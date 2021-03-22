Daily Horoscope: 22 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, there may be trouble in some of your important work, but soon your troubles will end. Today is going to be a very auspicious day on the economic front. Your amenities will increase. Avoid joking around with colleagues in the office otherwise you may get into trouble today. There may be a lot of ruckus over small talk. Today will be a day of ups and downs for the Businessmen. You may have to work hard. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with parents will be stronger. You will get an opportunity to spend enough time with your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, if there is even a small problem today, immediately consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, today is the day for you to be mixed. Slower pace in business can increase your anxiety. It is possible that any chance that comes in hand is easily missed. You have to be patient. Employed people are advised to improve coordination with higher officials in the office. If they give you some work then you try to give your best. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. You will spend according to your budget. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Your understanding will increase with your spouse. You will be completely devoted to each other. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be very upset with back pain. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Opponents will remain active in the field. You are advised to be very careful otherwise they can harm you. The sum of profit is being made for retail businessmen. If you take your business decisions wisely then today you can get tremendous financial profit. Talking about your personal life, avoid neglecting the feelings of family members. You must try to strengthen your relationship with your loved ones. Pay more attention to your parents. With the help of a spouse, you can complete an important task. Today will be an expensive day on the economic front. Even if you do not want to, you may have to spend a huge amount. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid negligence. A chronic disease can emerge. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very fortunate day for Businessmen. You are likely to get unexpected benefits. With the help of an effective person associated with your field, any obstacle in your important work will be removed. There is also a chance of growth for the employed people, especially if you are working in a software company, then you can get a good result of your hard work. The day will be mixed in terms of money. The expenses will be less but you will be worried due to non-receipt of stuck money. Spouse's mood will swing very fast. Do not discuss any disputed issue with your beloved. Talking about health, fatigue can increase today. Today you have to avoid traveling. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 6:25 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a pleasant day for you. Working people may get a great opportunity to move forward. However you are advised to avoid the ego-like feeling. If businessmen are planning to invest big, then you need to take your decision only after taking proper advice. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. You will get full support of your loved ones. If your relationship with your spouse has not been going well for some time, today is a good day to celebrate your loved one. If possible, go for a flat from their favorite place. Talking about money, you need to focus more on savings. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You can get relief in any old case of court office. Mentally today you will feel quite good. Talking about the work, we will work hard to complete our pending tasks in the office. You may also work overtime. The natives who trade food and food can get good financial benefits today. Talking about personal life, there is a possibility of a dispute with a spouse today. Do not let any third person interfere in your personal matters, otherwise the matter may become worse. Money situation is possible to improve. Today you can make some important financial decisions. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to make some changes in your eating habits. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October In the case of love, today is the day for you to have some stress. Avoid a conflict with your partner. Also, you are advised to be honest with your relationship. If you are married, try to spend more time with your spouse today. Your loved ones may feel weak, emotionally. The money situation will be fine. If you are trying to increase your income, you may not get success today, but you must continue your efforts. Talking about health, today will be normal for you. Be it a job or business, you will work very hard. You may have an allergy or infection related to the skin. Before using any cream, check its expiry date. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will get good results. Your honor and respect will increase and you will be appreciated a lot. If you work and you have been upset due to your slow pace for some time, today you can return once again. It is possible that today you have been able to complete a difficult task fast and on time. Business people can get good financial benefits today. Businessmen in wood industry are very likely to get results. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Your big concern will be overcome by improving the health of the mother. If you talk about money, then avoid doing lending transactions today. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 6:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do business and you are about to travel today, you are advised to avoid it. Your journey today will only destroy your time and money. Working people are advised to keep their mind calm in the office. Present properly to your seniors. Your aggressive nature can put you in trouble today. If you are a student and are preparing for any competitive exam then you are advised to pay more attention to studies. Do follow the guidelines of your gurus. There may be estrangement with your brother or sister. Organize your daily routine to stay healthy and also make a habit of eating on time. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Employees will have a normal day. All your works will be completed without any hindrance. Also, your seniors will also be satisfied with your performance. Businessmen are advised to make some changes in their business plans for great economic benefits. Apart from this, you also have to be cautious in legal matters. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family today due to being busy with work. Children may feel neglected. It will be better to do some good plans for them on weekends. Your financial condition will be in good. As far as your health is concerned, due to the changing weather, there can be a decline in health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is a day of hard work on the work front. You may have to work harder than you can in the office. Today will not be a good day for those working in finance. You may suffer financial loss. Today you will be under a lot of stress due to fall in life with your spouse. It will be better to keep your loved one away from stress. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Household expenses may increase. Today you can have a bitter experience with a relative. You better control yourself. Today, you will have to avoid the rush of waste. Your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 46 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 8:45 pm