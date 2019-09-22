Daily Horoscope: 22 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April It will be a lucky day as you will get rid of prolonged troubles. It will be a family day as you've been unable to spend quality time. Your kids will seek pleasure being in your company. You will share your feelings with your partner and make them feel special. Those into academics will feel relaxed after ages and may plan for a short trip with loved ones. It will be a lovely day for newly- married couples, as you will get to spend quality time with each other. Your colleagues will be helpful on work- front. A normal day on the financial front will inspire you to work harder. It will be a busy day for students, a new session will be challenging. You need to set a goal to be successful. You might feel better by the end of the day as things went smooth. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May It will be a mixed day on the financial front and you are expected to exceed the expenditure. It will be a mixed day at work- front as you may encounter discomfort with a colleague. Someone else will enjoy your benefit as your boss will be partial. It will be a profitable day for businessmen as you might travel related to work. Some major benefit will come your way soon. It will be a day of responsibility at the family front, as elders' may expect something. Your spouse may complain of lack of time, but things will be back on track soon. Your tutor or teacher will be of great help on the academic front. Your positive attitude will help you stay energetic. Improvement in health will be a benefiting factor. Lucky Colour: Bottle Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It will be a normal hectic day on the family front and you will be caught up with various commitments. A long drive will act as a stress buster- especially with your loved ones. The weekend may get you special moments. An expensive gift from parents end will make your day. Things will be normal on the financial front. It will be a profitable day for businessmen as you may get through the pending deal. Things will be positive on the work- front, making you relaxed. Students will be busy improving their performance on the academic front. You will think of all possible ways to make your beloved feel special. Those in joint business may make things brighter. Health should be taken care of. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 11:50 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Things might not go as per plan today and you will feel irritated after some time. Just focus on your task and be normal. Things will be normal on the personal front, as you will be occupied with a number of commitments. Your partner will try making things easy from their end. Parents will be supportive for every important decision. It will be a normal day on the financial front. Businessmen need to work harder to achieve their target. It will be a romantic day for those in a relationship, as you will get to know each other well. You may suffer abdominal pain- so avoid consuming leftover food. You might feel lethargic by the end of the day. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 10:40 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be a busy day overall- so take care of your health. Stop worrying about unnecessary things. Things will be tough to manage on the personal front as you have to plead your partner for your mistake. You will get annoyed over minute things, which will be disappointing. It will be a busy day on the work- front as things may segregate unexpectedly. You will feel strengthened as things will be rectified on the financial front. This is a favourable time for investment. Those suffering from arthritis will be in trouble. It will be a mixed day with your beloved- but things will be normal by evening. Start your day with a visit to the place of worship. Try spending quality time with your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:25 pm to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your positive attitude will be a guiding factor for people around you and you will start your day with a positive thought. You will get relieved from hectic routine on the work front, as your habit of hard- work will be rewarding. Your boss Q may praise you publically and may recommend for promotion. It will be a beneficial day for businessmen, as they may make a huge profit. Those planning for a new set- up will be successful. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry. Consult your parents regarding financial decision- which will bring you luck. Understanding with your partner will make your relationship special. You need to have open communication to avoid further arguments. Those in the relationship need to break the ice for healthy rapport. Improvement in terms of finances will help you take further actions. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:20 pm to 2:30 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will handle certain things with maturity on the family front. Relationship with your spouse will improve, as you will handle the situation maturely. You may come across some good news in the morning. It will be a beneficial day on the financial front. An argument over ancestral property may come to an end, which will be favourable for all. You will get relieved of previous debts, which will be quite relaxing. You must learn to get over stress on the work- front, as things will be demanding day by day. You need to catch up with a few things on a regular basis. Fatigue may surround you by evening. Going for a walk or exercise will make you feel relax. A trip with closed relatives/ friends will be rejuvenating and most awaited since long. Avoid consuming spicy and oily food. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 10:20 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be a favourable day overall and you will be successful in whatever you plan. Introducing yourself to something new will be beneficial. Things will be favourable on the work- front. Your wise decision for an extra source of income will be beneficial, as your partner will also be supportive. You need to be little more attentive towards your finances. Avoid sharing your secrets with anyone. Trusting people blindly will be harmful. It will be a favourable day on the family front- as your bonding will get stronger. A long drive with your beloved will be a stress buster. Improvement in health will bring you luck. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:12 am to 11:25 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It is expected to be a cheerful day after a long time. It will be a family day today and spending quality time after a long gap with the family will be fruitful. Your kids will seek your advice related to career. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry. Luck will be favourable in terms of legal matters. This is the best time to travel- whether work-related or with the family. Good news on the business front will make your day. Kids will make you proud by achieving proficiency. A close relative will be helpful in terms of money. Be careful while walking. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 11:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The good news in the morning will make your day. You will feel enthusiastic and energetic on the work- front and will wind- up to the task swiftly. You will act wisely on the family front, which will be respectful. Parent's health needs to be monitored. Your modesty will be rewarded. Think twice before you speak or comment publically. It might be a tough day to handle your kids. A business trip will keep you busy. Those in the corporate sector will perform well. You will be relaxed in terms of legal dispute. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a successful day in terms of work. Those in the public sector will perform well. You may come across good news which will be favourable for you as well. Some of you may plan for a job change. Those in the corporate sector may get promoted. You will get an opportunity of going abroad. Making your parents feel special will be a brilliant idea. Things on the personal front will show improvement and make you feel contended. It will be a favourable day on the financial front, as you may receive a bonus. Avoid presuming things, which isn't your cup of tea. Take precautions and drink lots of water to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 8:16 am to 12:20 pm