Daily Horoscope: 22 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Aries (March 20 to April 18): Do not disturb your emotional peace by thinking unnecessarily. Nothing will be gained by worrying too much. It is better that you be patient and focus on your work in peace. If you do a job, then your goal must be to complete your pending tasks today. If you are lazy or postpone your work, the higher authorities may have to deal harshly with you. Today is the day for businessmen to be mixed. Your business will only grow slowly, so be patient. Try to spend more and more time with your family members, this will reduce your mental stress to a great extent. If there is an elderly member in the house, special care needs to be taken of their health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is a favorable day in terms of health. Your stress will reduce and you will feel better mentally. At the same time you will experience positivity and will be able to focus on your important tasks. If your business is going through tough times then you can get some good news today. You just keep making your decisions wisely. Soon all the obstacles coming in your way will be overcome. On the other hand, the jobless people must move forward with full confidence so that you can work easily even in odd situations. If you want to enjoy a good life then take your finance matters seriously. Spending money with an open heart can weaken your financial situation at this time. Love will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Today, something about your beloved will remind you of something of the past. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:05 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a tough day on the work front. If you work, then you have to work very hard to meet your target. Apart from this, the increasing workload and strict attitude of your bosses can make you nervous. In such a situation, keep your mind calm, avoid doing any irresponsible action. Laugh but do not do anything that hurts someone's heart. Today you have to take more care of this. your personal life will be happy. Your parents will support and bless you. As far as money is concerned, at this time you need to focus more on savings so that there is no hindrance in your future plans. Today, your health will be a bit fragile. You may get cold. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Suddenly you can get in touch with an old friend today. It is possible that they call you or have some conversation between you through social media. After a long time talking with your dear friend you will feel quite good. On the other hand, conditions in the house will be tense. The elders of the house will be very angry with you. In such a situation, you need to keep a lot of control over your speech. It will be better for you to keep your side in peace. If you work then today you can get the fruits of your hard work. It is possible that you will get the good news of your salary increase today. You will continue to work in the same way, soon you will kiss the steps of success. Businessmen can get an opportunity to do any economic transaction today. Talking about health, if you are already sick, do not be negligent even a little. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 8:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is auspicious for you in terms of money. Wealth is getting the sum of which will strengthen your financial condition. If you use these money properly, then you will not be faced with money strait in the coming time. Talking about the work, your ability to be able to work easily even under adverse conditions will be highly appreciated today. Your bosses will be happy with your work and will also praise you. However, you are advised to stay away from ego-like feelings because you have a long way to go. Do not forget to consider your colleagues weak. Treat your spouse with love. Due to your habit of getting angry at small things, bitterness is growing among you. Talking about health, it will be better if you do not put much pressure on yourself for any work today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Employed people are advised to be careful today. Be serious about your actions, do not be negligent in any way. If you want to please your bosses, try to give your best. Avoid flattering, it won't help you. If you are unemployed and have interviewed somewhere recently, then you can get some good news today. A person who wishes to start his own business can do some small work in partnership. Time is favorable for this. If your relationship with your spouse is going on, then try to resolve the matter as far as possible by negotiating. Getting into a heated argument can make things worse. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be very important for you on the work front. If you work then today you may be given some additional work. It is better that you do not take too much work stress but try to complete your work comfortably. Money situation is possible to improve. Your income may increase. If you will keep a balance between your income and expenses, which will also increase your deposit capital. Businessmen are advised to avoid investing. Take any decision only keeping in mind the fluctuations in the market. Try to spend time with your spouse otherwise they may feel neglected. Talking about health, today will be normal. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will get good results in terms of money. Today you can get a golden opportunity to earn extra money. All this is the result of your understanding and hard work. If you want to make a small investment then it is a good day. People doing jobs today have to take care of time. If you complete your work on time, it will have a good effect on your bosses. There will be happiness in your personal life. Your relationship with family will be strong. Today you will get to know some enlightening things from your father. If you are married then you will enjoy a quiet day with your spouse. If you are working in the health department then today is going to be very busy for you. However, you also need to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 3:50 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be under some stress due to no work. Given the current situation, you are advised to work patiently. Soon you will get good results. To pursue your career you need to work harder. Talking about money, there can be a big cost today. Although there will be no problem, do not spend excessively to keep your budget balanced. To maintain happiness and peace in your married life, you have to understand the feelings of your spouse. Be honest to your beloved and try to increase romance in your relationship. As far as your health is concerned, today will be a good day for you. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be very good for you. You will enjoy your favorite dishes and your work capacity will also be good. Today you will complete office work ahead of time, this will give you extra time for yourself. If you do business then your hard work can bring some color today. Your business is likely to improve. Talking about personal life, there will remain a harmony in the relationship with family. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. Money will be better in the situation. If you have lent someone, you can get your money back today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Suddenly there may be a problem or tax in front of you, which will be very difficult for you to deal with. If you move forward with confidence, you will definitely win. The situation will be favorable in the field. Although your opponents can give you a tough competition, you will also leave no stone unturned to give your best. If you do business and your work is not going smoothly then there is no need to be disappointed because all this is temporary and soon you will get proper results. You just keep trying on your behalf. Do not trust anyone more in the matter of money, otherwise you can be cheated today. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm