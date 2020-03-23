Daily Horoscope: 23 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Some trouble is possible today from the child's side. His carelessness in writing studies can be a matter of great concern for you. In such a situation you need to pay more attention. Also, you must guide them right now. On the other hand, the careless attitude of your spouse can cause a rift between both of you. Today, you can cause big losses to them. Concern about your finances can be deep. Today your financial situation may decline. There is a strong possibility of loss of money. Use caution in financial transactions. Today you can take any important decision regarding the work, especially people who are out of work can think of a change in their job. Health can become worse today. Be careful. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Auspicious time: 9:50 am to 3:40 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May In case of love, you have to avoid hurry. If you are planning to propose to someone today then you need to wait a little longer because this is not the right time to speak your heart. You may be too hasty. Anyway, patience is always sweet. If you are married, today your spouse can make a big demand from you. If you are not in a position to fulfill their demand right now, then try to convince your beloved with love. It is possible that they understand your point. Today will be normal on the work front. All your work will be completed without interruption. Whether it is a job or business, you are likely to get the desired results. Your financial situation will be fine. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will feel mental peace due to the anxiety related to business. Any problem that has been going on for a long time will be resolved and your stuck work will start again. This will help you some important people, so that your work will continue smoothly. If you do a job, then your seniors in the office may have some of your shortcomings, but you will take it positively and assure them of removing your shortcomings. Your financial condition will be better than usual. If any of your work is stopped due to lack of money, then the days are good for completing it. Your personal life will be happy. There will be unity and familiarity among the members of the house. Time is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 10:15 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is an auspicious day on the economic front. There will be no problem regarding money today. You will be successful in solving stalled financial matters with your understanding. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you will spend a lot of quality with your family members. If you are traveling then be more careful today. Especially you need to take care of food today. There can be some problems in your marital life. Today the spoiled behaviour of your spouse will increase your stress. You better try to convince them in a calm manner. Today will be normal today in the case of love. You will get good results at your workplace if you work hard. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August In today's life, a situation of discord can arise. You need to control your defensive nature. If you do not get the views of both of you, then you must remain calm and do not disturb your mental peace by arguing unnecessarily. Today is not a special day even for loving couples. Today you will be in a dilemma about your relationship. In such a situation, you must consult a close friend or any other trusted person. Today is very important for students. If you are waiting for the results of your exam then you are very likely to get success. To keep yourself healthy, take care of food. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Do not make the mistake of ignoring your spouse. No matter how much you quarrel with them, do not forget how much you love each other. If you behave balanced even in adverse circumstances, then this will strengthen your relationship. Talking about money, do not spend excessively on things of domestic convenience today, your budget may get spoiled. Work honestly at your workplace, today luck will definitely support you. In addition to your work with your colleagues in the office, do not talk too much here and there. Today, if something slips out of your tongue you will have to repent later. Talking about your romantic life, treat your partner properly and avoid doing any irresponsible action, otherwise today a big dispute can arise between the two of you. Do not ignore your health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Talking about your romantic life, you will openly tell your heart in front of your partner that today you can also convince them for marriage. Your personal life will be happy and you will get full support of your family members. If you want to start a new work, then the day is good for taking the blessings of your parents. Conditions at your workplace will be favourable. Today the office environment will be very good due to which you will easily complete all your work. Also today your seniors will be more kind to you. If any of your work gets stuck in the middle, then you will get their full support. Your marital life will take a beautiful turn. Today, your will see the romantic side of your partner. Your financial position will remain strong. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:25 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will bring unnecessary stress in your life. Mental troubles will dominate you and you will not mind in any work. You may face a lot of difficulties at home or office. In such a situation, you need to work with a cold head. Today, you have to avoid making any decision. It is possible that you can make some wrong decisions by drowning in emotions, which can be very heavy on you in future. On the economic front too, the day is not good. Your finances will be strapped. You may face a lot of difficulty in completing everyday tasks. There may be some loss of business-bound people. Economic loss is possible due to sudden deterioration of your work. You need to pay more attention to your health at this time. Do not be careless at all. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be peace in your married life today. Today, with a worsening relationship with your spouse, your big worry will be removed. After a long time both of you will have some good and romantic time. Today will also be a very fun day for loving couples. You are going to have a lot of fun with your partner. You will realize how well you understand your partner. Today will be lucky for you on the economic front. The economic profit for which you have been working and trying for a long time is very likely to be found today. Due to the lack of money, you will be able to tackle any important work. The workload in the office will be light and today you will get some extra time for yourself. Time is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a bit difficult for students. There may be an obstacle in your studies. It will be better for you to focus on the goal instead of focusing on the things here. If you want the desired results, then you have to work honestly. There will be discord in your marital life, increasing tension between you and your spouse can spoil the home environment. Anger and ego are not good for your relationship, so you have to take care of it otherwise it will be too late. It is good for you to keep your business in the office. In the case of others, you have to avoid stepping on it, as well as to avoid the drawbacks of your colleagues. Your financial condition will be normal. Spend wisely today. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today the situation in your personal life will be tense. You may have a debate with household members. If you show a little understanding then it can be prevented from deteriorating. At this time, you must give importance to the views of your parents. It will be better if you do not do any work against them. Whatever the situation, your spouse will be ready to help you. You will be able to understand the real meaning of married life today. It is possible to meet an old friend suddenly in the second part of the day. This meeting will be very fun. Your old memories will be refreshed once again. Talking about money, today will be a good day for you. If you are a businessman, then today you are advised to avoid your opponents. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm