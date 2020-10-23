Daily Horoscope: 23 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will prove to be better for you in some cases. You will be very energetic in the office and will do all your work with a lot of heart. You will also get full support from your colleagues if needed. On the other hand, if you do business, then you can get an investment opportunity. However, in case of money you are advised to be careful. If you trade books, then you can get financial benefit today. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. Avoid imposing your opinion on your family. You must also take full care of their likes and dislikes. Your spouse's rude behaviour may bother you. However, if you work in peace, soon your loved one's displeasure will disappear. Talking about your health, there may be a problem related to eyes today. Avoid using a laptop, mobile or computer for a long time. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a day full of ups and downs for you. You will be very worried about money, especially if you do business, then your financial problems seem to be increasing. Keep your important files in office, otherwise it can be difficult. Also, behave properly in front of the boss. Do not act irresponsibly in haste. Be kind to your spouse. Do not argue unnecessarily. These kinds of things can negatively affect your married life. You must try to change your nature. Talking about your health, today you will feel tired. You may be in emotional distress. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 6:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a great day for businessmen. Some of your important work will be completed easily. If you trade cosmetics, then you will have to avoid storing more goods at this time. Although today, you can expect good benefits. At the same time, the day of the working people will be very busy. Workload may increase. Talking about money, today you are very likely to get a new source of income. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of your parents. Avoid getting furious while talking to your spouse, otherwise, there may be differences between you. When it comes to health, you are advised to organize your daily routine so that you can pay equal attention to yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you make an important decision today, it will be better if you make your decision carefully. Do not be hasty by coming in the words of others. To make your married life happy and happy, spend more and more time with your spouse. This will strengthen your relationship and will also reduce the distance between you. Speaking of work, at this time you will have to use your intelligence with hard work. Only then you can achieve good success. If you work, then try to win the hearts of your bosses in the office. Also, avoid unnecessary involvement of colleagues. Iron businessmen can benefit financially. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are unemployed, then you will feel disappointed at this time. However, you have to keep trying on your behalf. Just one interview will not make you work but you must apply in more companies. On the other hand, if you want to start your own business, your plans may get hampered due to financial problems. People working with gold and silver will get decent benefits. The atmosphere of your house will be normal. Some household members may not agree with your views. It is better that you keep your side in peace so that the sweetness of the relationship remains. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. If there is a disturbance in health, you must consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September For the last few days, if you are busy with your work and are not able to focus on your personal life properly then today you will get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. Today, it is possible to meet friends with whom you have not met for a long time. Keep your own business in the office. Avoid speaking unnecessarily in case of others, this will affect both your work and image. If you do business then today with the help of your father, you can be of great benefit. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. You will get emotional support from your spouse. On the economic front, you will get good results. You may receive financial support. Will your health be fine. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you work, then you will do well in the office. Today not only your senior but you will also be satisfied with your work. If you do business then you can get good benefits from some important decisions you have taken recently. People who do oil business can benefit. On the economic front, the day is good. You may receive financial support. However, you have to avoid spending too much. Talking about your personal life, if there is tension in your house, then you will be able to handle the situation with your understanding. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and the happiness of your married life will increase. The mind will be very happy to get good news related to your child. The day will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Due to increasing mental stress, there will be a lot of upheaval in the mind. You will also experience negativity. Don't be disappointed if you are not getting the results you expected. Everything will be normal when the time comes. Overconfidence is not good for you, especially if you do business, you must consult some experienced people before doing any major work. On the other hand, employed people must be ready to take additional responsibilities. The situation will be favourable in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong. Today will be a good day in terms of money. You have to increase your efforts to increase income. Today will be full of ups and downs in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your financial concerns can be deep. Many kinds of negative thoughts can come to your mind and you will feel cumbersome. At this time, you have to be patient. Spend thoughtfully and focus on savings. Apart from this, keep trying to increase your income, you will get success soon. Do not allow bosses in the office to complain. Your small mistake may undermine your hard work in the past. At the same time, the hard work of businessmen seems to be successful today. Some of your long-pending work can be completed today. Talking about your personal life, the family members will be angry with you, especially you will see a change in your mother's nature. It is better that you do not do any work that hurts their feelings. Today is not a good day in terms of health. If you are a patient of high blood pressure, then you have to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to be very careful on this day. You work smarter otherwise some people may try to take advantage of your generosity. If you do a job, the boss will be dissatisfied with your work and can also rectify your mistakes. Regardless of the situation, you must control yourself. At this time your entire focus must be on your work. Work hard on your behalf and try to give your best. On the other hand, people doing business today will get good results after hard work. If your work is related to the properties, then you can get good benefits. The money situation will be fine. Avoid spending extravagantly. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Share your ideas with your loved ones, you will feel good. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:05 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be auspicious on the work front. If you do a job, your honour and respect will increase. If you are working on a big project then like a good team leader you will fulfil all your responsibilities. Your seniors will be very happy with you. Businessmen will also get profits. If there is any problem in your personal life, try your best to fix everything on your behalf. You will definitely get success. Your financial condition will be good. If you are planning to buy a precious item, then the day is good for it. Today will be a very important day for unmarried people, especially if you want to have a love marriage, you can get your parent's approval. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm