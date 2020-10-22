Daily Horoscope: 22 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front, you are advised to be careful. If you want to taste success, then you should learn from your mistakes. Employed people will have to do their work with complete honesty and dedication. Also try to maintain good relations with colleagues and high officials. If you are associated with your father's business then you can get good profit today. There can be a dispute at home today about money. It is possible that some members of your house do not agree with any of your decisions. You better keep your behavior balanced and try to settle the matter in peace. You will get pleasant results in married life. Love will increase with your spouse. Avoid needlessly getting out of your house and follow social distancing properly. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Marriage can increase strife. You and your spouse may have arguments. Before arguing, try to understand your beloved's side properly. If you act wisely, it will be good for your relationship. The elders of your house will be angry with you. It would be better to talk to them openly. Money will be fine. Talking about your work, you have to be a little more creative to achieve good success. This is the right time to show your talent in front of high officials. You work hard. On the other hand, if you want to start your own small business but due to financial problems, your plan is not going ahead, then you can take help of yourselves. Talking about your health, there can be any stomach problem. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your important tasks in the office may be interrupted. Some job changes are possible. You may get information about your transfer today. Talking about money, you will get rid of your financial troubles and any family debt will be eliminated by suddenly getting any big financial benefit. Do not ignore household responsibilities, your family members may be hurt by your attitude. You may have a conflict with your father today. You should not ignore their words. Small talk with your spouse can be heard but soon everything will calm down. Talk about health, avoid getting out of your house unnecessarily, otherwise it can be difficult. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12 noon

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today health problems will cause discomfort, especially pregnant women of this amount have to be more careful today. There can be difficulties in married life. Your spouse will be very depressed. You may not be able to give them enough time. To maintain the happiness of your married life, you have to understand the feelings of your beloved. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Better not spend too much today. On the work front, the day will be full of challenges. Your carelessness towards work can spoil the mood of your boss. It is better that you do not fall into any kind of gossip and focus on your work. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be happiness in your personal life. There will be love, bonding and mutual bonding between the families. The day is favorable on the work front. You will answer your competitors with your work and your seniors will also appreciate your hard work. Your financial condition will be strong. The money received will be as expected. However today you are advised to avoid lending. Kusangati can prove to be harmful for you, so you have to keep this in mind. Today, avoid small arguments, otherwise a small matter can invite a big problem. In case of health, do not consume alcohol, especially avoid it while using the vehicle. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Money-related concerns will be removed. Today there is a possibility of financial help from your father. Also today, you will have a strong desire to earn money soon. There may be some problems in marital life. The unstable behavior of your spouse can spoil your day. There is a possibility of estrangement between you two. If possible, spend some time with your children, you will feel better. Today many things can test your patience. If you do a job, then your work will also speed up with the support of higher officials. Maybe today the workload will be more, due to which you will be very busy. You will feel good after spending some good time with fellow colleagues in the evening. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Mentally today you will feel quite good. Your mood will be good and you will feel positive. Talking about your work, the days of employed people will be normal. Today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. On the other hand, you need to keep good rapport with your colleagues, especially if you are advised to avoid criticizing colleagues. If you do business then you can get good benefits from your big contacts. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today there will be no major expenditure. Relations with your family will be strengthened, especially if you will get full support from parents. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your financial condition will improve. Your income may increase. But do not take your financial decisions in a hurry. Today you will feel better and energetic as well as you will get a chance to focus on your interests of positivity as well. Employed graduates will get full support of their senior officers. Your work will also be appreciated. Take special care of your words while talking. If you do not control your tongue, your reputation may be tarnished. You will be very happy to get any good news in the evening. Will get a chance to spend time with friends. Today, with the help of friends, any of your problems will end. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today many kinds of thoughts can come to mind. Your mental confusion may increase. It is better that you work patiently and seek the help of family or friends to solve your problems. Talking about your work, the atmosphere of the office will not be right today. Your boss will be very hot. It is better that you do not be negligent towards your work. Try to complete whatever task you are assigned today. Business people today are advised to refrain from making any important business decisions. Overall, today will be very difficult for you. Talking about your health, do not ignore even a small problem at this time. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January To maintain peace in your personal life, you need to improve coordination with household members. You should treat your elders politely and do not pressurize the little ones. Talking about your work, the employed people can get some good news today. There is a strong possibility of attaining a high position. You will see your hard work succeed. If you do business then today you can get a chance to make a great deal. If you are going to make a big investment, then it is better that you make your final decision only after investigating before all corners. Talking about your health, a chronic disease can emerge due to negligence. Be careful. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Conditions will be unfavorable in marital life. You need to pay more attention to your married life. Try to remove the bitterness of your relationship by talking otherwise it may be too late. If you stay away from home, today you will get an opportunity to meet family members. After a long time, spending time with your loved ones will make you feel better. Talking about your work, employed people will get full support of their seniors. Some of your important work will be completed without any hindrance. Today will be very important for traders. A stuck business plan may resume. The day will be better than normal in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to eat on time. Negligence towards food and drink can cause a deterioration in your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:20 pm