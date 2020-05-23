Daily Horoscope: 23 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be very lucky for you in terms of money. If any of your work is stuck in the middle of the work due to the financial crisis, then it is very likely to be completed today. Jobbers need to behave properly in front of their higher officials. If you have any problem then you can talk comfortably. Avoid getting furious. People associated with business can get a good business offer today. It is possible that all your problems will be solved soon. your personal life will be happy. The relationship with your relatives will be good. Talking about health, today will be a better day for you. Today you feel good Lucky Colour: pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be very important for married life. Today is the day when you will get to spend a very good and romantic time with your spouse. You will try to remove all the grievances of your beloved. It will be better if you take full advantage of this opportunity as it will make your relationship stronger. Talking about work, if you do a job then your performance will be excellent. Your respect will increase in the workplace. Talking about money, you will be stress free today. You can get rid of the debt you have been troubled for a long time today. Talking about health, your mental and physical capacity will remain at a higher level. May you do happiness by doing that work. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are a student and are willing to go abroad to pursue higher education, then this time is very important for you. You must focus on your preparation. If there is any obstacle in your studies, then you can take advantage of online classes. Employed people are advised to refrain from doing any work in haste. If you are facing any problem then today you can get relief. You just do your work carefully. The day will be challenging for businessmen. There can be many obstacles in the tasks that are easily completed. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life, you will get full support of your family in adverse situations. Today will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will be ready to help others. You may also help financially in need. Doing such noble work will increase your respect in society. In the second part of the day you may feel some loneliness. Maybe the behavior of the members of the house is not right towards you today. It would be better to keep yourself calm. Keep your side only when the time comes. Today you will be worried about the work of the office. Maybe the pressure of work is too much on you. At the same time, traders will feel disappointed, especially if you trade in cosmetics, clothes or iron, then you will not get the expected results. The day is going to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 23 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are unemployed today you will be very worried. Delay in getting a job can increase your stress. However, in view of the present situation, it is advised that you work patiently and soon your problem will be resolved. Merchants will have to be careful today, otherwise any big orders in hand can be withdrawn. It is possible that you may have financial difficulties. If you have made any investment recently, you will not get good benefits. It is better that you do not make such decisions in a hurry. The situation will be normal in your personal life. There may not be a chance to spend more time with family today. You must also focus on your health at this time. Do not play with your health Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you make any demand from your higher officials today, then it is possible that they fulfill your demand. You just have your side with full confidence. Today will be auspicious for the business class. Your work may move a bit, which will give you a lot of relief. However, you are advised to avoid doing any major work right now. The day will be mixed in terms of money. There will be expenses today but spend within your budget. Apart from this, today you can also lend some money to a friend. Avoid family disputes. Domestic discord may increase if you do not act wisely. It would be better if you respect the feelings of your elders. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 3:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you are advised to take extra precautions while doing any paperwork, otherwise there may be some negligence. If you do a job, then be completely devoted to your work. Do not make any excuses nor lie to your higher officials, otherwise you can invite unwanted troubles. The same merchant class can get some relief today. You may get a small order. You keep working hard and honestly. Soon you will see speed in your work. The situation will remain stressful in your personal life. Relationships with younger members of the household may cause bitterness. Talking about health, avoid worrying too much otherwise it can have a bad effect on your health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky number: 28 Auspicious time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you can get rid of any big worry. The problems that were going on in your business and personal life for some time are very likely to go away today. Talking about your relationship, today you will be able to overcome the displeasure of your family, which will once again show love and belonging in the relationship. You need to learn a lesson from this that you do not do any work in the future that will have a bad effect on your relationship. Talking about work, if you are a businessman now, then you can expect good profit today. The same employed people are advised to avoid taking the decision to change jobs. Your financial situation will be fine. Your budget will be balanced. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 20 Auspicious time: 9:40 am to 12:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your might will increase. Today you will be full of confidence and positivity. You will be able to complete even the toughest tasks easily. If you are assigned extra work in the office, then your ability to work together with everyone will complete all your tasks on time. If you do business then today you may have to take some important decisions, especially if your business is dependent on foreign supply then today will be challenging for you. Some reforms are possible financially. However, if you do not make any haste in terms of money at this time, it will be better. There will be peace in your personal life. You will get parents' affection and blessings. Talking about health, today will be normal. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are not feeling well mentally, then you must pay more attention to the worship. This will give you peace. Businessmen today are advised to use caution in terms of money. It would be better if you do not do any economic transactions. Workload will be high on employed people, so you will be under a lot of stress. You may not get the support of high officials. In such a situation, you do not have to worry. You try to be self-sufficient. A small talk with your spouse can be frustrated. In anger, they may say something that you do not expect. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your carelessness about health can cause a big problem in the coming times. If your health is not going well, then you need to consult a good doctor immediately. Remember, you can be successful in life only by staying healthy. If you do a job, everyone will praise you, seeing your enthusiasm and enthusiasm towards your work, especially your boss will be very happy with your work. You may get good fruit in business matters. Some of your important work can be completed today. Your financial situation will be fine. Today the expenses will be less, however you will not be able to get the financial profit that you are expecting. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm