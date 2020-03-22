Daily Horoscope: 22 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you are expected to get success in an old court case. If any issue related to real estate was causing trouble for you for a long time, then today you can get rid of it. You will also get financial benefit from this. If you want to start your own business, then start at a small level. You will have full support of your father in any important decision related to functioning. If you work, then despite working hard in the office today, your work will not be completed on time. In this way, the burden of multiple tasks at once can also cause your performance to decline. your personal life will be happy. Mutual friendship and love will grow amid family members. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can get a wonderful surprise. Maybe today you get good news from someone close to you, which will not leave you happy after listening. Today, your mood will be very good and you will have a lot of fun. As far as your work is concerned, it will not be right for you to postpone today's important work for tomorrow. This can increase the workload on you. It is better that you complete your work on time so that you can work without any pressure and give your best. On the other hand, If you are a businessman, today you can do a big business transaction which was stalled for a long time. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relations with your loved ones will be good. Today you can spend more on family members. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very special day for you. Today your love life can begin. It is possible that today you get a love proposal which you can accept immediately. You must not hesitate to express your feelings and keep an open heart. If you are married, today you will spend a quiet day away from quarrels. Maybe today you can also go for a walk with your spouse at a particular place. Talking about money, the day will be fine. If you are planning to buy a new property then you can get some good news today. It is possible that some paperwork is completed today. To stay safe, stay away from bad habits like smoking otherwise you may have to repent in future. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will like to spend more time with your family. Laughter will pass the day in jokes and all your stress will go away. These moments will become memorable for a long time. Today will be a great day in terms of love and love. For some time, your relationship with your partner was not going well. Due to his angry nature, the distance between the two of you had increased considerably, but today his mood will remain somewhat changed. It is possible once again that they extend their hand towards you with love. In such a situation, you too must give them one more chance. On the economic front day is auspicious. Your efforts to get a new source of income can bring results today. At this time you are advised to avoid haste in your financial matters. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 11:15 am to 8:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will try very hard to improve your lifestyle. It is possible that you will get proper results also. In office today any of your work may be interrupted but with the help of superiors your problem will be solved. Not only this, your pending work will also be completed today. Today your stress will be reduced to a great extent and you will feel great. Talking about money, you will have to make some important decisions to strengthen your financial position. Be especially careful when doing transactions. Your parent's health will be good. Try to give more time to your life partner, otherwise you can increase bad blood. Health matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 8:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Money will remain a concern even today. If you are not getting good results even after a lot of hard work, then it means something is lacking in your plans. You better pay attention to this. Today will be normal for businessmen. Today you will not be able to get much benefit. At the same time, the hard work of the working people can be successful. As your performance is improving, there is a strong possibility that the dream of promotion will be fulfilled soon. You just keep working hard. Money will be fine. Today you will be in the mood to do some shopping for yourself and can also spend some more. Health of your parents will be good. In the evening you can accompany them to any religious place. Anyway, for some days you can not get a chance to spend time with them properly. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12: 20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October After a long time you will feel the same enthusiasm in your married life. Today you will spend a memorable day with your spouse. Not only this, you will be able to understand how special your dear ones are to you. Even today in the case of love, you can get good results. Today, the bitterness between you will end and you will celebrate by giving a beautiful gift to your partner. On the work front you may have some disappointment. If you do a job, then you can be assigned something that will make it very difficult to complete. It is possible that your seniors are not satisfied with your performance today. However, you are advised to avoid negligence at this time, otherwise you may be in trouble. On the economic front, the day will be great. Your financial problem is likely to be resolved. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be normal for you. Today, according to your plans, all your work will be completed. Talking about your job, today the environment at your workplace will be very good. It is possible that today your boss must be very happy with your great performance. There are indications that you may soon progress. At the same time, today will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Today you will get a good offer of business but you are advised to be careful with your opponents. There will be a lot of noise in the house today. It is possible that some special guests from far away are to come to the house. In the evening you will spend some time with your friends. Maybe today, with the help of a close friend, your work may become disturbed. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5: 20 to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do not control your speech today, the day will end in a quarrel. Maybe today you will get frustrated with a senior officer in the office. In such a case, your wrong words can cause you criticism. Due to the mental stress, you will not be able to concentrate properly at work today. If you are associated with your family business, then there are some ideological differences with any member of the household today on a business issue, but if you are at peace, it will be better. Your financial situation will be fine. It will be good if we do not spend any big today. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid debt or borrowing. Talking about health, today mental pressure can also weaken you physically. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The atmosphere of the house will be very good. Today a good marriage proposal may come for your younger brother or sister. It is possible that today you will be very busy in your personal life. Today, you will focus on your family responsibilities keeping all your troubles aside. Your parents will be very happy with you and you will get their blessings. Today you will be full of confidence and will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Your marital life will be happy. You will feel that your spouse is emotionally with you, your mutual attachment will also increase. Talking about money, you will feel financially secure. If you are a businessman, then today you will get relief from solving any old business matter. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you work, today can be a big day for you. The way you have been postponing some of your tasks, today your bosses will be quite unhappy. It is possible that there was a very strong response from them today. At this time, you have to be very serious about your actions. If you are a businessman, then today you will get full benefit of any old business relationship. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Today, it will be very romantic with your spouse, not only that, today your dear one can also buy your favorite gift to make you happy. Talking about money, you will have to spend this time thoughtfully. It is better that you stop your rising expenses so that financial problems do not occur in the future. Talking about your health, you will see improvement today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 12: 20 pm