Daily Horoscope: 23 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to avoid fight fights and arguments. It would be better to focus on your important tasks. If you make any important decision today, you have to act very wisely. Avoid making any decision in an emotional state or when you are angry. The day will give mixed results on the work front. Whether it's a job or business, you need to work hard. If you are an employee, avoid talking to colleagues or sharing any secret information. Financial conditions will be satisfactory. You will pay more attention to savings. Mentally, you will not feel well today. To keep yourself healthy and fresh, do light exercise daily. Also, change your food habits. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a businessman and looking to expand your business, you have to work in a planned way. Apart from this, you will have to make all your business decisions very carefully, especially if you do business in partnership. Do not be in hurry. If you are an employee and thinking about a change, the day is not good for it. There can be a big improvement in the financial situation. Today, you may get unexpected sums. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You will spend a good time with your parents today. You may get some good news from your spouse. Your faith in each other will get stronger. Talking about health, you may feel chest congestion. Avoid any kind of carelessness. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are an employee, you may get a challenging task in hand today. It would be better to do your work with hard work and dedication. It may be that your efforts can soon open new doors of progress. There is a strong possibility of success for the people who are preparing to get a government job. On the other hand, any old business matter can increase your stress. You may also have to bear some financial loss. Conditions will be normal in family life. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family today due to a busy routine. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. However, you also need to pay adequate attention to comfort. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You are advised to avoid criticizing others otherwise you may face an adverse situation. It would be better to focus on your work and not think much about others. Today, the people working in property-related work may get big financial benefits. Your stuck deal may get final. An important work on which you are working will be completed ahead of time. On the economic front, the day will be normal. You have to avoid spending on anything bigger. Your anxiety may increase due to a decline in the health of the mother. Consult a good doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are an employee, you will have to follow the rules at the office strictly. Even if there's a bit of negligence, you can get in big trouble. If you are a businessman and have faced a big loss recently, you may not have to worry much as soon you may get a good chance to make for the loss. Those doing business in a partnership are advised to strengthen their trust in their partners. Household expenses are likely to increase. Therefore, coordination with the spouse will be good. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some problems related to the hands or feet. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, a ceremony can be held at home which will make the homely environment good. It will be a very fun day with family. If you are married, the love of your spouse will increase. You will get full support from their side and together, you may fulfil household responsibilities. If you do business with foreign companies, today you can get good financial benefit. Your business will grow. On the other hand, employees will also get good results from their hard work. Seniors will greatly appreciate what they have done. On the economic front, the day will be good as your deposit may increase. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel quite good. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You are advised to get serious about health, especially if you have a heart-related disease. Do not be negligent at all. Try to improve your bond with the members of your family. You need to boost the morale of your younger siblings. The financial situation will be fine. However, you need to spend thoughtfully. Competition in the office may increase. You are advised to focus more on your work. Try to complete even the smallest task with hard work. A businessman needs to be more cautious in terms of money and does not trust anyone blindly. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day will give mixed results today. If you are a businessman, you are advised to not get involved in legal matters, otherwise, you may get stuck there for a long time. On the other hand, employees will have a normal day. However, you are advised to not leave any work incomplete. The financial conditions will be satisfactory. You may also make some changes to your financial plans. In personal life, avoid showing anger unnecessarily to your spouse. Your tough attitude can hurt them. Talking about health, you can get some problems due to ear pain. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The day will be auspicious on the work front. If you have any work stuck for a long time, you are likely to complete it today. Traders can also get benefits today. On the other hand, people working in the electronics business are also expected to get the expected results. Family life will be happy. Love and unity will be seen among the family. On the economic front, the day will be a better day than usual. You have to increase your efforts to increase your income. Apart from this, you need to be more careful while making a big transaction. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are an employee, you will be able to win the hearts of seniors on the basis of your good performance. You may get some great honour today. If you are a businessman and is planning on a new task, today is the day to proceed. Financial situations will be strong. Financially, you may also get a chance to help the needy. You must help according to your ability. Talking about personal life, try to give more time to your spouse, otherwise, bitterness may arise between you two. As far as your health is concerned, you have to avoid stressful situations. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius 20 January - 18 February Your mood will be very good today and you will feel positive. If you are a businessman and are going to crack a big deal today, you are advised to be more cautious on the necessary documents. On the other hand, employees may face some new challenges in the office today. If you work with courage and hard work, you may get good success. The atmosphere of the house will remain cheerful. You will get the blessings of your parents. Relationships with siblings will be intensified. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:30 pm