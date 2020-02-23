Daily Horoscope: 23 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will get full support of your spouse, which will increase your enthusiasm. Today you will be able to understand what your dear people mean to you. You can get good results even in the case of love. You can decide to have your relationship with your partner forever. On the work front you may have some disappointment. If you are employed, you may be assigned some work in which you are less interested in. In such a situation, your work will not take much time. If you try a little, your work will be completed on time. At this time you are advised to avoid negligence. On the economic front, this day will be great. Your financial problem will be diagnosed. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today can be a day of boredom for you. Today you will not have much to do. In such a situation, you can use your free time. The day is good for paying attention to your interests. If you are a businessman and are going to make a big investment today, then after taking a thorough look at all aspects, take your decision. Employees will have a normal day. Your personal life will be happy. The atmosphere of your house will be very good. Today you will have lots of fun with young members of the house. Money situation will be strong. Today you can shop for any precious item. You can buy a gift for your spouse. Make some changes in your eating habits to stay healthy. Also exercise daily to keep yourself physically fit. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be normal for you. All your work will be completed according to your plans. Talking about your job, the office environment will be very good today. Today you can get acknowledgment for your great performance. Your seniors will praise you greatly. Also your opponents will be very impressed with you. Businessmen can get any big opportunity today. Also, you will get a good business offer today. However, if you believe in making a decision after thinking wisely, you will make your final decision only after conducting a thorough investigation first. There will be a lot of disturbance in the house today. Today you can organize a small party at home. You will have a lot of fun with your friends. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a mixed day for you. If you do not control your speech, then you may have fights with people around you, especially in your office you have to take care of this. You may have a problem with one of your senior officers. Due to mental stress, you will not be able to concentrate properly at work. If you curb your angry nature, then you can avoid such troubles. If you are connected with your father's business, then there can be a rift between you two on a business issue. You have to understand his thoughts. It is your only advantage. Your financial situation will be fine. It will be better if you do not spend on anything big today. You will also have to avoid debt or borrowing. Continuous mental pressure can also weaken you physically. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, a marriage proposal may come for your brother or sister. You will be engaged in some special preparations for the guests. Today, you will keep all your troubles aside and pay full attention to your personal life. Your parents will be very happy with you and you will get their full blessings. Today you will be full of confidence and will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Your marital life will be blissful. You will feel that your spouse is with you emotionally and your bonding will also increase. Talking about money, you will feel financially secure. If you are a businessman, today you will be entangled all day long in an old business matter. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the economic front, if you are not getting good results, then it means that there is some deficiency in your plans. In such a situation, you will have to consider them again. Today will be a normal day for the businessmen. Today you will not be able to receive much benefit. At the same time, the hard work of the working people can be successful. It is possible that you get a chance to work on an important project today. You may also get a promotion soon due to this. Your financial situation will be good. Today you will be in the mood to do some shopping for yourself. Health of your parents will be good. You can go to any religious place with them. Anyway, for some days you could not get a chance to spend time with them properly. Color: Maroon Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 11:00 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Try to complete your pending tasks in the office as soon as possible so that your boss's mood remains calm today. If you are careless then you will create trouble for yourself. You have to be serious about your actions. If you are a businessman then today you will get an advantage of an old business partner. It is possible that your stalled work will be completed and you will get a good benefit. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Today you can get a special gift from your spouse. Talking about money, you will have to spend this time thoughtfully. It will be better to stop your rising expenses so that you can add some money for the future. Talking about health, you will see improvement in your health today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be very disappointed due to holding on to grudges. It is better that you try to change this habit, otherwise you will remain unhappy forever. Try to think positive and make yourself strong. Talking about working, keep good relations with your colleagues in the office. It is not right to criticize them on this matter. If you are a businessman, your opponents may bother you. It is possible that they will try to obstruct your actions. You must be careful regarding this. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you can repay any old loan. Talking about health, today you will not feel well mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3: 45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You can meet your old friends today suddenly today. After a long time you can get a chance to have fun with your close friends, so enjoy this time to the fullest. Today will be a romantic day for the couples. Today your date is going to be very special. It is possible that your partner will give you a beautiful surprise. On the other hand, married couples will also get the love and support of their spouse today. You will openly express your feelings in front of your sweetheart. The economic condition will remain strong so do not worry too much about money. Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. You will work hard and will be satisfied with your effort. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, your habit of spending without thinking can cause a big trouble for you. Due to the financial constraints, suddenly some of your work may get stuck midway. It is possible that you have to take a loan today to complete this important task. Today, your opponents will be active, and in such a situation, you have to use your intelligence to avoid them. Misunderstandings can increase with your spouse today, so today you need to talk. If you talk about your work, today will be a good day for the employed people. You will be highly praised for anything you have done recently. On the other hand, businessmen may get profits as expected today. Talking about health, due to high stress, your blood pressure can increase, so be careful. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a better day for you in many cases. If you have a conflict with a close friend for some time, then all misunderstandings will be cleared today and once again that trust and love will return in the friendship of both of you. Talking about your romantic life, today you can express your love in front of someone special. There is a strong possibility that you will get a positive answer. Bonding will be strong in your marital life. You will enjoy this day with your spouse. The day will be profitable in terms of money. There is a possibility of economic benefits. If you work then today you will get full support from your boss. In view of your hard work, they may think about your progress. This will boost your confidence. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 11: 20 am