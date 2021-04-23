Daily Horoscope: 23 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a better day for you on the work front. You can get good success, be it a job or business. If you are a businessman then any important work can be completed today. Employed people will get the boss's office in the office. Talking about your finances, if you are in the mood to make a big purchase then you are advised to avoid it. At this time you have to focus more on savings. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of your parents. It is possible for your father to take an important decision related to you today. If you are married then the happiness of your married life will increase. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. To be healthy, you have to keep your routine organized. Lucky Colour: Gray Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Businessmen are advised to be very careful today. You have to take your important business decisions very carefully, otherwise you may get caught in the legal proceedings. On the other hand, your job-seekers need to avoid haste and panic. If your boss has assigned you a task, then try to complete it on time. Also, save it as a backup. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today the expenses will be less. There may be some benefit associated with land housing. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your parents will be in good health. If your relationship with your spouse is going on, you can see improvement in your situation today. It will be better to treat your sweetheart well. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will not be the beginning of the day. In the morning, you may have a conversation with a neighbor or a relative. You have to use your words very thoughtfully, otherwise your spoiled words can cause big trouble for you. Today, there can be a big obstacle in the way of the people associated with business. However soon your problem will be resolved and you will take a sigh of relief. Employed people are advised not to leave any of their work incomplete today. Avoid joking around with colleagues in the office and focus on your work. Talking about your personal life, your warm mood can spoil the atmosphere of your house. It would be good for you to make a little change in your nature. As far as your health is concerned, due to increasing mental stress, your physical health can be affected. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are a businessman and you are thinking of taking a loan to further your business, then you can get some good news today. Your hard work will pay off and soon your business will grow. Today will be a normal day for employed people. If any of your work is interrupted, then with the help of your seniors your problem will be removed. Today will be a better day in terms of money. You can get a good chance to earn money. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the elders of your house. However, you are advised to take more care of your children, especially as negative traits may distract them from their path. As far as your health is concerned, today you will get enough time for yourself and you will feel quite good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a mixed result for business people. If you are not getting good benefits from a few days, you are advised to make some changes in your business plans, especially you need to improve the quality of the products. If you do a job, then in the office today, there is no such thing from seniors, you have to take care of it, otherwise your job can go. In terms of finances, the day will be expensive. If you want to keep the peace of your home, then do not let the outside people interfere more in your domestic affairs. Talking about your health, you have to avoid being negligent about your health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Businessmen may have to bear some loss today, especially if you do business of grains, then today is the day for you to be challenged. If you do a job, the competition in the office can increase significantly. However, if you do not put too much work pressure on yourself to impress your boss and senior officers, it would be better. Your financial condition will be normal. Today there can be small expenses. If you want to increase your income, then you have to try more quickly. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. Your relationship with siblings will also be strong. You will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. If you have heart disease, then you must avoid worrying unnecessarily. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is a very auspicious day for the people working in government jobs. You can have some great success. The workload on the private working people can increase significantly. However, there is no need to panic you, try to complete all your tasks with a calm mind. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking their decisions in a hurry. Do not ignore the small gains in the pursuit of big profits. There will be a situation of sunlight in your personal life. Your association with the elders of your house may deteriorate. It will be better to present your side very wisely. Your spouse will get support and emotional attachment to each other will increase. Your financial condition are expected to be expensive. You spend thoughtfully. As far as your health is concerned, you can feel very tired and cumbersome. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today the mind will be disturbed. If you have any worries haunting you, then share your mind with your loved ones, this will make you feel better. Talking about your work, today is giving good signs for the employed people. You are very likely to be promoted. Economic problems of traders can also be solved. If you do business in partnership, then you will have good rapport with the partner. Talking about your personal life, avoid getting into trouble with your spouse on small matters. Your irritable nature can increase discord in your marital life. It will be better to control yourself otherwise your relationship may break. Your financial situation will be normal. You must spend according to your budget. Talking about your health, you will feel very tired due to excessive running. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:20 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very beneficial day for business people. You will be able to earn the desired profit. On the other hand, working people may have to go on an official tour. Take all the necessary precautions while you travel. There can be a big improvement in your financial condition. Financial benefit from father is possible. There will be happiness in your personal life. You can get any good news related to your brother or sister. The relationship with your spouse will remain in your harmony. You will get emotional support of your sweetheart. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to take good care of your eyes, especially if you use a laptop for a long time then do not be too careless. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very important day for the married people of this sign. It is possible that the search for your spouse is over today. You can soon be in a marriage bond. If you are already married then there can be some positive changes in your marital life. Your trust in your spouse will be strong. Your financial condition will be good. You can also do some important shopping today. Talking about the work, the employed people are advised to behave very balanced in the office, especially while talking to your boss, choose your words very carefully. Disappointment may be felt today in the hands of businessmen. Talking about your health, there may be some problems due to eating disturbances. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. Today you are advised to abandon laziness and concentrate on your important tasks. Avoid wasting your precious time unnecessarily. Your financial condition will be good. Although you do not spend too much in appearance, otherwise your bank balance may decrease rapidly. Today is expected to be a challenging day for your students. Your morale may be weakened due to any major obstacle in your education. However, you do not have to worry too much. When the appropriate time comes, this problem will definitely end. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will get full support of your family members. Talking about your health, if you have any type of intoxication then try to get rid of it as soon as possible. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm