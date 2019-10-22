Daily Horoscope: 22 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you want to succeed in your career, then you have work with full dedication towards your goal. Any kind of negligence may impact your result. Your seniors may get annoyed with you due to a decrease in your work performance. From the money prospect, the day will be good. Today you can double your efforts for an extra income. If any needy approach you today, help them with selflessness. Today you may feel a little sluggish. You need to bring some change in your eating habit. Family life may get tensed as a result of hot debate with a family member. Lucky Colour: Sky blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will get rid of your prolonged illness which will make you feel much better. You will be very energetic and active today which will impact your work in all the good ways. Today you'll work at double speed and will be able to complete all your pending tasks. A businessman may get a good benefit today for their hard work. Family life will remain good. You may not get some extra time to spend with your spouse but mutual understanding will remain strong. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Money matters will be influenced today. The profit which you were expecting may get stuck in the middle. It is advised not to lose your courage at the moment and keep trying. Marital life will be joyous and peaceful and love will outgrow in the relationship. Blessings from parents and some good news from younger brother or sister are expected. There will be a festive atmosphere at home. Be a little cautious in your romantic life. Your prank may hurt your partner's feelings. Your mind will be a bit disturbed today. Spare some time at a religious place to get worry-free and feel relaxed. Lucky Colour: Deep red Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:00 am - 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, you may face some problems in your workplace. But due to your courage, hard work and intelligence, you will be able to influence everyone. Financial matters will remain strong. If you have invested somewhere recently, there's an increased chance of getting a benefit. Today, you may get into a heated discussion with your spouse. Settle down the matter wisely keeping the fight aside. For romantic couples, the day is perfect. You may get marriage approval from your parents. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm - 9:456 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will feel refreshed today due to your improved health. Keep doing exercise regularly and eat healthily. This will soon eradicate all your health problems. Family life will remain blessed. You will get blessings from your elders. On the other hand, your younger ones will show respect towards you. Today, you may face some difficulties due to your spendings. This may land you to a heated discussion with your spouse. But your understanding will handle the situation. However, you need to learn from your mistakes so that you won't get into the same financial crisis again. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will find yourself in a state of confusion. Your mind will be distracted and you may not get the answers to your questions. Talk to your close ones as they may help in resolving your problems. At the workplace, due to lack of support from your seniors, you may feel disappointed. Don't lose your confidence and work hard to prove your best. Problems in married life will be solved today. The day is also good for romantic meetups. It is advised to spend your money carefully. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm - 8:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your short-tempered nature may land you into a quarrel with your spouse. Today, you need to keep a check on your anger otherwise, you may feel guilty later. Avoid wasting time unnecessarily with your colleagues and try to focus on tasks that matter. If you do not do so, your seniors may take some serious decisions against you. For a businessman, the day will be mixed in terms of money. You will neither gain profit nor lose money. Today, you may face some health-related problems. The day is not good for travelling. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November A small help to a needy will make you feel good today. This helpful gesture will surely be fruitful soon. If you are feeling bored today in your romantic life, then today is the day to do something different for your partner. For married couples, the day will be special. You may get some good news from your partner which you were expecting from long. There will an improvement in your father's health which will relax your mind. At the workplace, you will work honestly and impress your high officials. Financial situations will remain strong today. You may spend an evening with your relatives today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you want to progress in your life, leave all the negative thoughts behind as your pessimistic thinkings are obstructing your path to a better future. Spendings will be more today which will affect your budget. If you try a bit, you can improve your income. Due to continuous work at the office, you may feel bore today. All you need to do is take a small break to refresh your mind. Family bonding will remain sweet and supportive. Your spouse will be very supported today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 9:45 am - 12:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day will be much better than usual. Money matters will be resolved today. A strong financial help is expected from your close ones. If you want to be financially strong, take all your financial decisions wisely. You will be able to spend a peaceful day with your spouse. Relationship with family and relatives will remain strong. At the workplace, situations will be under your control and you will be able to win your seniors trust. You will be praised today due to your hard work. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm - 8:40 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are a businessman, the starts will be in your favour today. Your long-stuck tasks will be completed in a go giving you a big financial benefit. For employees, the day will be neutral. All your works will be completed without any barrier. If you are going to spend more, avoid it otherwise you may face a problem later. You may remain tensed today due to your parents' health. Also, talking without reason may trouble your relationship with your spouse. It's better to talk with a mutual understanding. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm - 7:45 pm