health will be a matter of concern. You will have a tough time in terms of finances and some old debts will bother you. Your savings will be useful. Students will have a struggling day on the academic front and they may feel irritated. Businessmen will be busy travelling. Improvement in your partner's behaviour will be a surprise for you. Take care of your health as you may feel low due to stress. A short trip with your beloved will make you feel special after a long time. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12:50 pm to 6:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a normal day on the work front but things will be favourable as your boss will be with you. People may seek your advice regarding an important matter. Those in the public sector may come across the news of their transfer. You may reject an important proposal. Travelling may keep you busy. You will make investment plans. Those in real estate will make a huge profit. It will be a smooth day on the financial front. Your plan for the family outing will make everyone feel special. Elders may insist to visit a religious place. You should start your day with meditation to be stress free and relaxed. Health will be normal. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your hard work will finally bring excellent output. Your elder brother will be supportive. Your parents will appreciate your hard work. You will make your spouse feel special as you will realise his/her sincerity. You will understand and perform your duties with zeal and will be able to sort out an important issue on the professional front. Your kids will understand the importance of family and will spend quality time at home. You will feel energetic and healthy. Concentrate on making the relationship stronger and avoid making comparisons. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:50 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be a beneficial day on the work front. Those in the public sector will rejoice the task allotted. Your dedication to work will bring you fame. Your family will be proud of your actions as your spouse will surprise you with a sweet gesture. Your kids will consider you as their role model. Father's health will show improvement, hence making you feel relaxed. Your kid will perform brilliantly on the academic front, making you proud. It will be a normal day on the financial front as you will get previously blocked returns. You will be able to clear misunderstanding on the personal and professional front. Those suffering from insomnia need to take precautions. Avoid being emotional. Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:17 am to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You may plan for a short trip with your loved ones. Picnic with close family members will be an excellent idea. Your confusing behaviour on the work front will ruin the situation as your boss will not adhere to your advice. It will be a struggling day on the financial front as you are expected to spend much more than your income. Your offensive language will make things go worse. Your spouse will expect you to perform your duties but you will be unable to do the same. Avoid an argument with your sibling. Relationship with your beloved is expected to be normal after a small fight. Start your day with meditation to stay relaxed. Try being helpful today. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Work-related travel will be a hectic affair. A change of job will be on your mind. It will be a profitable day for businessmen as an important contract will come your way. It will be a profitable day on the financial front as you will get rid of your previous debts. Your kids will be aggressive. Your partner will help you resolve an important matter along with the advice of elders. You will try hard to improve the relationship with your beloved. Improvement in the mother's health will make you happy. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 7:55 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Stars are favourable overall today and you will be successful in whatever you do. Your boss will be impressed with your style of working. You will attract people towards you. Sibling rivalry may take place, making parents worried. You will feel offended as your spouse may disagree with you on some important matter. It will be a beneficial day in terms of finances. Businessmen will be on a work-related trip. You will concentrate on savings or investment. Those in the public sector need to be careful about the paperwork. Kids will excel in sports, especially soccer. Music lovers will enjoy their day. Those suffering from cardiac issues need to be cautious. Do not forget to offer prayers before you start your day. The morning walk will help you stay fit and active. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 9:30 pm to 1:30 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You are expected to face challenges due to your rude attitude. A change of job is on your mind. Try not to take unnecessary stress as it will bother you. It will be a disturbing day on the family front and you will be confused over certain things. You might try to normalize the things, but your kids will go against you. Parents' will try to make the situation favourable, as your siblings will be against you. Evening plans may get canceled or postponed as the situation is unfavourable. Your beloved will plan for a romantic dinner; hence plan to improve your mood. It will be a normal day on the financial front, as things will go as per planning. Concentrate on your health and start exercising. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 10:18 am to 4:52 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is a bright day for those singles or been in a relationship for long as a marriage proposal is waiting for you. It will be a day full responsibility for married couples as kids and elders will keep you on the toes. You will seek your spouse advice on matters related to fiancés- which will be beneficial in the long run. You need to be careful with investment planning as your habit of blind trust will prove you wrong. It will be a busy day on the work-front as month-end targets will keep you occupied. Managing your finances wisely will be appreciated in life. Be careful while making choice overall, as things may be unfavourable. Start your day with the morning walk. Over thinking will be harmful and stressful- so just relax. Your health will be normal. Health will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January A friendly day overall will keep you fresh and positive the entire day. It is the perfect time for those who are planning to go abroad for higher studies. Change of job is on your mind- especially those into the corporate sector. Your close relative or friend may fetch for help regarding employment. You will have a favourable day on the work- front as your colleagues will seek your guidance. It will be a busy day for married couples as family responsibilities will keep them busy. Elderly parents' will demand time. Those in the government sector will have a smooth day. Improvement in terms of finances will be relaxing. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12:30 am to 6:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a profitable day on the work- front and you will get over certain important pending tasks. Those in the private sector will have a busy and profitable day. You may receive a compliment on the work- front, making you feel special. Your beloved will propose you for the wedding after a long wait. Parents' will support kids in every decision. Avoid taking the decision alone. You need to be careful with your words. The evening will be busy with businessmen. Spending quality time with family will make you feel stress- free. Maintain distance from cunning people. It will be a smooth day on the family front as an outing is on the mind. Avoid consuming liquor and fried food. Your partner will be supportive enough in certain important decision- making you feel relaxed. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm