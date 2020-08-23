Daily Horoscope: 23 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you do business then today you need to take your decisions carefully. It will be better if you do not do any major work related to money today. In the office today, you can be entrusted with such a task which you may have to work very hard to complete. In the beginning you may also face some problems but in the end you will be quite satisfied. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Today you may have to make some important decisions related to your home. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. You need to spend according to your budget. Talking about your health, today your health may suddenly decline. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Workload today can cause mental stress. You will feel quite depressed. You better spend some time among your loved ones. Share your mind with friends and family. If you work, then you are advised to be careful at this time. Your small mistake may weigh on you. Traders must consult experienced people before starting any new work. Your financial situation will be normal. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. If your spouse's health has not been doing well for some time, then his health may be improved today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You are advised to be more cautious regarding health. Today you will be very upset with any kind of pain. Your boss will be unhappy with you for not completing the work on time in the office. You better try to tackle your important tasks first. If you trade food and drink then today you can get good benefits. The atmosphere of your house will not be right today. You may have a bad relationship with a brother or sister. You will feel unhappy because of your habit of putting small things to heart. You better avoid it. You can have a dispute with someone today about your finances. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If your important work has been stuck for a long time, then with the effort of your father, that work will be completed today. Your performance in the office will be good and your boss will also be very happy with you. If you do business then today you may have to bear financial loss due to your small carelessness. You must be careful about your business matters. Differences with your spouse can be deep. If you have been avoiding any of their demands for a long time, then today you can have a debate because of this. Finances related anxiety can be relieved. Money is the sum of profit. The day is good in terms of health. If you do yoga on a daily basis, then you will remain very agile and energetic. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today there may be more expenditure than income. It is better that you prepare your budget in advance. The office environment will be warm today. Your boss may suddenly announce a meeting. You better do your work carefully and do not give them a chance to complain. If you do business and want big profits then you need to make some changes. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The elders of your house will receive guidance. Talking about your health, if you have a small problem at this time, do not make the mistake of ignoring it, otherwise your carelessness can put you in trouble. Some guests may come home suddenly in the evening. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you must stay away from laziness because you will have many such important tasks that you need to tackle on time. Today, you will work hard and diligently in the office. On the other hand, you are advised to stay away from the politics going on in the office. Do not fall into any kind of gossip. If you do business and are about to finalize a big deal, today you are advised to use your words very thoughtfully, otherwise your slip of tongue may cause you big loss. Your personal life will be happy. You will maintain a rapport with the members of your household. Talking about your health, if you have not done your checkup for a long time, today you must take time for this. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Good score: 36 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are doing office work from home, then inform your superiors from time to time. Do not keep communication gap. Traders today can expect good profits. If your work is for fruits, sweets or dairy products then you can get big financial benefits. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Today you will have a great time with your spouse. You can get a beautiful gift from your beloved. Your financial situation will be fine. Spending money seems to be increasing. Talking about your health, you may have an infection. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The situation seems to be normal in your personal life. Today, your elder can forgive all your old mistakes. However you are advised not to repeat such mistakes in future. If you are married, you can get some good news from your spouse. They can be promoted in the office or they can get some other success. Your financial situation is possible to improve. Any of your long-standing financial efforts can be successful today. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Today you will be very refreshed. You can get a chance to have fun with your friends. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 12:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, you will pay more attention to the cleanliness of your home and the decoration. In this, you will get full support of other members of your house as well. At the same time you will be absorbed in devotion to God and you will feel mental peace. Health of parents will be good. You will get their affection and blessings. If there is any hindrance in any work of younger brother or sister, then with your help, that work will be completed today. If you do your work according to plan in the office, then you will be saved from haste and panic. Also, it will reduce mistakes. If you trade, then you are advised to be careful with your opponents. They may try to take advantage of any weaknesses that may cause you harm. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:40 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You need to show some flexibility in your nature. Avoid anger and arrogance, otherwise today you can get into controversies. Try to keep good coordination with your colleagues in the office. It will only benefit you. Today will be normal for traders. If you are about to invest then you may get a chance. However, you must take your final decision carefully. Avoid lying of any kind today. Be transparent in your relationship with your spouse. If you have anything in mind, feel free to share it with your sweetheart. Your finances will be in good condition. Today you can repay any old loan. Talking about your health, there may be a minor problem today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your dispute with your family will end today because your initiative and wise behavior will clear all the grievances of the family. If you want to keep your relationship with your loved ones strong, then keep your behavior polite. If you are worried about something, today with the help of your spouse, your problems can be overcome. You will get good results in the field. Your performance will be good and today even higher officials will notice your hard work. If you talk about money then today will be auspicious. You will incur a big expense but there will be no financial problem. This day is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm